Going into the offseason, it was clear that the Lakers were unlikely to make any splash trades or signings in free agency. That was definitely the case as the free agency period officially began on Friday. The Lakers announced on Friday they have signed former Warriors guard/forward Juan Toscano-Anderson, former Wizards forward Troy Brown Jr. and free agent center Damian Jones. Toscano-Anderson is coming off a three-year stint with Golden State, helping the Warriors win the NBA Finals last season. As a result, Toscano-Anderson became the first NBA player of Mexican descent to win an NBA championship.He averaged 4.8 points, 3.3 rebounds per...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO