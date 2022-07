Believe it or not, we can already read your mind. Kevin Durant returning to the Golden State Warriors after they just won the NBA Finals? Have you lost your mind? We get it. The last time Durant was on Golden State, his exit was, to put it politely, acrimonious. After being told by Draymond Green that the team “didn’t need him”, would he really return to the team again? Absolutely.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO