Premier League

Report: Liverpool 'Not Finished' In Terms Of Anfield Incomings This Summer

By Rowan Lee
 2 days ago

Despite Liverpool announcing Mohamed Salah's contract renewal earlier today, the club are reportedly not finished yet in regards to squad incomings this summer.

Following today's colossal announcement surrounding Salah's new deal, trusted Twitter source @indykaila took to social media and hinted that the Reds were 'not finished' with signings this summer.

(Photo by Fabrizio Carabelli / SOPA Images/Sipa USA)

Liverpool have been heavily linked with Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude  Bellingham and Inter Milan's Italian maestro Nicolo Barella in recent weeks with both players said to be seriously interested in a move to Anfield.

However, with Dortmund reportedly placing a £103 million price tag on Bellingham it's looking unlikely that the 19-year-old Englishman will make the move to Merseyside this summer. Especially with the German side already losing one of their best players in Erling Haaland to Manchester City.

Liverpool are said to be huge admirers of Bellingham and are likely to make a bid for the youngster next summer with rumours Dortmund would not be willing to sell this year.

The situation with Barella on the other hand is an interesting one and could potentially happen this summer. The Reds are reportedly tracking the midfielder and are keen to make a move this summer with Inter Milan valuing the 25-year-old at around £60 million.

Liverpool have already made some big signings so far this window, including the capture of Uruguayan forward Darwin Nunez from Benfica. As well as the arrival of Calvin Ramsay and Fabio Carvalho the Reds are however expected to remain in the market this summer.

