How to watch Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular online right now

By Kelly Woo
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 2 days ago

Alright folks, when you tune in to watch the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular online, you see the boom, boom, booms even brighter than the moon, moon, moon. The iconic fireworks over the New York City skyline once again celebrates Independence Day.

And the forecast in NYC right now is clear and pleasant, so expect no concerns at play that could interfere with the fireworks.

Macy's 4th of July Fireworks details

Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular airs today (Monday, July 4) at 8 p.m. ET on NBC (via Sling or Fubo ) and streams on Peacock .

This year’s fireworks display will launch more than 48,000 shells and effects in 30 different shapes and colors.

The dazzling pyrotechnics will be accompanied by musical performances 5 Seconds of Summer, Brett Eldredge, Joaquina Kalukango, Carly Pearce, Pitbull with Filmore, the cast of Freestyle Love Supreme and Broadway’s Moulin Rouge! The Musical .

Additionally, the program will include the inspiring, heartwarming segment "The American Spirit," which features everyday heroes and celebrity guests who share their stories about what it means to live in America. Participants this year include Craig Ferguson, Padma Lakshmi, Paulina Porizkova and Wolfgang Puck.

The broadcast will be hosted by Today anchors Craig Melvin and Dylan Dreyer.

Here's everything you need to know to watch the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular.

How to watch Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular  from anywhere

Just because NBC and Peacock aren't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PJlgn_0gSVv3Fp00

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN , really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.
View Deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice . As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your website or streaming service of choice and tune in.

How to watch Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular online in the US

In the U.S., the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular takes place today (Monday, July 4) at 8 p.m. ET. It will air on NBC and stream concurrently on Peacock .

NBC is a local broadcast network that can accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch NBC on one of the best cable TV alternatives , like Sling TV , FuboTV, Hulu With Live TV , YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend Sling and FuboTV , two of the best streaming services on the market. And since they're available on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and Chromecast devices, it's not hard to watch them on our picks for the best streaming devices .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hw3OW_0gSVv3Fp00

Sling TV is one of the cheaper live TV services on the market. The Sling Blue package includes more than 50 channels including NBC and Fox (in select cities), AMC, Bravo, Food Network, HGTV, Lifetime and USA. Check out the service with the rotating discounts and free trials Sling offers. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rRJtu_0gSVv3Fp00

Fubo.TV is a great alternative to a cable package. With the Pro ($70 per month), you get over 120 channels, including all the local broadcast networks and top cable brands like AMC, E!, HGTV, FX, ESPN, Syfy and Paramount Network. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nC7oP_0gSVv3Fp00

Peacock is the home of the vast NBCUniversal library, including every episode of The Office. In addition to classic movies and TV shows, subscribers can also watch episodes of current NBC series with Peacock Premium. The service also has originals such as Bel-Air and Girls5Eva.

How to watch Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular  in the UK

Unfortunately, the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular does not seem to be airing or streaming on any UK channels or services. Considering the origin of the holiday, that is perhaps understandable.

However, Americans abroad who want to use the services they already pay for should can get help from ExpressVPN .

How to watch Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular in Canada

Since Fourth of July is a thorough American holiday, it's no surprise that the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular does not appear to be airing on any Canadian channels.

If you're traveling in Canada and want to use your paid subscription services, check out ExpressVPN .

How to watch Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular in Australia

Down Under, the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular doesn't seem to be scheduled on any Australian channels.

Anyone who wants to use their geo-blocked subscription services will need to use ExpressVPN .

Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
ABOUT

Putting consumer goals and ambitions first, providing the information and tools to help everyone find great products easily and solving problems when they arise, Tom's Guide is the destination for all things consumer tech and beyond.

 https://www.tomsguide.com

