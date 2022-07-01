Atlantic Industries, Inc.

The rapid rise of the US dollar since the start of the year is a double-edged sword for American multinational companies, pushing some of them to decide whether to hedge or reposition their activities abroad to avoid fallout. Adobe, Salesforce, Biogen and Pfizer have all warned that the dollar's rapid rise will have a greater impact on their accounts than expected. - $40 billion hit - Companies that generate most of their revenue outside of the United States are the most exposed, starting with tech giants, medical equipment makers and service companies, according to Kyriba, a corporate cash management platform.

