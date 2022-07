ST. PAUL, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The poultry exhibition ban in Minnesota has ended. The Minnesota Board of Animal released its temporary ban Friday, July 1. The ban was put in place in April and it was extended twice to reduce the potential risks of spreading the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI). The ban included all poultry swaps, fairs, exhibitions and other events where live poultry and susceptible birds were brought together and then dispersed.

