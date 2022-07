BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Two people boating on the Sacramento River were rescued by the Butte County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue on Friday at around 8:42 a.m. Search and Rescue, with the help of the H3 helicopter, responded to a boat accident on the Sacramento River near the border of Butte and Tehama Counties. The boat had crashed into a log that was under the water.

