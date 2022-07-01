Carroll Man Arrested Thursday For Incest And Sexual Abuse

A Funeral Service for 74 year old Joan Reinart of Boone, formerly of Carroll, will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday July 6, at the Sharp Funeral Home in Carroll. A private family burial will be held at Holy Family Cemetery near Lidderdale. Visitation will be held from 4p to 6p on Wednesday at the funeral home. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Sharp Funeral Home in Carroll.
Funeral services for 100 year old Genevieve Baker of Manning will be held Tuesday at 11am at the Ohde Funeral Home in Manning with burial at the Manning Cemetery in Manning. Friends may call from 10-11am on Tuesday at the Ohde Funeral Home. The Ohde Funeral Home in Manning is in charge of the arrangements. Genevieve is survived by her two sons: Ronald Baker and wife Marilyn of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Darrell Baker and wife Jacqueleen of Sioux City; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and by four siblings.
The City of Carroll has completed bacterial testing of the water distribution system in the vicinity of Parkview drive, Forest Street, and 11th Street. According to Public Works Director Randy Krauel, the results have returned negative for bacteria. Based on the test results, the drinking water advisory issued on June 28 is now lifted, and it is no longer necessary to boil water for consumption. Individuals with any questions can contact Krauel at 712-792-1000.
The City of Glidden is looking for residents’ input on a new event they plan to launch next summer. The event is Art in the Park Summer Camp and is in the early planning stages. City officials say they know summer can be busy, so they would like feedback on when they should plan camp around. They are also looking for volunteers to help plan the age groups and age-appropriate crafts, help with fundraisers for supplies and snacks, and help during the camp day. Individuals interested in volunteering or wanting to give the city their thoughts can contact Brooke Peterson at 712-659-3010 or message them through the city’s Facebook page.
Sauk Rail Trail fundraisers are hosting an event to help raise money for trail improvements from Swan Lake to Maple River. Phil Phillips, helping with the fundraiser, says the event starts at 5:30 p.m. at Kerp’s in the party room on Thursday, July 14. Phillips explains why they are raising money.
Work has begun on a new Pickleball count in Speaker Park in Lake View. The count is east of the splash pad and City Administrator, Scott Peterson, says there will be two counts when the project is finished. The project was split up into two parts, with the first half putting up a fence and laying down a concrete slab for an estimated $53,000. Peterson says the slab has to be set for 45 days until they can start the second part. City officials have teamed up with Midwest Tennis and Track Company out of Denison to install the court and nets for an estimated cost of $19,336. The project is fully paid for with two grants that were received. The Lake View Foundation received a grant from Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield, while the second came from the Sac County Endowment Foundation. The project is slated to be completed later this summer or early fall. Individuals wanting more information can contact the Lake View City Hall at 712-657-2634.
The Carroll Merchants Baseball team is hosting a free baseball clinic at Merchants Park in Carroll. The event is on Wednesday, July 6, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Boys and girls ages five to fourteen are invited to attend. Participants will need to bring their own equipment to the event.
The City of Lake View and Lake View Community Club are going all out for this weekend’s Stone Pier Summer Concert Series to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday. On Sunday, July 3, they will feature an expanded band list with the Brutal Republic, the Flying Buffaloes, and the Red Clay Strays playing on the historic Stone Pier on Black Hawk Lake. The concert opens at 4 p.m. with live music continuing into the evening. Attendees are asked to bring their lawn chairs or blankets for seating while they enjoy the show. Sunday’s event also features food trucks for those wanting to grab a bite. The Lake View Fire Department is hosting their popular “Burger Boat” fundraiser with pork burgers and hot dogs for sale to raise money to purchase a new equipment bus for firefighters. The Stone Pier Summer Concert Series is offered at no charge throughout the season, thanks to support from the City of Lake View and Lake View Community Club and donations from local businesses and residents. Learn more at stonepierconcertseries.com.
Comments / 0