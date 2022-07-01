Get Sennheiser Momentum 3 wireless headphones for 38% off right now

Explore new music with ease when you have the Cleer Crescent 3D smart speaker. It features 3 listening modes to tailor the audio to your surroundings and needs. For example, Stereo Widening creates a well-defined, wide stereo soundstage that expands beyond the speaker’s physical placement. Or use the 3D mode, which surrounds you in high-definition audio regardless of wall locations or reflected acoustics. To create a listening experience for everyone, Room Fill places the audio in every corner of the room. Moreover, this 3D smart speaker includes eight 40-mm drivers and dual 84-mm woofers along with a glass-reinforced structure. Finally, with Google Assistant, you won’t need to lift a finger to control your smart home, skip a track, or get the latest news.
