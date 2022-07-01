Disney confirms Splash Mountain will be transformed to Princess Tiana Mardi Gras theme

Disney might be the most magical place on Earth, but there's a pretty hefty price to pay for that magic. If you want to experience the wonders of the EPCOT Center or stroll through the Magic Kingdom, you better have a good chunk of change on you. While some may argue that the park's high prices are a case of Disney flexing its monopoly-sized muscles to squeeze the little people out of their money, WDW Travels claims that the high prices are simply paying for the cost of upkeep and sheer employee count, considering how many actors, maintenance workers, and other employees work for the park. It's like paying the toll to enter the kingdom of magic and make-believe.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO