Inslee: Abortion bans are a ‘Republican effort to impose minority decisions in a democracy’

Two Arizona state lawmakers who promoted former President Donald Trump's stolen election falsehoods have been issued subpoenas by the Justice Department as federal investigators ramp up their probe of the Jan. 6 insurrection. Arizona Senate President Karen Fann and state Sen. Kelly Townsend — both Republicans — received what appeared...
After the Supreme Court’s ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade, Senators Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Tina Smith, D-Minn., wrote an op-ed in the New York Times that called on President Biden to declare a public health emergency. NBC News’ Julie Tsirkin breaks down why the senators consider the ruling a threat to public health and what steps Congress can take to codify abortion access nationwide. June 27, 2022.
Retired federal judge J. Michael Luttig, a Republican who is testifying at Thursday's January 6 committee hearing, will provide a sharp condemnation of former President Donald Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 election, saying Trump and his allies "instigated" a war on democracy "so that he could cling to power," according to a written statement he intends to submit for the committee's record obtained exclusively by CNN.
If Donald Trump runs for president again, he’ll likely be the party's nominee. But a raft of GOP candidates looks ready to take him on, a sign he’s losing some of his dominance in Republican circles. Just this week, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem launched a commercial aimed...
Rep. Liz Cheney shamed her Republican rivals for peddling former President Donald Trump's false 2020 election fraud claims, including the Wyoming House candidate Trump chose to take her place, Harriet Hageman. 'I think that she can't say that it wasn't stolen because she's completely beholden to Donald Trump,' Cheney said...
The US supreme court’s overturning of Roe v Wade was a direct attack on women. It will result in countless deaths, especially among vulnerable women, and it set civil liberties in the United States back by half a century. Now, the court has made yet another devastating decision for humanity.
Democratic US Rep Judy Chu was among 181 people arrested near the US Supreme Court on 30 June following an abortion rights protest in the wake of a ruling to strike down constitutional protections for abortion.US Capitol Police reported 181 people were arrested for “crowding, obstructing or incommoding” an intersection near the court and the US Senate office building during a protest organised by abortion rights advocacy groups.Congresswoman Chu was the lead author of the Women’s Health Protection Act, a bill that passed the US House of Representatives that, if signed into law, would codify abortion protections affirmed by...
What do you do when the U.S. Supreme Court says your past reproductive choices could have earned you a prison sentence?. As women who have had abortions, that is the question we ask ourselves after the court threw out 50 years of precedent that protected the right to abortion care when it reversed Roe v. Wade last month.
WASHINGTON — Gail Curley, the Supreme Court’s marshal, has written to the governors of Maryland and Virginia and local officials in suburban Washington, D.C., asking them to enforce state and county laws that prohibit picketing at private homes. In the letter to Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican,...
Washington Post national correspondent Philip Bump argued that the leaders of the Democratic Party are the "last institutionalists" amid the fallout of the Supreme Court's historic reversal of Roe v. Wade. Bump began his piece Monday by citing President Biden's remarks about the ruling, urging Americans to vote since they...
Fox News contributor Dr. Nicole Saphier weighs in on debate over who will be the Democratic candidate in 2024 as many dodge questions on President Joe Biden's bid for reelection.
President Joe Biden plans to nominate a lawyer who has represented anti-abortion cases to a federal judgeship in Kentucky as part of a deal with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), according to multiple reports.
CNN’s chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin explains why he wasn’t surprised at the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and explains the pivotal role Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY) played in that ruling.
Davis was in line to lead the House Administration Committee, which has oversight over Capitol security, election reforms and other issues. What’s happening: Rep. Rodney Davis’s loss on Tuesday night — in a closely watched primary against Trump-endorsed Rep. Mary Miller (R-Ill.) — is sparking another round of musical chairs as Republicans eye potential House committee gavels next year.
