In the shadow of a memorial, life goes on nearly three years after a mass shooting that took the lives of 23 people at a Walmart in El Paso. “I think everyone has shell shocked, both from the attack from COVID, and the community hasn't really had the time to process the trauma, but it's there and it's real,” said Zeb Green, a minister of the Unitarian Church in El Paso.

EL PASO, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO