On Military Appreciation Night, the Pulaski River Turtles took down the Princeton WhistlePigs in a 2-1 victory. Despite leaving ten runners on base, dominant pitching from Pulaski gave them the win. Pulaski’s pitching staff allowed just one run off four hits. Another story of the game was returnees from Pulaski putting their stamp on the game. Both runs from Pulaski came off the bats of Irvin Escobar and Ryan Johnson, while Luke Reed impressed in relief.

PULASKI, VA ・ 7 HOURS AGO