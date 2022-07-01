ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Son Volt’s Salvo of Optimism

By Blaine Schultz
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor Son Volt leader Jay Farrar it must have been a special occasion as he sang this opening salvo of optimism sporting a white long-sleeve cowboy shirt as temperature hovered near triple digits, “You can see it everywhere, change is in the air.”. Thursday afternoon at Summerfest’s Briggs...

