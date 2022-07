Sore loser Jelena Ostapenko was booed off court at Wimbledon and claimed opponent Tatjana Maria was “lucky” after her fourth-round defeat.Latvian Ostapenko, a former French Open champion, threw a water bottle at her chair which fell over as she stormed away following a 5-7 7-5 7-5 loss in which she wasted two match points.She said: “I thought it was my match, I had to win it, and she got just so lucky in some moments so she could come back.“I felt I was the player who had to win this match today.“Of course I’m really disappointed because if I lost...

TENNIS ・ 15 HOURS AGO