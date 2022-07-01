ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Inslee: Abortion bans are a ‘Republican effort to impose minority decisions in a democracy’

NBC News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Jay Inslee (D-Wash.), one of several governors...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Arizona state senators subpoenaed by DOJ in Capitol riot probe

Two Arizona state lawmakers who promoted former President Donald Trump's stolen election falsehoods have been issued subpoenas by the Justice Department as federal investigators ramp up their probe of the Jan. 6 insurrection. Arizona Senate President Karen Fann and state Sen. Kelly Townsend — both Republicans — received what appeared...
ARIZONA STATE
NBC News

Senators Warren, Smith call on Biden to declare ‘public health emergency’

After the Supreme Court’s ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade, Senators Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Tina Smith, D-Minn., wrote an op-ed in the New York Times that called on President Biden to declare a public health emergency. NBC News’ Julie Tsirkin breaks down why the senators consider the ruling a threat to public health and what steps Congress can take to codify abortion access nationwide. June 27, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

Exclusive: Retired Republican judge says January 6 was 'well-developed plan' by Trump to cling to power

Retired federal judge J. Michael Luttig, a Republican who is testifying at Thursday's January 6 committee hearing, will provide a sharp condemnation of former President Donald Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 election, saying Trump and his allies "instigated" a war on democracy "so that he could cling to power," according to a written statement he intends to submit for the committee's record obtained exclusively by CNN.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Inslee
Daily Mail

Liz Cheney tells her GOP primary opponent Harriet Hageman she can't say the election wasn't stolen because she is 'completely beholden to Donald Trump' - and is then accused of focusing too much on January 6 in heated Wyoming debate

Rep. Liz Cheney shamed her Republican rivals for peddling former President Donald Trump's false 2020 election fraud claims, including the Wyoming House candidate Trump chose to take her place, Harriet Hageman. 'I think that she can't say that it wasn't stolen because she's completely beholden to Donald Trump,' Cheney said...
WYOMING STATE
The Independent

Capitol Police arrest 181 people including congresswoman at abortion rights protest near Supreme Court

Democratic US Rep Judy Chu was among 181 people arrested near the US Supreme Court on 30 June following an abortion rights protest in the wake of a ruling to strike down constitutional protections for abortion.US Capitol Police reported 181 people were arrested for “crowding, obstructing or incommoding” an intersection near the court and the US Senate office building during a protest organised by abortion rights advocacy groups.Congresswoman Chu was the lead author of the Women’s Health Protection Act, a bill that passed the US House of Representatives that, if signed into law, would codify abortion protections affirmed by...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Abortion Issues#Democracy#Politics State#Politics Governor#Meet The Press Now
NBC News

Roe is over. Prison sentences are on the way.

What do you do when the U.S. Supreme Court says your past reproductive choices could have earned you a prison sentence?. As women who have had abortions, that is the question we ask ourselves after the court threw out 50 years of precedent that protected the right to abortion care when it reversed Roe v. Wade last month.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
POLITICO

Rodney Davis’ loss in Tuesday’s Illinois GOP primary is opening up a committee gavel next year — if Republicans retake the majority.

Davis was in line to lead the House Administration Committee, which has oversight over Capitol security, election reforms and other issues. What’s happening: Rep. Rodney Davis’s loss on Tuesday night — in a closely watched primary against Trump-endorsed Rep. Mary Miller (R-Ill.) — is sparking another round of musical chairs as Republicans eye potential House committee gavels next year.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy