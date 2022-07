Wherever Jota went this summer it seemed Celtic fans were never far away, offering words of advice on his employment quandary of ‘should I stay or should I go?’. And whilst it must have been overwhelming at times for our Superstar from Portugal, it turns out the not so gentle persuasion of the Celtic diaspora on his summer world tour, actually led to Jota making the final decision to switch a temporary loan deal from Benfica into a five-year contract in Paradise.

