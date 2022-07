New Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has already laid down a stern set of footballing rules as he continues to try and transform Manchester United's dismal situation. The Dutchman has vowed to bring back the attacking football that made the likes of Sir Matt Busby and Sir Alex Ferguson so successful at Old Trafford, and has already made his stance clear on what he is expecting from his players.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 18 HOURS AGO