Blazers needed to have a strong offseason to persuade Damian Lillard to sign extension?
While it has been widely assumed Lillard will accept the two-year extension offer worth more than $100 million that is expected to come his way, sources say the Trail Blazers still needed to have a strong offseason to persuade Damian Lillard to sign on through the 2026-27 campaign (when he’ll be 36). The deadline here isn’t until the start of the regular season, and I’m being told this is not a sure thing just yet.
Source: Sam Amick @ The Athletic
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Lillard camp keeps pressure on Trail Blazers, latest reports says re-signing not “sure thing.” nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/01/lil… – 7:25 PM
Free Agency, Day 2 column, at @TheAthletic
* Why Kevin Durant has his sights set on Phoenix, and why Miami’s chances seem slim
* The Damian Lillard latest and why the Gary Payton II deal mattered in Portland
* Warriors
* All things Kings
theathletic.com/3395908/2022/0… – 5:15 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
I love what the Blazers have done this offseason adding Jerami Grant and Gary Payton II. Exactly the type of versatile defenders they need around Damian Lillard. Good fits on offense too. Grant can plug in anywhere, and Chauncey Billups can get creative with Payton. – 2:20 PM
Holiday Hoopsgiving field for 2022:
December 10
Clemson vs Loyola Chicago
Wake Forest vs LSU
Memphis vs Auburn
December 18
UGA vs Notre Dame – 9:59 AM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
On Thursday, the Blazers gave 6-3 Anfernee Simons $100 million then signed 6-3 Payton for $28 million with 6-2 Damian Lillard, 6-5 Josh Hart and 6-6 Shaedon Sharpe already on the roster.
We’re back to a bunch of guards and little size.
Or is something else on the horizon? – 3:23 AM
Free agent guard Gary Payton II expected to sign a three-year, $28 million deal with the Blazers after the Warriors offered the tax payer mid level exception, source told @andscape. GPII has a lot of respect from Blazers star Damian Lillard and a lot of ties to the Northwest. – 1:59 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Gary Payton II is going to be great. He’s a unique style and skill set to fit on offense. Either way, he’ll be big for Dame and Simons – 1:54 AM
Damian Lillard
Anfernee Simons
Gary Payton II
Josh Hart
Jerami Grant
The Blazers are the ___ seed in the West. pic.twitter.com/ph19sGsY7f – 1:46 AM
I don’t think the Blazers have championship upside yet, but assuming Dame is back to his typical level, they should be a very good night-to-night regular-season team. – 1:44 AM
Hate to see GPII go. He was so generous with his time to me all season long. Great dude. Great player too. Dame will certainly love him. – 1:41 AM
me getting ready to advocate for a dame-simons-gp2-hart-grant lineup on the blazers lookahead pod with @tcbbiggs this fall pic.twitter.com/fVFkwI6GPs – 1:41 AM
Worth noting Dame and GP2’s father go WAY back. Oakland point-guard connection. – 1:40 AM
Point guards with larger contracts than Jalen Brunson:
Steph Curry
Luka Doncic
Trae Young
Russell Westbrook
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Ben Simmons
Damian Lillard
De’Aaron Fox
Jamal Murray
Kyrie Irving
Chris Paul
D’Angelo Russell pic.twitter.com/RnDFehdOjp – 9:47 PM
Big Ten could add Oregon + Washington, with their athletic budgets. Add Stanford, need an offset…maybe Notre Dame? And blammo — you’re at 20 teams. – 8:53 PM
It’s really a testament to what Damian Lillard built and became that any rumors of big-names wanting to play here could seem plausible or true. And even if they aren’t, the fans still have Dame and are still fortunate for that. – 8:12 PM
USC plans to continue its annual tradition of playing Notre Dame. The storied football rivalry began in 1926 and will continue with USC in the Big Ten. A lot will obviously change with USC leaving the Pac-12 but the Trojans will still play UCLA and Notre Dame every season. – 8:00 PM
Definetely this was a great deal. Anfernee Simons agreed to a 4-year, $100M deal with the Blazers. It’s clear he’s going to be the franchise’s next leader in post-Lillard era. That’s big! #RipCity
sdna.gr/mpasket/980710… – 7:04 PM
Having landed Lillard’s one-time Team USA running mate Jerami Grant from Detroit before the NBA draft, Portland is now expected to offer the All-NBA guard a two-year contract extension that will exceed over $100 million, sources told B/R. -via Bleacher Report / June 29, 2022
Damian Lillard is gearing up for a revenge season 💯 -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / June 29, 2022
Tony Durant. Based. -via Twitter / June 26, 2022
Comments / 0