Who are the Bucs' most expensive players in 2022?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been one of the NFL’s most creative teams over the last few years when it comes to navigating the salary cap, and they’ve enjoyed the most successful two-year run in franchise history over the last pair of seasons.

After back-to-back playoff appearances, their first division title in more than a decade, and their second Lombardi Trophy, the Bucs now head into the 2022 NFL season with a loaded roster yet again, despite plenty of challenges when it comes to staying under the cap.

Who are the Bucs’ highest-paid players this year?

Here are the team’s biggest cap hits heading in to the 2022 season (per Spotrac):

OT Donovan Smith

LB Lavonte David

QB Tom Brady

WR Mike Evans

LB Devin White

CB Carlton Davis III

OLB Shaq Barrett

G Shaq Mason

WR Russell Gage

WR Chris Godwin