Harvest, AL

Driver entrapped in pickup truck for over 30 minutes after Harvest crash

WAFF
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Town Creek Police, there were children on the scene of the murder-suicide. According to Town Creek Police, there were children at the scene of the killing,...

WHNT News 19

Standoff causes traffic shutdown on interstate

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Officers from several agencies engaged in a standoff with a subject, which stopped traffic, on Sunday evening. Authorities say that a wanted subject was apprehended on the Tennessee River Bridge near I-65 Priceville Exit 334. The subject made threats against law enforcement involving explosives. The bomb squad is en route to the scene.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Portion of I-65 blocked by law enforcement for a serious threat

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Update: I-65 is now open in both direction and there’s no longer any traffic,. For about 90 minutes Sunday night, portions of I-65 were blocked in both directions just south of the Tennessee River Bridge. Bomb Squad, ALEA, Morgan and Limestone County Sheriff Deputies, Priceville and Decatur Police Departments investigated a serious threat.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

‘Small child’ shot on Seminole Drive in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Around 9:45 a.m. Sunday morning, Huntsville Police received a call regarding a shooting on Seminole Drive. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI) a child was shot. HEMSI transported the child to Huntsville Hospital Emergency and Trauma Services. Webster said that the child...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Four-year-old shot and killed on Seminole Drive in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Around 9:45 a.m. Sunday morning, Huntsville Police received a call regarding a shooting on Seminole Drive. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI) a child was shot. HEMSI transported the child to Huntsville Hospital Emergency and Trauma Services. The Huntsville Police Department says...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

One dead, eight injured in Saturday morning crash

According to the post from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, the two teens were uninjured but thirsty upon rescue. Director of Colbert County 911 Michael Smith told me dispatchers can benefit by knowing that the caller is autistic. Warm, muggy July 4th weekend!. Updated: 17 hours ago. WAFF 48...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Motorcyclist killed in single-vehicle crash

MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - A motorcyclist was killed early Saturday morning when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Colby Sutton, 38, was driving a 2006 Suzuki GSXR 1000 motorcycle on Lawrence County 150 around 2:15 a.m. when he left the roadway and struck a tree.
WAFF

Two teens rescued from Hughes Cave

Webster said that one pediatric patient was pronounced dead on the scene. He also said that seven others were taken to the hospital. Director of Colbert County 911 Michael Smith told me dispatchers can benefit by knowing that the caller is autistic. Warm, muggy July 4th weekend!. Updated: 17 hours...
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
The Decatur Daily

Two dead in Town Creek murder-suicide

TOWN CREEK — A Town Creek councilman and former Hazlewood High teacher and coach called the murder-suicide that occurred Thursday a tragedy for the town and the families involved. Town Creek police Chief Jerry Garrett said Daricus “Rico” Yarbrough, 33, of Town Creek, shot and killed his former girlfriend...
TOWN CREEK, AL
KRMG

5 arrested after 1,000 fentanyl pills, heroin seized in north Alabama drug busts

FLORENCE, Ala. — Authorities in northern Alabama seized more than 1,000 fentanyl pills and more than 20 grams of heroin in two separate drug busts, leading to the arrests of five people. According to the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, authorities arrested Bradley Christopher Gandy, 26, of Florence; Jeffrey Lee...
WAAY-TV

1 arrested in Hartselle shooting that injured juvenile

A juvenile has been arrested on multiple charges after a shooting in Hartselle that injured another juvenile. Hartselle Police said the arrested juvenile was charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle and second-degree assault. The shooting happened June 23 at the intersection of Crestline and Frost streets. The victim was...
HARTSELLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and incidents reported July 1, 2022

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported July 1, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s Office No incidents or arrests reported. Cullman Police Department Incidents June 24 theft of property – 4th; Dollar General; Hwy 278W; general merchandise; $11 June 27 theft of property – 4th; person; Main Ave. NE; miscellaneous; $30counterfeit $100; State of Alabama; Cherokee Ave. SW June 28 theft of property – 4th; person; Airpods; $185theft of property – 4th; joysticks and D20’s; 4th St. SW; cards; $135 June 30 theft of property – 1st degree; Home 2 Suites; Hwy 157; lumber; $8,000 Arrests June 30 Checkon, William E; 79 public intoxicationresisting arrest Holcomb, Harley S; 23 theft of property – 4th degree Hanceville Police Department Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
CULLMAN, AL

