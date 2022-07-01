ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Atlantic Industries, Inc.

By Lara Halliday
stjohnsource.com
 2 days ago

ATLANTIC INDUSTRIES, INC, a participant in the Virgin Islands Economic Development Incentive Program of the US Virgin Islands, has a procurement requirement to purchase goods and services locally in the Virgin Islands to the maximum extent practicable and...

stjohnsource.com

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

Americans Prepare For $10 Gas

$10 gas would ruin the U.S. economy, which makes it among the largest threats to cause a sharp downturn in GDP. Middle class and lower class families would move into deep financial holes, if $10 gas was added to their housing, clothing and food costs. JP Morgan says crude could rise to $380 a barrel, […]
TRAFFIC
Fortune

CEO of $68 billion investment firm joins the Great Resignation: ‘I just want to go sit at the beach and do nothing’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Andrew Formica of the U.K.-based investment firm ​​Jupiter Fund Management is the latest top executive to join the Great Resignation, retiring after three years as CEO to hit the beach in time for Australia’s summer season.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Wholesale retailer warns beverage shortage, price hikes to happen this summer

As inflation continues to soar nationwide, a wholesale retailer warned that Americans can expect more shortages and more price hikes this summer. "This summer, I think beverages, you're going to start to see kind of increased prices or shortages just because… already these factories are pumping it out at full capacity, you add in the increased demand of the summer, we don't know where that's going to go," Boxed CEO Chieh Huang told "Varney & Co." Monday.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Procurement#Inc#Viedc#Eligible Suppliers#The Viedc Office#Nisky Shopping Cen
pymnts

Restaurant Roundup: Brands Automate Food Production, Delivery

As restaurants continue to seek out solutions for their labor challenges, many major brands are testing robotic solutions to automate the cooking process. Fast-casual Chinese restaurant chain Panda Express, which has more than 2,300 locations around the world, is the latest to join in. The company is implementing its so-called...
LIFESTYLE
TechCrunch

Juragan Material is simplifying Indonesia’s complicated construction supply chain

The company announced today it has raised $4 million in seed funding led by Go-Ventures, with participation from Susquehanna International Group (SIG). The new capital will be used for hiring, increasing Juragan Materials’ market share and technological enhancements. Founded in 2021, the company’s marketplace currently has more than 9,000...
CONSTRUCTION
Benzinga

Flower One Hires Tim Shoemake As Chief Operating Officer

Flower One Holdings Inc. FLOOF FONE F appointed Tim Shoemake as its COO. “We are very excited to have Tim on board, as he brings a unique combination of experience both inside and outside of cannabis to the table,” stated Kellen O’Keefe, Flower One’s president & CEO. “Tim’s expertise in large-scale, highly competitive perishable goods manufacturing makes him a valuable asset, and we look forward to working closely with him to assure we deliver the quality and consistency needed to be successful.”
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
crowdfundinsider.com

Flowdesk, the French Digital Asset Financial Tech Provider, Raises $30M in Funding

Flowdesk announced that it has secured $30 million in funding from investors such as Eurazeo, Aglaé Ventures, ISAI, Speedinvest, Fabric.vc, Ledger, and Coinbase, and 20 “well-known” business angels, including Alexandre Prot (Qonto), Nicolas Julia (Sorare), Pascal Gauthier (Ledger) and Sébastien Borget (The Sandbox). Established in 2020,...
BUSINESS
AFP

US multinationals grapple with soaring dollar

The rapid rise of the US dollar since the start of the year is a double-edged sword for American multinational companies, pushing some of them to decide whether to hedge or reposition their activities abroad to avoid fallout. Adobe, Salesforce, Biogen and Pfizer have all warned that the dollar's rapid rise will have a greater impact on their accounts than expected. - $40 billion hit - Companies that generate most of their revenue outside of the United States are the most exposed, starting with tech giants, medical equipment makers and service companies, according to Kyriba, a corporate cash management platform.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Automakers reports lower Q2 US sales as supply chain woes persist

General Motors, Toyota and other automakers suffered a hit to US sales in the latest quarter as supply chain woes continued to crimp inventories, according to results released Friday. Meanwhile, Toyota reported sales of 531,105 over the same period, a drop of 23 percent compared with the 2021 quarter, and the Japanese company also cited "ongoing inventory challenges" hindering its dealerships.
ECONOMY
pymnts

Geodis Acquires Keppel Logistics to Bolster B2B, B2C eCommerce

Geodis, a transportation and logistics company, announced Friday (July 1) it has obtained regulatory approvals and completed its acquisition of Keppel Logistics. According to the announcement, the acquisition has consolidated Geodis’ footprint and eCommerce operations in the Asia-Pacific region, especially in Singapore. “The acquisition of Keppel Logistics marks a...
BUSINESS
pymnts

EMEA Neobank Weekly: Newcomers Seek to Differentiate as UK Grants Fresh Licenses

In this week’s EMEA neobank news, the U.K is set to get two new neobanks as both Ashman and Kroo are granted licenses. Ashman has been issued a banking license “with restrictions” by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA). It announced on its website that it intends to achieve full regulatory approval to take deposits and start lending towards the end of 2022.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Hyundai Motor America Registers 12.9% Sales Decline In June

Hyundai Motor Co. Ltd HYMTF reported a 12.9% Y/Y decrease in U.S. sales to 63,091 units during the month of June. June U.S. retail sales declined 5.5%. June was the highest sales month in 2022. "Hyundai's Q2 retail sales continue to highlight a terrific product mix, and consumer demand for...
RETAIL
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Telegraph Hill Partners Raises $525M Fifth Fund for New Life Science and Healthcare Investments

SAN FRANCISCO , July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Telegraph Hill Partners (THP), a venture capital and growth equity firm dedicated to building life science and healthcare technology businesses, announced that it has closed on THP V, a new $525 million investment fund. The fund will make investments in innovative companies that are commercializing advanced technologies in areas including life science tools, reagents, specialty chemistries, medical technology, medical devices, diagnostics, healthcare IT, healthcare services, agriculture and animal health. THP V will be managed by a team close to major life science and medical innovation hubs, and includes Matt Mackowski, Deval Lashkari, Tom Raffin, Jeanette Welsh, Alex Efron, Kate Cilio and Linda Gregoire in San Francisco; Paul Grossman in San Diego; Rob Hart in Miami; Alex Herzick and Rob Capone in Research Triangle Park; and Gary Curtis in New Haven.
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

PVH, HSBC Back Sustainable Supply Chain Finance Program

Click here to read the full article. The owner of Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein is putting cash behind its commitment to help improve and protect the environment and human rights across the company’s global supply chain. PVH Corp. announced this week that it is partnering with HSBC Bank USA to provide its suppliers with access to funding based on a set of science-based environmental targets, as well as a series of social elements, including a healthy and safe working environment, compensation and benefits, and employment issues, such as forced labor, child labor, and harassment and abuse. Sustainable supply chain finance is...
ENVIRONMENT
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Enhabit Home Health & Hospice Completes Spin-off from Encompass Health

Enhabit also announces two new appointments to its board of directors. DALLAS, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enhabit Home Health & Hospice, a leading national home health and hospice provider, today announces it is now an independent, publicly traded company following the completion of its spin-off from Encompass Health Corporation. Enhabit will begin trading regular way on the New York Stock Exchange this morning, July 1, 2022, under the ticker symbol "EHAB."
HEALTH SERVICES

Comments / 0

Community Policy