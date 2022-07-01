New Donut Shop Opens in Erie, Quickly Sells Out

For the second year in a row, a fundraiser in support of individuals with a disability or terminal illness featured a parade of several semi trucks traveling across northern Chautauqua County on Saturday. The 2nd annual Horns of Hope Convoy began at the Chautauqua County Fairgrounds in Dunkirk, then went through Fredonia, Brocton, Westfield, and back to Dunkirk. WDOE News spoke with Johnnie Lindstrom, the organizer of the event, before the convoy began. She says the event provided individuals with a disability or terminal illness to ride in a semi...

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO