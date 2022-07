Jurgen Klopp can excel at the upbeat. He often finds a phrase to praise a player and suit a moment. When Mohamed Salah signed his new contract on Friday, Klopp declared: “It’s his club now.” Hyperbole? Perhaps, and not just because of the manager’s own importance.But Salah is the best paid player in Liverpool’s history. As he is staying for three more years, he could cement legendary status. He has 156 goals now: carry on at his current rate and that could take him to around 250, behind only Ian Rush and Roger Hunt.It is the Egyptian’s club in...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 3 HOURS AGO