Vilas County Sheriff Joe Fath is used to seeing heavy traffic in the Northwoods around this time of year. “This will be our busiest week, probably of the whole summer, in the next week or two," said Sheriff Fath. “Obviously there’s a lot of people in the county. A lot of tourists are here. A lot of people that have homes are staying here either longer or more frequently.”

VILAS COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO