Officials follow up on trail ride shooting

 2 days ago

TYLER — In the wake of in incident at a Smith County trail ride that left five people wounded by gunfire, East Texas officials say they’re moving forward with efforts to help make such events safer in the future....

107-3 KISS-FM

Henderson, TX Cops Seize Nearly Half A Million In Cash During Stop

Riding down the highway with a small fortune in cash is not optimal unless you're in an armored truck or have some security with you. In most cases, if you get pulled over with a bunch of cash and no way to prove how you obtain can lead to law enforcement taking it off your hands in your Texas. Its called "civil asset forfeiture" and we'll explain it in a minute.
KWTX

Northeast Texas police find over $450,000 during traffic stop

HENDERSON, Texas (KWTX) - Officers in Northeast Texas found over $450,000 in cash during a traffic stop on Thursday. The Henderson Police Department and Mt. Enterprise Marshal John Randolph conducted a traffic stop at 1:30 p.m. June 30 on Highway 259 in Mt. Enterprise, Texas. During the traffic stop an...
KETK / FOX51 News

PICTURES: Gilmer police seeking public’s assistance in identifying burglary suspect

GILMER, Texas (KETK) — The Gilmer Police Department is currently seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a burglary suspect. Anyone with any information on the suspect’s identity is encouraged to contact Gilmer PD at 903-843-5545. Alternatively, anyone who sends valuable information on him to the Upshur County Crime Stoppers could receive a reward of up […]
ktbb.com

Two arrested after alleged robbery, U-Haul chase

CHEROKEE COUNTY – Two men accused of robbing a fireworks stand in Cherokee County Tuesday night were arrested after allegedly leading authorities on a car chase from Rusk to Houston County. According to our news partner KETK, Leon Zion Washington, 22, of Ruskin, Florida, and Kevin Bert Anderson, 27, of Tampa, Florida drove to a fireworks stand north of Rusk. They ordered the owner to “give them all of their fireworks,” said Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson. Officials say the men then fled from the scene in a U-Haul vehicle and a car chase began. Deputies chased the men through Alto and Houston County, with the U-Haul reaching speeds of 100 mph, according to authorities.
KTRE

Longview ISD says arrests made in suspected mistreatment of Everhart Elementary students

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The superintendent of Longview ISD has released a statement regarding arrests made within the district. The district’s community relations officer, Matthew Prosser, said that Longview ISD is aware that arrests have been made “as a result of the district’s October 2021 report to law enforcement of suspected mistreatment of students in a life skills classroom at J.L. Everhart Elementary.”
ktbb.com

Tyler police issue July 4 advisory

TYLER — With the 4th of July at hand, Tyler police are issuing an advisory to keep the holiday enjoyable — and safe. They’re eyeballing the Lindsey Park fireworks show and associated traffic control, celebratory gunfire within the city limits, and discharging of fireworks within the city limits. The gates will open at 2 p.m. for Monday’s 4th of July celebration and fireworks show at Lindsey Park. The fireworks show will start around 9:15 p.m. Parking for the event will be on the north side of Spur 364 by the soccer fields. You’re asked to be aware that Spur 364 will be closed to all traffic at 8:4 5 p.m. between Loop 323 and Greenbriar Rd. After the fireworks show all eastbound traffic on Spur 364 will have to turn right onto Loop 323.
KSST Radio

2 Men Transferred To Hopkins County Jail On Felony Probation Warrants Thursday

Two men were transferred to Hopkins County jail on felony probation warrants Thursday, June 30, 2022, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Steve Huffman was alerted Lucas Wayne Williams was being held in Tarrant County jail on two Hopkins County warrants. Huffman traveled to Fort Worth and took custody of the 30-year-old Sulphur Springs man at 8:50 a.m. June 30, 2022, then transported him to Hopkins County jail.
KTAL

Harrison County Sheriff’s Office seeks missing teen runaway

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL) – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office says it is looking for a missing teen runaway who may be in Longview or surrounding areas. The sheriff’s office identifies the missing teen as 16-year-old Tamara L. Williams. Anyone who may have information as to the...
107-3 KISS-FM

Walk Light In Longview, Texas Made Drivers Laugh Until The City Fixed It

Every day on your way to work, school, the grocery store, or wherever, we are bombarded by literally hundreds of traffic signs and lights. It could be one of the stop signs you must stop at, or set your speed from the speed limit signs, lane merge ahead to one-way signs, or something else. These traffic signs and traffic lights give us directions and instructions and without them, a lot of us would be lost (although some are lost even with them!).
KETK / FOX51 News

Henderson Police recover over 2 pounds of meth after traffic stop

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – After conducting a probable cause search during a traffic stop, officers with the Henderson police department recovered approximately 2.47 pounds of meth. Officials said that Officer Hand noted “several behaviors consistent with criminal activity” during a traffic stop on Highway 79. Hand then asked the driver for consent to search the […]
KTRE

Longview police looking for pair who robbed mall jewelry store

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a man and woman who they say robbed a jewelry store in the mall. The robbery happened on Friday at around 1:25 p.m.. Police were called to Kay Jewelers in Longview Mall when the store’s employee told them a male and female posed as customers by walking in the store and asking to look at jewelry. Then, the male suspect pulled a can of pepper spray from his pocket and sprayed the employee.
ktbb.com

Police search for suspects in aggravated robbery

LONGVIEW — The Longview Police Department says it needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspect responsible for an aggravated robbery. On Friday around 1:25 p.m., officers responded to Kay’s Jewelers in Longview Mall in reference to a robbery that had just occurred. Upon arriva, officers spoke to an employee, who said that a male and female posed as customers by walking up to the jewelry counter and began looking at jewelry. The male then reached into his pocket, produced a can of pepper spray, and sprayed the employee. The male and female ran out of a nearby store with an undisclosed amount of jewelry.
