Queens, NY

Flushing Town Hall Celebrates Jazz Jam All-Stars Concert on July 16

By savanna tong
NYS Music
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn July 16 at 7:30 PM, Flushing Town Hall will celebrate Louis Armstrong’s jazz legacy with its second annual Jazz Jam All-Stars Concert. Featuring the high-caliber musicians from all ages, they will be backed by the Jazz jam house band led by Carol Sudhalter, with Joe Vincent Tranchina, Scott Neumann and...

nysmusic.com

NYS Music

The 16th Annual Pleasantville Music Festival will be held on July 9

The Pleasantville Music Festival will be held on July 9 at Parkway Field in Pleasantville N.Y. The festival’s Main Stage headliner this year will be X Ambassadors – current hit makers from Ithaca, NY with hugely popular songs like “Renegades”, “Unsteady” and “Boom.” “Renegades” was featured recently in a national Jeep advertising campaign. Other performances on the Main Stage will include Tarrytown native Clare Maloney & her band the Great Adventure. She and her band perform regularly at Garcia’s and are favorites of the Grateful Dead and Jefferson Airplane crowds. She’ll be followed by a solo performance by the legendary Glenn Tilbrook; founding member and lead sing of the band Squeeze. Next up on the Main Stage will be Black Joe Lewis and the Honey Bears, performing their funk and R&B mix, often channeling James Brown. They’ll be followed by ’80s and ’90s icons 10,000 Maniacs featuring Mary Ramsey, a band that has come to be known for hit songs like “What’s the Matter Here”, “Like the Weather”, “Trouble Me” and “These are Days.”
PLEASANTVILLE, NY
Bassey BY

Summer fun in New York City: Things to do

In summer, New York City is a bustling city filled with people. As the summer begins, many exciting events and activities will last until the wee hours of the morning. Be aware that NYC can become quite humid and hot, so make sure you drink plenty of water.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brooklynheightsblog.com

July 4th Fireworks NOT Visible From Brooklyn Heights, the Promenade or Brooklyn Bridge Park

It’s heartbreaking. Ever since Macy’s moved the fireworks barges up the East River, people still came in droves every year. Entire families with grandmas and tots, lugging beach chairs and coolers, setting up on the promenade as early as 2:00 p.m. Let’s hope they get the message in time this year. All reports are that the fireworks will not be visible from the Promenade or Brooklyn Bridge Park this year. Here is Macy’s (Macy’s’s?) handy graphic on where the barges will be set up and where to watch.
BROOKLYN, NY
Queens, NY
Entertainment
City
Queens, NY
County
Queens, NY
Time Out New York

Green-Wood Cemetery is home to a flock of feral parrots

Brooklyn's Green-Wood Cemetery is the final resting place of over 600,000 New Yorkers, but the famed gravesite also has some unexpected residents: a flock of monk parakeets. Perched high above the ornate main entrance on the tallest spire of the arch, these small- to medium-sized parrots are year-round residents of the cemetery with a giant nest viewable from the ground. They chatter loudly, drawing visitors' attention immediately.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Beloved Harlem barbershop training next generation of barbers

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — The barbershop has always been an integral part of the Black community, and now, it’s also becoming a place to find a job — all thanks to one beloved Harlem business. Big Russ Barbershop has been on Fredrick Douglass Boulevard for 29 years. Now, along with getting a haircut, it’s become […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Person
Jeff Coffin
Person
Carol Sudhalter
Person
Louis Armstrong
tag24.com

"Pizza Rat" strikes again to dine with its family in NYC subway

Instagram user louneymor, whose real name is Louyi Ferrin, caught the animals on video as he was boarding the L train at the 3rd Avenue subway station. The rat grabbed a slice of pizza with several others in tow. The critters then seemed to tussle over the cheesy snack, with the alleged Pizza Rat hopping over his cohorts to get away.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

Meet the Lawyers Helping Brooklyn’s Neediest Residents—For Free!

Mr. J was 83 years old when he realized he was in danger of losing the Clinton Hill/Bed-Stuy house he’d owned for more than 30 years. It had been a tough few years for the Brooklyn resident. The senior had triple bypass surgery, and while he was recovering, both of his tenants stopped paying rent, leaving him behind by about $30,000 on his property taxes and insurance.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

New York resident wins $1K a week for life

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York Lottery announced that one second-prize ticket was sold for the June 25 CASH4LIFE drawing. According to the NY Lottery, the ticket was sold at 4th Ave Snack Plus located at 73 South Fourth Avenue in Mount Vernon. The ticket was worth a guaranteed $1,000 a week for […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#The Jam#Concert#Jams#Art#Smithsonian#Fth#The Jazz House
viewing.nyc

[VIDEO] The Secret Subway That Could Save New York City

The Interborough Express would fill a huge gap in the city’s transit needs. Matt enjoys exploring the City's with his partner and son. He is an avid marathon runner, and spends most of his time eating, running, and working on cool stuff. Something wrong with this post? Let us...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY

Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for 310 Grand Concourse in Mott Haven, Bronx

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 310 Grand Concourse, a 14-story residential building in Mott Haven, The Bronx. Designed by Fischer + Makooi Architect and developed by Simon Kaufman, the structure yields 135,106 square feet, with 157 units and 66 enclosed parking spaces. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 24 units for residents at 80 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $56,983 to $115,280.
BRONX, NY
caribbeantoday.com

Jumaane Williams Loses NY Democratic Primary for Governor

NEW YORK, New York – Caribbean American candidate for Governor of New York Jumaane D. Williams Tuesday night resoundingly lost in his bid to unseat incumbent Governor Kathy Hochul in the New York Democratic Primary. Williams, New York City’s Public Advocate and son of Grenadian immigrants, ran a spirited...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY

Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for 22 Chapel Street in Downtown Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 22 Chapel Street, a 20-story mixed-use building in Downtown Brooklyn. Designed by CetraRuddy and developed by DelShah Capital, the structure yields 180 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 55 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $79,098 to $215,150.
BROOKLYN, NY
philasun.com

In Memoriam: Maury Wendell Singleton 1957-2022

Founder, National Federation of Black Veterans Network (NFBVN) Maury Wendell Singleton was born to Nathaniel and Louise Singleton on September 18, 1957, in Brooklyn, NY. The second oldest of five children, he was an inquisitive child always interested in learning. Maury received part of his education in Camden, NJ; later, the family settled in Philadelphia, where he finished his education through the Philadelphia school system. He graduated from Germantown High School in 1975. Shortly after graduation, Maury along with his close friend, Greg Bundy, who briefly stayed with the family and was considered a brother to Maury, inquired about enlisting in the Army. Because Maury was just shy of his 18th birthday, he would have to wait. Both Maury and Greg would go on to join the army a few months later. They were stationed together during most of their military career and stayed lifelong friends. During his military career, Maury was stationed in South Korea and in Fort Riley, Kansas. He was honorably discharged as a Staff Sergeant E6 in 1981 and graduated with honors from the Institute of Security and Technology in 1987.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox5ny.com

Jewish pilgrims in Queens at the rebbe's gravesite

NEW YORK - Tens of thousands of people are expected Cambria Heights, Queens this weekend to make a pilgrimage to the resting place of the Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson. July 2nd will mark 28 years since his passing. The event takes place at Old Montefiore Cemetery on Francis Lewis Blvd.
QUEENS, NY

