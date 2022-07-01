ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

LIU’s Will Mark Transferring to Syracuse

By Tanner Demling
lacrossebucket.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Photo Courtesy of LIU Athletics) Former LIU goalie Will Mark will be joining the Syracuse Orange next season. the California native announced his decision via Instagram on Friday. Twice named the NEC Defensive Player of The Year (2021, 2022), Mark was a three-year starter...

lacrossebucket.com

WETM 18 News

Senior Send-Off – Newfield’s Elijah Wood-Ellis

NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another edition of Senior Send-Off sponsored by Tom’s South Corning Collision. On this edition, we honor Newfield’s Elijah Wood-Ellis. Elijah was a member of the football team and the boys track & field team for the Trojans. If you have a senior student-athlete who you would like to […]
NEWFIELD, NY
oswegospeedway.com

Sobus Awarded Second Career J&S Paving 350 Super Checkers

OSWEGO, NY (July 3, 2022) - Driving the Top Quality Motorsports No. 45, veteran driver Brian Sobus was awarded his second career J&S Paving 350 Supermodified win in the Independence Grand Prix 30-lapper this past Saturday night. Sobus, who also earned a victory on June 4, crossed the finish line...
OSWEGO, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Lansing Golf Range reopens for first time since 2020

LANSING, N.Y.—With Father’s Day as its (well-timed) official first day back, the Lansing Golf Range has reopened under new ownership. Twin brothers Jacinto and Gianni Maratea, along with friend Cody Pitzer, have the range operational for the first time in around two years, now open Thursday and Friday from 12-6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
LANSING, NY
localsyr.com

Baldwinsville Marching Band gearing up to make history

(WYSR-TV) — The Baldwinsville Marching Bad, The Marching Bees, will make history in July as the first marching band to perform in the Baseball Hall of Fame “Parade of Legends” in Cooperstown. The group will also perform at two Fourth of July parades on July 4. The...
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Skaneateles native receives adventure scholarship

The Flyin Ryan Hawks Foundation recently announced Dianne Vitkus, a Skaneateles native, has been selected as the most recent recipient of its adventure scholarship. Vitkus, a 29-year-old born and raised in a small town in upstate New York, sustained a life threatening fall leaving her with a C6 spinal cord injury and permanently paralyzed from her chest down in July of 2020. Ever since, she has been working tirelessly to get back to the life she once knew, full of sport, travel and adventure. Vitkus grew up as a three sport athlete and then went on to play collegiate lacrosse at the D1 level. During her junior year she studied abroad in Greece and traveled throughout the Europe. After college she remained active and ran the Marine Corps Marathon in 2019, just nine months before her injury. But she has not let this recent adversity keep her from having sport in her life. She has tried adaptive rock climbing, handcycling, hiking, sailing, rowing and skiing – just to name a few. By sharing these adventures she wants to show others that being in a wheelchair does not have to limit your ability and spirit to explore and be active.
SKANEATELES, NY
ithaca.com

Over the River and back to Cortland

One thing I learned a long time ago: the more specific something is, the more it rings as universally true. At the Gianelli home in Hoboken, New Jersey, nobody stands on ceremony. In fact, they just barge right in without knocking, but as this is family custom, no one finds this incongruous. That’s the setting for CRT’s production of Joe DiPietro’s wistful yet hilarious family comedy “Over the River and Through the Woods”.
CORTLAND, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Syracuse hospital to be consolidated with St. Peter’s

Trinity Health, the owner of St. Joseph's Hospital in Syracuse, is consolidating its leadership team with St. Peter's Hospital in Albany in an effort to save money. The administrative restructuring results in a regionalized hospital system and its senior-most leader is based in Albany.
SYRACUSE, NY
Oswego County Today

Jammers Sports Bar & Restaurant, A-Verdi Storage Containers At Fulton Speedway July 2 Results

FULTON – Jammers Sports Bar & Restaurant, A-Verdi Storage Containers at Fulton Speedway July 2 results are as follows:. Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modifieds – (35 Laps): 1. 29K-Chris Cunningham[1]; 2. 83X-Tim Sears Jr[12]; 3. 31-Corey Barker[4]; 4. 15-Todd Root[7]; 5. 11T-Jeff Taylor[2]; 6. 11-Justin Crisafulli[6]; 7. 42-Colton Wilson[5]; 8. 58M-Marshall Hurd[13]; 9. 7Z-Zachary Payne[19]; 10. M1-David Marcuccilli[14]; 11. 34-Andrew Ferguson[9]; 12. 10R-Ryan Richardson[3]; 13. 66W-Derek Webb[17]; 14. B2-Bob Henry Jr[10]; 15. 79-Jeff Prentice[20]; 16. 32R-Ronald Davis III[11]; 17. 713-Tommy Collins[8]; 18. 3K-AJ Kingsley[16]; 19. 00-Connor Sellars[18]; 20. 329-Matt Becker[15]; 21. (DNS) 13-Teddy Starr.
FULTON, NY
cnycentral.com

What's on the menu?: Spatchcock Chicken with Spatchcock Funk

Syracuse, NY — In this week's, "What's on the Menu?", segment on Weekend Today in Central York, viewers learn how to make Spatchcock Chicken. Watch the clip above for step-by-step instruction. For more recipes visit Spatchcock Funk's YouTube page. Matt Read will appear on NBC 3 Sunday mornings at...
SYRACUSE, NY
iheartoswego.com

James W. McAdam – June 27, 2022

James W. McAdam, 87, passed away on Monday, June 27, 2022. Born in Pillar Point, NY, he was the son of the late James Wesley McAdam Sr., Catherine Hammond McAdam Roach, and Harold Roach. Jim graduated from Sandy Creek High School and later served in the Army on active duty...
OSWEGO, NY
localsyr.com

Man shot Friday evening in Syracuse

(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police responded to a shooting on 608 W. Ostrander Ave on Friday, July 1 around 5:27 p.m. Officers found a 27-year-old man who was shot in the leg after arriving at the scene. The victim was transported to Upstate Hospital and is expected to survive. This...
SYRACUSE, NY
News 8 WROC

Syracuse Police warn they are taking the Orbeez challenge seriously

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — The latest social media challenge is here and it’s already causing a nightmare in neighborhoods in the city and suburbs.  Syracuse police warn, that they’re taking the Orbeez challenge seriously as unsuspecting victims are getting blasted with gel or water pellets, that hurt and can cause serious injury.  “They’re shooting them […]
SYRACUSE, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Top Shops To Buy Meats For Grilling In Upstate New York

Where can you buy meat locally in the Utica, Rome, and Syracuse area to help support local business?. According to a recent Forbes magazine article, 75% of U.S. adults own a grill or smoker. That means plenty of people will put it to some good use this during the warmer weather. You have to remember to be safe, and also make sure you grill delicious food too.
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

21-year-old man injured in early morning shooting in Syracuse

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A 21-year-old man was injured in an early morning shooting on Syracuse’s West Side Sunday, police said. Around 12:47 a.m., a man arrived at Upstate University Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a news release from Syracuse police. The victim arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle, police said.
SYRACUSE, NY

