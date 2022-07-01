Boil Advisory Has Been Lifted For 11th And Forest Street Along With Parkview Drive

Work has begun on a new Pickleball count in Speaker Park in Lake View. The count is east of the splash pad and City Administrator, Scott Peterson, says there will be two counts when the project is finished. The project was split up into two parts, with the first half putting up a fence and laying down a concrete slab for an estimated $53,000. Peterson says the slab has to be set for 45 days until they can start the second part. City officials have teamed up with Midwest Tennis and Track Company out of Denison to install the court and nets for an estimated cost of $19,336. The project is fully paid for with two grants that were received. The Lake View Foundation received a grant from Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield, while the second came from the Sac County Endowment Foundation. The project is slated to be completed later this summer or early fall. Individuals wanting more information can contact the Lake View City Hall at 712-657-2634.

LAKE VIEW, IA ・ 21 HOURS AGO