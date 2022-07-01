ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

New Donut Shop Opens in Erie, Quickly Sells Out

erienewsnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleErie's newest donut shop got off to a big start Friday morning. Erie...

www.erienewsnow.com

YourErie

Bob’s Discount Furniture and Mattress Store opens on Peach Street

A regional furniture chain planted its roots in Summit Township on Friday. Bob’s discount Furniture and Mattress store opened on Peach Street for the chain’s 161st store nationwide. During the stores opening ceremony, two $2,500 checks were presented to the children’s advocacy center and to the Veterans Miracle Center of Erie. The regional manager said […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie Donut Factory now open

A new local donut shop opened its doors on Friday morning. The Erie Donut Factory moved into the Summit Plaza along Peach Street. The donut shop offered limited supplies of donuts after a machine broke overnight, but they said that supplies will be fully stocked in the coming days. Along with offering different kinds of […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Local sandwich shop celebrates 10 years

One local sandwich shop is celebrating its 10th anniversary of business just outside the Millcreek Mall. Picasso’s is celebrating this weekend with various giveaways for the first 50 customers. The giveaways include a free sandwich, a free 10 year anniversary Picasso’s t-shirt, and even a chance for free Picasso’s for an entire year. The owners […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Community holds barbecue style meal at McKinley Park

The Erie community once again comes together to help one another this Fourth of July weekend. Folks met up at McKinley Park for the first annual “Community BBQ Style Meal.” There are also fun games for kids and adults including a scavenger hunt. This family friendly event was free and open to the public. “We […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Bob's Discount Furniture Opens New Store in Summit Township

Bob's Discount Furniture celebrated the opening of its new store in Summit Township with a ribbon-cutting Friday morning. Officials also marked the occasion by presenting a $2,500 check to the Veterans Miracle Center of Erie and another for the same amount to the Children's Advocacy Center of Erie. The 25,000-square-foot...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Glenwood Flea to Welcome Shoppers, Vendors Saturday

The Glenwood Flea will welcome shoppers and vendors for its first event of the summer Saturday, July 2. It runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. indoors at the Flo Fabrizio Ice Center. People of all ages can check out a fusion of local artisan vendors to your average flea market sales with products spanning from crocheted creations, hand-poured candles, loads of books and second-hand treasures, according to organizers.
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

City of Jamestown Lunches New Metered Parking Option Tuesday

JAMESTOWN – The City of Jamestown is rolling out a new payment option for those parking in metered spots in and around the Downtown area. The new program launches on Tuesday. The Passport Parking app is powered by Passport, a leading transportation software and payments company that manages cities’...
JAMESTOWN, PA
explore venango

Local Favorite Rocky Grove Fireman’s Fair Continues Through Saturday

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – The Rocky Grove Fireman’s Fair began on Tuesday, June 28, at the fire department grounds on Shufstall Street in Franklin. The fair, a local tradition since 1933, began at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday evening and will run until Saturday, when festivities start an hour earlier at 5:00 p.m.
FRANKLIN, PA
YourErie

City of Erie celebrates Independence Day with Lights over Lake Erie

The City of Erie will be celebrating Independence Day with the return of “Lights over Lake Erie.” The annual fireworks display will be on Sunday night at the Bicentennial tower starting at 10 p.m. The fireworks will be launched from the tower at Dobbins Landing and can be seen from points along the Bayfront. The […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Fourth of July: Where to see Fireworks, parades this holiday weekend

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — If you’re looking to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday this weekend and aren’t sure what to do, we have compiled a list for you of local fireworks shows and parades so you don’t miss a thing. Fireworks Lights Over Lake Erie: Sunday, July 3 — 10 p.m. at Dobbins Landing in downtown […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Three swimmers to make swim from Canada to Erie

After a two year hiatus from swimming across Lake Erie due to the world issues and border closures, the Lake Erie Open Water Swimming Association is back and ready for three amazing swimmers to hit our waters and make part of history again. The first swimmer in on Sunday night is Abby Fairman, who left […]
ERIE, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Horns of Hope Convoy Returns for Second Run

For the second year in a row, a fundraiser in support of individuals with a disability or terminal illness featured a parade of several semi trucks traveling across northern Chautauqua County on Saturday. The 2nd annual Horns of Hope Convoy began at the Chautauqua County Fairgrounds in Dunkirk, then went through Fredonia, Brocton, Westfield, and back to Dunkirk. WDOE News spoke with Johnnie Lindstrom, the organizer of the event, before the convoy began. She says the event provided individuals with a disability or terminal illness to ride in a semi...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Schedule of July 4th weekend fireworks displays

A number of communities in Chautauqua County will be holding Independence Day celebrations during the upcoming holiday weekend. Here's a list of local communities that are hosting fireworks displays:. Bemus Point: July 3 at 10 pm. Dunkirk: July 4 at dusk. Findley Lake: July 4 at 10 pm. Lakewood: July...
erienewsnow.com

Sulfuric Acid Leak Closes Several Roads from Warren to NY State Line

A sulfuric acid leak has closed several roads from United Refining in the City of Warren to the New York state line, according to Warren County officials Thursday. City of Warren Police are asking drivers to avoid Lexington Ave. from Carver to Conewango, Market St. from Pennsylvania to Second and multiple areas on Market St./Route 62 to the state line.
WARREN, PA
erienewsnow.com

Handgun, Cash Stolen from Truck in Crawford County Overnight

Pennsylvania State Police were called to investigate the theft of a handgun and cash from a truck in Crawford County overnight, according to a news release. It happened at an address on Pachuk Rd. in Summit Township sometime between 9 p.m. Friday and 8:20 a.m. Saturday. The man told troopers...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Here’s A List Of Independence Day Weekend Events In Chautauqua County

JAMESTOWN – The Independence Day Weekend is packed with events, from fireworks shows to parades in Chautauqua County. Here’s a list of what’s scheduled, courtesy of the Chautauqua County Visitors Bureau. Cherry Creek will host an Independence Day Celebration on July 2nd. The celebration will feature rides,...
erienewsnow.com

Star Wars Night at Erie Seawolves Game

The Erie Seawolves were washed out Friday night, due to rain, but fans still braved the elements to make it out to Star Wars night. Fans of all ages came to UPMC Park, decked out in their favorite Star Wars gear, and met some of the show's favorite characters. In...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Dunkirk Gears Up For Independence Day Celebration

DUNKIRK – Northern Chautauqua County is among the many places preparing for a weekend full of festivities this Independence Day. The Lake Erie shoreline in Dunkirk will play host to several events for the public spanning the next few days. A 5k run is planned to kick things off...
DUNKIRK, NY

