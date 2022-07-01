ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Blazers needed to have a strong offseason to persuade Damian Lillard to sign extension?

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18zJAP_0gSWN9PC00

While it has been widely assumed Lillard will accept the two-year extension offer worth more than $100 million that is expected to come his way, sources say the Trail Blazers still needed to have a strong offseason to persuade Damian Lillard to sign on through the 2026-27 campaign (when he’ll be 36). The deadline here isn’t until the start of the regular season, and I’m being told this is not a sure thing just yet.

Source: Sam Amick @ The Athletic

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Lillard camp keeps pressure on Trail Blazers, latest reports says re-signing not “sure thing.” nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/01/lil…7:25 PM

Sam Amick @sam_amick

Free Agency, Day 2 column, at @TheAthletic

* Why Kevin Durant has his sights set on Phoenix, and why Miami’s chances seem slim

* The Damian Lillard latest and why the Gary Payton II deal mattered in Portland

* Warriors

* All things Kings

theathletic.com/3395908/2022/0…5:15 PM

Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

I love what the Blazers have done this offseason adding Jerami Grant and Gary Payton II. Exactly the type of versatile defenders they need around Damian Lillard. Good fits on offense too. Grant can plug in anywhere, and Chauncey Billups can get creative with Payton. – 2:20 PM

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

Holiday Hoopsgiving field for 2022:

December 10

Clemson vs Loyola Chicago

Wake Forest vs LSU

Memphis vs Auburn

December 18

UGA vs Notre Dame – 9:59 AM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

On Thursday, the Blazers gave 6-3 Anfernee Simons $100 million then signed 6-3 Payton for $28 million with 6-2 Damian Lillard, 6-5 Josh Hart and 6-6 Shaedon Sharpe already on the roster.

We’re back to a bunch of guards and little size.

Or is something else on the horizon? – 3:23 AM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Free agent guard Gary Payton II expected to sign a three-year, $28 million deal with the Blazers after the Warriors offered the tax payer mid level exception, source told @andscape. GPII has a lot of respect from Blazers star Damian Lillard and a lot of ties to the Northwest. – 1:59 AM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Gary Payton II is going to be great. He’s a unique style and skill set to fit on offense. Either way, he’ll be big for Dame and Simons – 1:54 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

Damian Lillard

Anfernee Simons

Gary Payton II

Josh Hart

Jerami Grant

The Blazers are the ___ seed in the West. pic.twitter.com/ph19sGsY7f1:46 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cdhAG_0gSWN9PC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BOTrX_0gSWN9PC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uqp88_0gSWN9PC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42pD2V_0gSWN9PC00

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

I don’t think the Blazers have championship upside yet, but assuming Dame is back to his typical level, they should be a very good night-to-night regular-season team. – 1:44 AM

Jason Dumas @JDumasReports

Hate to see GPII go. He was so generous with his time to me all season long. Great dude. Great player too. Dame will certainly love him. – 1:41 AM

Dan Favale @danfavale

me getting ready to advocate for a dame-simons-gp2-hart-grant lineup on the blazers lookahead pod with @tcbbiggs this fall pic.twitter.com/fVFkwI6GPs1:41 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KBdZ5_0gSWN9PC00

Sean Highkin @highkin

Worth noting Dame and GP2’s father go WAY back. Oakland point-guard connection. – 1:40 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

Point guards with larger contracts than Jalen Brunson:

Steph Curry

Luka Doncic

Trae Young

Russell Westbrook

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Ben Simmons

Damian Lillard

De’Aaron Fox

Jamal Murray

Kyrie Irving

Chris Paul

D’Angelo Russell pic.twitter.com/RnDFehdOjp9:47 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cOnEk_0gSWN9PC00

Mark Kreidler @MarkKreidler

Big Ten could add Oregon + Washington, with their athletic budgets. Add Stanford, need an offset…maybe Notre Dame? And blammo — you’re at 20 teams. – 8:53 PM

David MacKay @DavidMacKayNBA

It’s really a testament to what Damian Lillard built and became that any rumors of big-names wanting to play here could seem plausible or true. And even if they aren’t, the fans still have Dame and are still fortunate for that. – 8:12 PM

Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi

USC plans to continue its annual tradition of playing Notre Dame. The storied football rivalry began in 1926 and will continue with USC in the Big Ten. A lot will obviously change with USC leaving the Pac-12 but the Trojans will still play UCLA and Notre Dame every season. – 8:00 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

Definetely this was a great deal. Anfernee Simons agreed to a 4-year, $100M deal with the Blazers. It’s clear he’s going to be the franchise’s next leader in post-Lillard era. That’s big! #RipCity

sdna.gr/mpasket/980710…7:04 PM

Having landed Lillard’s one-time Team USA running mate Jerami Grant from Detroit before the NBA draft, Portland is now expected to offer the All-NBA guard a two-year contract extension that will exceed over $100 million, sources told B/R. -via Bleacher Report / June 29, 2022

Damian Lillard is gearing up for a revenge season 💯 -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / June 29, 2022

Tony Durant. Based. -via Twitter / June 26, 2022

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fadeawayworld.net

Gary Payton II Sends A Message To His Doubters After He Left The Warriors: “Simply Did It Because They Said It Couldn't Be Done, Then I Went Beyond”

Gary Payton II has seen his whole world change in a matter of a year. Just last offseason, the Golden State Warriors had waived him and he was considering joining the team as a video coordinator as he wasn't getting a roster spot anywhere. Thankfully for Payton, it didn't come to that as the team claimed him off waivers before the season started.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Jordan Poole Trade Rumors

Kevin Durant going back to the Golden State Warriors seems crazy, but it's within the realm of possibility. Of course, it'd cost the recent NBA champions. Marc J. Spears said on ESPN Radio to "keep an eye on" Golden State, who could tempt the Brooklyn Nets with a package of Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, James Wiseman, and Jonathan Kuminga.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Blazers-Nets Trade Sends Kevin Durant To Portland

The “mediocrity treadmill” is something most NBA teams try to avoid. Yet somehow, for some franchises, it appears to be unavoidable. Quite often, those are small-market teams. They can hesitant to start long-term rebuilding processes with less financial freedom than their big-city counterparts. For some of these teams,...
PORTLAND, OR
fadeawayworld.net

Golden State Warriors Letting Gary Payton II Leave For The Portland Trail Blazers Has Reportedly "Stung Several People" Within The Organization

The Golden State Warriors have been the most successful franchise of the last decade, winning 4 championships in that time. While a lot of this success has been thanks to players like Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Kevin Durant, who are stars, an underrated aspect of it has been the ability to develop and retain key role players that have come up big for the team time and again.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oakland, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
City
Phoenix, OR
City
Detroit, OR
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Basketball
Portland, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Basketball
Cowboys Country

Cowboys Trade for DK Metcalf 'A Jerry Jones Move,’ Says Rich Eisen - But WR Calls Seattle 'Family'

FRISCO - DK Metcalf is saying most of the right things while still a member of the Seattle Seahawks, recently referring to the team's fans as "family.''. But what is everybody else saying? Still reverberating is the remark from NFL Network anchor Rich Eisen, who states - as if it is the most obvious thing in the world - that owner Jerry Jones' Dallas Cowboys should trade for the disgruntled Seattle Seahawks receiver.
DALLAS, TX
247Sports

College football conference realignment: Four Pac-12 teams in discussions to move to Big 12, per report

USC and UCLA joining the Big Ten sent the Pac-12 into a frenzy, and it could result in four additional teams leaving the storied conference. WildcatAuthority reports there will be significant discussions centered around Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah making their way to the soon-to-be-altered Big 12 Conference. VIP subscribers can read the latest updates on those discussions by clicking here.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Arash Markazi
Person
Gary Payton
Person
Jalen Brunson
Person
Anfernee Simons
Person
Jerami Grant
Person
Gary Payton Ii
Person
Kevin Durant
Person
Chauncey Billups
Person
Damian Lillard
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

12 schools that could end up in the Big Ten

Thursday afternoon marked a seismic shift in the landscape of college sports when USC and UCLA announced their decision to join the Big Ten conference. Questions began to swirl about the dominoes that would come after. Are we on pace for a pair of “superconferences” that dominate college football? Is this just the first of many additions for the Big Ten in the coming months?
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Bill Moos believes Pac-12/Big XII merger adds up

FORMER PAC-12 AND BIG TEN athletic director Bill Moos offered three primary insights Friday when asked about the future of the Pac-12 — and Washington State — following the landscape-shattering news that USC and UCLA will be moving to the Big Ten. First, he said, no one should...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#The Trail Blazers#Clemson#Auburn#Notre Dame
fadeawayworld.net

Only 6 NBA Point Guards Have Won The Finals MVP Award: Stephen Curry Finally Joins The List

The point guards in the NBA these days are required to do a lot on the floor, as teams are focusing on efficient ways of scoring a ton of points and using their point guards to accomplish that. Since they are the players bringing the ball up the floor most of the time and leading the offense as a direct extension of the coach, a great point guard can make your team just as a bad point guard can hurt your team. Of course, we have some of the most spectacular offensive players in the game today including Stephen Curry, Ja Morant, and Trae Young playing at MVP levels at the point guard position. For the best point guards, winning scoring titles, assist titles, or even leading a team to strong records year after year comes naturally to them because of how effortlessly they control the game.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

G.G. Jackson calls South Carolina report as ‘rumors’

UNC basketball fans were sent into a panic on Sunday afternoon when a story from Jamie Shaw of On3 suggested that five-star recruit G.G. Jackson could de-commit from UNC and eventually end up at South Carolina. The story is behind a paywall but suggested that there’s a chance that Jackson could de-commit and join the Gamecocks instead. There was also talk of reclassifying to 2022 and playing right away. Whenever a report like that surfaces and there’s a long ways to go before signing day, there’s some reason to be concerned. But now a day later, Jackson is addressing that report and...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Portland Trail Blazers
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Reggie Bullock appears to deny going to Sixers on his Instagram story

The offseason brings interesting storylines and rumors, and everybody takes every little tweet and post on Instagram and runs with it. Dallas Mavericks guard Reggie Bullock caused a stir on Monday when he reposted two posts on his Instagram story saying that he’s headed to the Philadelphia 76ers. The nine-year veteran out of North Carolina has two years left on his contract with the Mavs, so for the Sixers to obtain him, they’d have to trade for him.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
SFGate

Lakers top Heat, Kings top Warriors at California Classic

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Mac McClung scored 17 points in 16 minutes, Paris Bass added 15 and the Los Angeles Lakers opened the California Classic with a 100-66 victory over the Miami Heat on Saturday. Scotty Pippen Jr. scored 14 points and Cole Swider added 13 for the Lakers,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

126K+
Followers
171K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy