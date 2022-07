Celtic have a wonderful history and have been extremely successful since the turn of the millennium, but it is often said that we fail to build from positions of strength. Following the UEFA Cup Final in 2003, the Hoops added very little to that great squad in the summer, while Porto showed what could be done by pushing on and winning the Champions League. Could that have been us if we signed a top goalkeeper and centre half?

SOCCER ・ 1 DAY AGO