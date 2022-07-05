ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

U. of C. names interim vice president of civic engagement

By Herald staff report
Hyde Park Herald
Hyde Park Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoel Hamernick, the University of Chicago's associate vice president for civic engagement, will become the school's interim vice president for civic engagement and external affairs on Aug. 1 as the search for Derek R.B. Douglas' permanent replacement continues....

www.hpherald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hyde Park Herald

Political spending in the race to replace Congressman Bobby Rush

Early on, candidates began to separate themselves from the pack in the race to replace Congressman Bobby Rush. Many, due to fundraising ability, name recognition, and experience in politics. The top fundraiser in the race, Jonathan Swain, was able to secure only 3.3% of the votes. That is roughly 2,200 voters. How did this happen? Where did Swain spend $388K that did not raise his visibility with voters? A look at Swains' financial disclosure supplied insight into his campaign spending. Swains spent a whopping $85,389.70 with a media company called Gambit Strategies, LLC. This news is astonishing since barely 1,000 viewers saw these ads. The campaign spent no funds boosting social media posts. Both Dowell and Norrington-Reaves took advantage of the cheap and effective marketing tools of social media. Additionally, the Swain campaign spent $33K on direct mail. As a resident of the 1st congressional district, I did not receive his direct mail until Election Day and after I had already cast my vote. Overall, there was a complete lack of momentum in the Swain campaign. Promotion of the candidate-centered around Summerfest, formally known as Brew Fest, a local block party Swain hosts in the Hyde Park Neighborhood. Turnout for the 2022 fest was stellar, featuring entertainment by famous acts like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Busta Rhymes, Ashanti, Lupe fiasco, Jhene Aiko, Lucky Daye, Marsha Ambrosius, BJ the Chicago Kid, and more. I attended this event both days and watched as congressional candidate Jonathan Swain took the stage to tell potential voters why he was running and to ask the attendees to make sure they get out to vote. At no time did I hear Swain ask anyone in the audience to vote for him. Swain and his management did not secure any endorsements for the candidate. He also opted to skip the Chicago pride parade, which in Chicago is political suicide. Swain neglected to use his $388k war chest for television advertising, billboards, radio ads, or bench ads. Team Swain did not even bother to send out supporter emails with updates on the campaign. Rumor has it that this was deliberate and that Swain was never serious about winning. However, I believe sheer arrogance and poor management lead to the collapse, of a train that never left the station.
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Coalition of South Side health care providers hires CEO

A new state-funded coalition of health care organizations seeking to expand primary care access by 50% on the South Side now has a chief executive: native Chicagoan Kimberly Hobson, a veteran of several Chicagoland hospital and health organizations. She will manage the operations and resources of the coalition while keeping...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Education
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Education
Hyde Park Herald

Hyde Park sound artist Kikù Hibino debuts music for the ferns in first solo installation

Roaming through groves of tropical palms and ancient ferns housed in the Lincoln Park Conservatory, you may begin to hear faint echoes of water droplets in a pool. Not an unnatural sound for a garden, however these drips are soon joined by soft chimes, dull buzzing and synthesizers, building into an ambient techno soundscape designed by sound artist Kikù Hibino.
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Three 5th Ward precincts endorse 'Save Jackson Park' referendum

On June 28, three precincts in the 5th Ward — the 14th in South Shore, the 19th in central Hyde Park and the 37th in East Hyde Park — voted for an advisory referendum that reads, "Shall the City of Chicago and the Chicago Park District stop cutting down trees in Jackson Park and preserve the trees in South Shore Cultural Center Park?"
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Jonathan Jackson wins 1st District congressional primary, is favorite to replace Rep. Bobby Rush

Jonathan Jackson won the 17-candidate contested Democratic congressional primary to replace retiring 15-term Rep. Bobby Rush (1st) in Washington. Jackson, the son of civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson, took a plurality of the vote in his first run for elected office. Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd) came in second, and Karin Norington-Reaves, former CEO of the Chicago Cook Workforce Partnership and Rush's endorsed candidate, came in third.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Alivisatos
Hyde Park Herald

Hyde Park-Kenwood Democratic voters backed mix of primary winners and losers

Preliminary results from the 2022 Democratic primaries show that Hyde Park-Kenwood voters did not support the big contest’s winner. Jonathan Jackson, the son of civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson, won the 1st District congressional primary to replace Rep. Bobby Rush (D-1st), though he placed fourth among area voters. State Sen. Jacqui Collins (D-16th) won a plurality of the area’s vote in the 17-candidate race, though she placed fourth overall. Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd) followed her, coming in second locally and overall.
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

State Rep. Tarver wins Democratic nomination for another 2-year term

State Rep. Curtis J. Tarver II (D-25th) easily beat back a challenge from South Shore businessman Josef Michael Carr to win renomination for a third term in Springfield. With half the vote in, the incumbent, an attorney by profession who lives in North Kenwood, was winning the primary by a 3-to-1 margin. Tarver will face 4th Ward GOP committeewoman Lori Yokoyama, a lawyer who lives in Kenwood, in the November general election.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Civic Committee#Sunshine Enterprises
Hyde Park Herald

Midway Plaisance East End redesign moves forward

The Chicago Park District inches closer to finalizing plans for a new play space and recreational area at the east end of the Midway Plaisance. The hotly contested playspace, which will feature activities like a tree-top adventure course and forest maze, is part of a redesign triggered by the construction of the Obama Presidential Center (OPC) in Jackson Park.
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Preckwinkle renominated to another 4-year term

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle won renomination to another four-year term on June 28, winning 75.2% to 24.7% against former Cook County Board commissioner Richard Boykin (D-1st). In a statement Tuesday night, Preckwinkle said “I’m grateful that Cook County voters have entrusted me to run the nation’s second-largest county...
COOK COUNTY, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Turnout low on primary Election Day

Sunny skies and warm temperatures have not translated to hot voter turnout in the 2022 primary elections: at 7 p.m., the Chicago Board of Elections reported that turnout was 20%. Turnout in Hyde Park polling places appeared low throughout the day, despite the area's contested primaries for the 25th state...
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Olmsted Bicentennial, a walking tour of Jackson Park

Saturday morning, June 25, Chicago historian Julia Bachrach discussed before a small group the history of the Statue of the Republic during a tour of Jackson Park. The walking tour marked the 200th anniversary of the birth of the park's designer, Fredrick Law Olmsted. Olmsted, often called the father of...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Hyde Park Herald

Wayne Whalen, lawyer committed to common good, dies at 82

Wayne Walter Whalen was born in Savanna, Illinois on August 22, 1939 to Leo and Esther (Yackley) Whalen. The oldest of five, Wayne grew up in Hanover, Illinois on his family's mallard duck farm, Whistling Wings. Wayne's early jobs, beginning at the age of nine, included detasseling corn and shining shoes. He was the first in his family to go to college, graduating as a member of the United States Air Force Academy’s third class in 1961. While serving for three years as a missile launch officer, he would emerge from the silo at Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls, Texas to teach high school math on his days off.
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Hyde Park Herald

Chicago, IL
954
Followers
2K+
Post
99K+
Views
ABOUT

The Hyde Park Herald, Chicago's oldest community newspaper since 1882.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy