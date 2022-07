At least 11 people were shot across the city, two fatally, in the final hours of the Fourth of July Monday night. In the Bronx, a 62-year-old man was killed by a gunshot to his chest, and two more men were wounded, by a shooter in a white Ford Taurus who opened fire on Prospect Ave. by E. 187th St. in Belmont just before 10:30 p.m. Another man, 23, was shot in the leg and taken to St. Barnabas ...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO