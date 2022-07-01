Officials follow up on trail ride shooting

TYLER — With the 4th of July at hand, Tyler police are issuing an advisory to keep the holiday enjoyable — and safe. They’re eyeballing the Lindsey Park fireworks show and associated traffic control, celebratory gunfire within the city limits, and discharging of fireworks within the city limits. The gates will open at 2 p.m. for Monday’s 4th of July celebration and fireworks show at Lindsey Park. The fireworks show will start around 9:15 p.m. Parking for the event will be on the north side of Spur 364 by the soccer fields. You’re asked to be aware that Spur 364 will be closed to all traffic at 8:4 5 p.m. between Loop 323 and Greenbriar Rd. After the fireworks show all eastbound traffic on Spur 364 will have to turn right onto Loop 323.

