Electronics

Get Sennheiser Momentum 3 wireless headphones for 38% off right now

ZDNet
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinding the perfect headphones can be tricky, but finding them at the right price is equally difficult. With the Sennheiser Momentum 3 wireless headphones, you can get the best of both worlds for only $249 -- that's $150 off the original $399 price tag. You can...

www.zdnet.com

The Verge

Samsung’s 75-inch Neo QLED TV is down to its lowest price ever at Best Buy

The Verge Deals team is back in action this week, serving up some excellent savings from across the internet. If you’ve been biding your time on buying a new high-end TV, you may want to check out this day-long discount on the 75-inch model of Samsung’s QN85B Neo QLED TV, which is selling for its lowest price ever. The QN85B usually sells for $2,799.99 but is currently on sale for $2,399.99. While this QLED model may lack the unparalleled contrast and brightness control of pricier OLED models, the QN85B should deliver stellar picture quality and accurate lighting with its Mini LED technology, atop a number of other excellent features.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Weekend Amazon Deals: Amazon Fire TVs for $199, Up to 50% Skullcandy Headphones and Earbuds

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Here at SPY, we pride ourselves on our ability to find really, really good deals. In fact, you could say that looking for the best deals is our job because, well, it’s kind of true. Now that spring is here, we’re ready to find some more great deals on products to help spruce up our homes and get ready for the new season. Amazon debuts new deals every day, and trust us when we...
ELECTRONICS
pocketnow.com

Best deals today: Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro, LG smart TVs, iPhone cases, and more

Today’s best deals start with one of Apple’s most popular laptops, as the 13-inch MacBook Pro is now available for $1,198 after receiving a $101 discount that represents 8 percent savings on its Silver color variant. This will get you a new laptop with a stunning 13.3-inch Retina display with 500 nits of brightness for vibrant colors and incredible image detail, 256GB storage space, 8GB RAM, and Apple’s M1 processor under the hood.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Discover Samsung Deals End Soon: Shop the Biggest Discounts on 4K and 8K TVs We’ve Ever Seen

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Discover Samsung is the company’s answer to Amazon’s Prime Day: a series of daily deals that can net you serious savings on your favorite Samsung products. There are three types of deals up for grabs: curated bundles, offers of the day, and a build-your-own bundle with Buy More, Save More. Whether you’ve been waiting for a small laptop for that graduate, or perhaps a smart TV for the entire family to enjoy movie...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

For Prime Members, Amazon Is Selling Mini Smart TVs for $90

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Things are heating up as we near the end of June, only to inch ever closer to Amazon Prime Day. However, the best Prime Day Deals of 2022 have already started, and you don’t need to wait until July to save. This week, Prime members can snag a fantastic deal on a Fire TV, with prices starting as low as $90 right now. We’ve previously covered Amazon’s early Prime Day deals on 55, 65...
ELECTRONICS
Engadget

Amazon discounts Blink Indoor and Outdoor cameras ahead of Prime Day

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If you've had any Blink cameras on your to-buy list, you're in...
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

Get the wireless noise-canceling headphones of your dreams for $75

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. If the quality of your audio is important to you, then you're probably always on the lookout for affordable, comfortable noise-canceling headphones with excellent sound -- only to find that a single set rarely meets all of those criteria. But not anymore; the JBL Live Free NC+ True Wireless in-Ear Noise Canceling Bluetooth Headphones are on sale for a limited time for $74.99.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Best Running Earbuds and Headphones to Use for 2022

A good pair of earbuds is imperative if you like working out to your favorite songs. The best workout headphones stay in place, while also being sweat-resistant and providing superior sound and battery life. Good sound quality is important, as are durability, battery life and reliable performance with minimal dropouts.
ELECTRONICS
pocketnow.com

Best Buy’s latest July 4th deals will get you insane savings on iPhones, laptops, smart TVs and more

We have found many great devices on sale at Best Buy, where 4th of July deals will help you save big bucks on some of the best devices. First up, we have the iPhone 13 lineup that is now receiving up to $800 savings in select models when you trade in your old or damaged phone and by activating your device on Verizon or AT&T. Or get up to $540 on higher-end models available from T-Mobile.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

No Battery, No Bluetooth, No Problem: The Best Wired Earbuds to Buy in 2022

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. If the only place you buy your wired earbuds is the checkout line at a drugstore, you probably think they’re all shoddy, sound bad and are practically disposable. But the best wired earbuds are built to keep up with wireless earbuds and even headphones. Besides affordability, there are several key benefits to owning a pair of wired earbuds that set them apart from their wireless counterparts, including being harder to lose, not requiring...
ELECTRONICS
reviewed.com

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is almost here—shop the best early Amazon deals before July 12

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. If you have your eyes set on a top-tier TV or some killer new kitchen tools, Amazon Prime Day 2022 is the perfect time to scoop must-have products on a huge budget. The two-day sale is one of the best shopping events of the year and it's set to kick off on Tuesday, July 12. Want to get a head start on the sales? We've got all the details on how to sign up for Prime and get early access to tons of Amazon deals right now.
SHOPPING
Gadget Flow

Cleer Crescent 3D smart speaker includes intelligent listening modes & a seamless Interface

Explore new music with ease when you have the Cleer Crescent 3D smart speaker. It features 3 listening modes to tailor the audio to your surroundings and needs. For example, Stereo Widening creates a well-defined, wide stereo soundstage that expands beyond the speaker’s physical placement. Or use the 3D mode, which surrounds you in high-definition audio regardless of wall locations or reflected acoustics. To create a listening experience for everyone, Room Fill places the audio in every corner of the room. Moreover, this 3D smart speaker includes eight 40-mm drivers and dual 84-mm woofers along with a glass-reinforced structure. Finally, with Google Assistant, you won’t need to lift a finger to control your smart home, skip a track, or get the latest news.
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

Get over $100 off this portable dual screen monitor this 4th of July

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. Whether you are working remotely, doing online schooling, multitasking through your to-do list, or planning your next vacation, adding an extra display to your laptop setup can help you work much more efficiently. So having a third will send your productivity skyrocketing, and that's precisely what you can do with a Mobile Pixels TRIO MAX.
RETAIL

