Disney confirms Splash Mountain will be transformed to Princess Tiana Mardi Gras theme

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney's popular but controversial ride Splash Mountain is getting a complete overhaul. Disney confirmed Friday that the decades-old log flume ride at both the Magic Kingdom...

Disney is Cutting Ties with Unpopular History

Splash Mountain first opened at Disneyland in the summer of 1989. The iconic log ride features animatronics with audio as the patrons sail along the river being brought back in time to the scenes of the movie "Song of the South." The Walt Disney live action film with animation was...
Florida Man Poses as Walt Disney World Security and Steals R2-D2 Droid to Try and Earn Job, Two New Villains Teased for Oogie Boogie Bash, $5000 Star Wars Cocktail, & More: Daily Recap (6/29/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, June 29, 2022.
Disney to Share More on ‘Princess and the Frog’ Splash Mountain Overlay at Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans

As we revealed earlier this month, Disney will be sharing more details on its upcoming “Princess and the Frog” overlay to Splash Mountain next month at the Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans. We now have a look at individual panel schedules which lay out possible points that Disney could use to reveal more about the attraction.
Disney Announces New Name, Opening for Splash Mountain

In an effort to be more inclusive, Disney announced that it would be removing Splash Mountain rides and soundtrack features from all of its parks; replacing them with rides and songs that better align with the company's updated culture. Nearly two years after the initial announcement, fans are finally getting...
Carousel of Progress Finale Scene Updated, ‘Tiana’s Bayou Adventure’ to Replace Splash Mountain, Return of ORAC to Magic Kingdom’s PeopleMover, & More: Daily Recap (7/1/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Friday, July 1, 2022.
Disney Parks Around the World: $110,000 Globe-Trotting Trip Quickly Sells Out

Disney has made a name for itself with its various theme parks across the globe. Each joyful location has been a safe haven for Disney fans for decades and recently the company unveiled the ultimate trip that would leave even Mickey Mouse salivating. The Disney Parks Around the World trip was announced earlier this month which is a 24-day adventure to 31 locations including every major Disney theme park like Florida, Anaheim, France, and Tokyo. However, if you were looking to go on this once-in-a-lifetime vacation, the trip has quickly sold out.
Why Disney's New Cocktail Is Such A Ridiculous Price

Disney might be the most magical place on Earth, but there's a pretty hefty price to pay for that magic. If you want to experience the wonders of the EPCOT Center or stroll through the Magic Kingdom, you better have a good chunk of change on you. While some may argue that the park's high prices are a case of Disney flexing its monopoly-sized muscles to squeeze the little people out of their money, WDW Travels claims that the high prices are simply paying for the cost of upkeep and sheer employee count, considering how many actors, maintenance workers, and other employees work for the park. It's like paying the toll to enter the kingdom of magic and make-believe.
Trying the Mighty Thor’s Chocolate Hammer and the Baymax S’more, 50th Anniversary Balloon Ear Headband & New Treats at Magic Kingdom, and More: Daily Recap (7/2/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Saturday, July 2, 2022.
More Themed Elements Added to TRON Lightcycle Run Entrance in Magic Kingdom

There are three interconnected construction projects ongoing in Tomorrowland at Magic Kingdom right now: TRON Lightcycle / Run, Walt Disney World Railroad, and Tomorrowland Light & Power Co. The exterior portion of the new TRON-inspired roller coaster is clearly visible from the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover. Crews have installed white...
