Boil Advisory Has Been Lifted For 11th And Forest Street Along With Parkview Drive

Work has begun on a new Pickleball count in Speaker Park in Lake View. The count is east of the splash pad and City Administrator, Scott Peterson, says there will be two counts when the project is finished. The project was split up into two parts, with the first half putting up a fence and laying down a concrete slab for an estimated $53,000. Peterson says the slab has to be set for 45 days until they can start the second part. City officials have teamed up with Midwest Tennis and Track Company out of Denison to install the court and nets for an estimated cost of $19,336. The project is fully paid for with two grants that were received. The Lake View Foundation received a grant from Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield, while the second came from the Sac County Endowment Foundation. The project is slated to be completed later this summer or early fall. Individuals wanting more information can contact the Lake View City Hall at 712-657-2634.
Sauk Rail Trail fundraisers are hosting an event to help raise money for trail improvements from Swan Lake to Maple River. Phil Phillips, helping with the fundraiser, says the event starts at 5:30 p.m. at Kerp’s in the party room on Thursday, July 14. Phillips explains why they are raising money.
The Fourth of July weekend is finally here, and Iowans are preparing to celebrate 246 years of our nation’s independence with parties and fireworks. While fireworks are available for purchase within Carroll city limits, Police Chief Brad Burke says that does not mean they can be used in town.
VAN METER, Iowa (KCCI) — Dallas County authorities are searching for a man who went underwater on the Raccoon River. At about 4:30 p.m. Sunday, rescue crews from several metro-area agencies rushed to the scene in Van Meter. Initial reports indicated that tubers were in distress. Officials told KCCI that a man in his mid-30s went underwater, and authorities have not found him as of Sunday night.
The City of Glidden is looking for residents’ input on a new event they plan to launch next summer. The event is Art in the Park Summer Camp and is in the early planning stages. City officials say they know summer can be busy, so they would like feedback on when they should plan camp around. They are also looking for volunteers to help plan the age groups and age-appropriate crafts, help with fundraisers for supplies and snacks, and help during the camp day. Individuals interested in volunteering or wanting to give the city their thoughts can contact Brooke Peterson at 712-659-3010 or message them through the city’s Facebook page.
Citing an “immediate danger” to the public, state licensing officials have issued an emergency order restricting a Fort Dodge pharmacy’s ability to compound certain drugs for customers. According to the Iowa Board of Pharmacy, Daniel Pharmacy of 1114 Central Ave., Fort Dodge, has “had ample time to comply with applicable standards for compounding with hazardous […]
Humboldt, IA – On July 4, Hy-Vee in Humboldt is hosting their Fifth Annual Hog Roast in their parking lot. The hog roast features pulled pork sandwiches, hot dogs, polish sausages, bakery fresh red white and blue sandwich cookies, ice cream floats and soft serve ice cream along with much more.
The Fourth of July Celebration in Perry on Monday will feature plenty of activities for people to take part in throughout the day. The festivities will kick off with the parade at 10 a.m. along Willis Avenue and then vendors will be in Pattee Park all day. Perry Chamber Director Lynsi Pasutti says another fun activity is the Perry Booster Games that will serve as a fundraiser for both the Chamber and the Perry Booster Club.
POCAHONTAS, Iowa (KCAU) – An Iowa woman has been charged with more than 30 counts of animal neglect after a cat rescue. On June 22, law enforcement officers were called to 204 Walnut Street in Rolfe, Iowa, for a report of domestic assault, according to the Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office. However, when they arrived, there was no assault incident. Officers did notice a large number of cats inside the home living in dirty conditions.
As the 4th of July holiday approaches, Jefferson residents are reminded that consumer fireworks are illegal to shoot off within city limits. Police Chief Mark Clouse talks about the consequences if an officer finds you shooting off any fireworks that make an “explosive” noise without a previously approved permit to do so by the city council.
BOONE, Iowa — By the end of July, Boone will be the first midwestern town to launch Rail Explorers. The custom-built explorers highlight new pedal-powered rail technology and provide a new way to experience the railroad. The Rail Explorers feature a custom-built electric motor, aimed at making the activity...
SAC COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) – Authorities in Iowa have arrested a woman after receiving a report that over 1,000 dead pigs were discovered at two hog confinement sites she was hired to maintain. Elana Laber, 33, was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of criminal mischief in the...
Funeral services for 100 year old Genevieve Baker of Manning will be held Tuesday at 11am at the Ohde Funeral Home in Manning with burial at the Manning Cemetery in Manning. Friends may call from 10-11am on Tuesday at the Ohde Funeral Home. The Ohde Funeral Home in Manning is in charge of the arrangements. Genevieve is survived by her two sons: Ronald Baker and wife Marilyn of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Darrell Baker and wife Jacqueleen of Sioux City; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and by four siblings.
The City of Lake View and Lake View Community Club are going all out for this weekend’s Stone Pier Summer Concert Series to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday. On Sunday, July 3, they will feature an expanded band list with the Brutal Republic, the Flying Buffaloes, and the Red Clay Strays playing on the historic Stone Pier on Black Hawk Lake. The concert opens at 4 p.m. with live music continuing into the evening. Attendees are asked to bring their lawn chairs or blankets for seating while they enjoy the show. Sunday’s event also features food trucks for those wanting to grab a bite. The Lake View Fire Department is hosting their popular “Burger Boat” fundraiser with pork burgers and hot dogs for sale to raise money to purchase a new equipment bus for firefighters. The Stone Pier Summer Concert Series is offered at no charge throughout the season, thanks to support from the City of Lake View and Lake View Community Club and donations from local businesses and residents. Learn more at stonepierconcertseries.com.
A Funeral Service for 74 year old Joan Reinart of Boone, formerly of Carroll, will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday July 6, at the Sharp Funeral Home in Carroll. A private family burial will be held at Holy Family Cemetery near Lidderdale. Visitation will be held from 4p to 6p on Wednesday at the funeral home. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Sharp Funeral Home in Carroll.
DEFIANCE -- Rick and Paulette (Ahrenholtz) Rasmussen of Defiance will celebrate their golden wedding anniversary July 1. The couple married July 1, 1972 at Defiance United Methodist Church. Rick is a retired farmer and Shelby County Farmers Mutual Insurance manager. Paulette is a retired Harlan Community School counselor. Family includes...
A Waukee man was arrested Saturday for assault after a scene with his estranged wife. David John Limke, 55, of 636 S.E. Williams Court, Waukee, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness. The incident occurred about 8:30 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of S.E. Williams...
