ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago’s O’Hare airport issued ground stop due to thunderstorms, FAA says | LIVE RADAR

nypressnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (WLS) — Flights have been temporarily halted out of Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport Friday due to thunderstorms, according to the FAA. Departures out of ORD have been grounded from 3:01...

nypressnews.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Hundreds of flights delayed, cancelled at Chicago airports

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Many families are spending the Fourth of July weekend frustrated, as more than 2,500 flights have been delayed or cancelled. Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport has had about 160 delays and a couple dozen cancellations so far, according to FlightAware. Things were a bit better at Midway International Airport, where more than […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Holiday travel delays, cancellations have begun at O’Hare Airport

CHICAGO — The Fourth of July holiday is approaching fast and any holiday means a lot of people will be traveling. This weekend is no different and there are already cancellations and delays at Chicago O’Hare Airport. About 3.5 million people around the country are expected to fly this holiday weekend. It will be very close […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Last dry day of the holiday weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Sunny and noticeably warmer today in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Low chance again for a shower later in the evening.  Partly cloudy and muggy tonight in the 70s. Hotter for Independence Day with a chance for storms by evening. Much of next week will be unsettled with a daily shower chance.TODAY: SUNNY AND HOT High: 89TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY, MUGGY Low: 69TOMORROW: PARTLY CLOUDY AND HOT. CHANCE OF STORMS LATE High: 90
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
classicchicagomagazine.com

All Along the Wild Mile

The idea of a floating island stems back in literature since Homer’s Odyssey, describing the island of Aeolia, home of Aeolus the God of wind. Odysseus and his men find an island floating above the sea, with a steep cliff of bronze and a palace on top of it.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

What are the criteria for a severe thunderstorm?

The criteria for a severe thunderstorm are: A thunderstorm that produces a tornado, a thunderstorm that produces winds of at least 58 miles per hour (50 knots), or a thunderstorm that produces hail one inch in diameter or greater. Any of those elements is sufficient for a thunderstorm to classified as severe. These are the criteria established by the National Weather Service and which we follow. A severe thunderstorm warning is issued when it is believed a thunderstorm possesses one or more of those criteria or has been reported to contain them. A thunderstorm containing winds of 40 miles per hour or greater and/or hail at least one-half in diameter is defined as approaching severe limits.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#O Hare Airport#Thunderstorms#Radar#Ord#Department Of Aviation#O Hare#Flightaware
WGN News

Over 60 shot, 15 fatally, in violent July Fourth weekend in Chicago

CHICAGO — The July Fourth holiday weekend is already proving to be violent and deadly across the Chicago. Over 60 people have been shot 15 fatally since Thursday at 5 p.m., Chicago police report. Police said one of the homicides occurred Sunday in the 700 block of North Springfield around 10 a.m. According to police […]
CHICAGO, IL
Axios Chicago

Private pools to rent near Chicago

Next week, the Chicago Park District is expected to open just half of the pools it normally operates this time of year.So it may be the right time to rent a private pool for a few hours on Swimply.How it works: It's like Airbnb for pools. Swimming pool owners rent out their spaces for chunks of time.The pandemic came with a silver lining for Swimply, which is now betting the market for opening up private homes to leisure activities extends beyond shutdowns.Here are two options in the area starting at $60 an hour to begin with: 1. Heated indoor poolRelax year-round at this suburban oasis featuring a Jacuzzi and steam sauna.Location: Prospect Heights.Cost: $60 per hour for up to five guests ($5 per hour, per guest after five guests).Number of guests: Up to 1o. Photo courtesy of Swimply2. Oasis swimming holeSplash and sun in this man-made chlorinated pond surrounded by greenery.Location: Chicago.Cost: $60 per hour. Number of guests: Up to five. Photo courtesy of Swimply
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

How to protect yourself against COVID variants and 4th of July safety tips!

Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins Dean Richards for this week’s regular COVID-19 segment. Dr. Most talks about how we might be in a calm before the storm period with variants starting to spread. Then Dr. Most provides an update on what new vaccines could be available to fight the different variants. With 4th of July weekend here Dr. Most gives firework safety tips so you can avoid serious injury. And of course, Dr. Most answers listener questions!
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
FAA
97ZOK

Aurora, IL One of the Best-Run Cities in America – No Way? Way

I have found something that will surely make Wayne and Garth so proud. It's a report that says Aurora, Illinois is one of the best-run cities in America. No way? Way. This high praise for the hometown of Wayne and Garth of Wayne's World fame comes courtesy of Wallethub. It's a rundown of the best and worst-run cities for 2022 and Aurora comes in at a superlative #32. Schwing!
AURORA, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Some showers Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Windy and warm on Thursday with temperatures around 90 degrees all areas. According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, a mild night ahead with building cloud cover. Cold front arrives Friday morning. Scattered showers likely along the front from daybreak to noon. Isolated thunder possible at that same time. Once the front passes, winds become northwesterly but not very strong. This will allow a northeast wind to turn off the lake in the early afternoon as showers come to an end.Saturday & Sunday will feature passing clouds and warm temperatures. A stray rumble of thunder is possible Sunday afternoon.Expect a wide range of temperatures on July 4th. Mid 80s well inland, while a dominant lake breeze holds shoreline temps in the 70s. Scattered showers & storms.TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, breezy and mild. Low 73. FRIDAY: Showers to start the day. Isolated thunderstorms at times. High 83. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago, Cook County increasing minimum wages on Friday; how much will workers get?

CHICAGO (CBS) -- "Check your check." That's the catchy message from labor advocates as the minimum wage officially rises Friday in Chicago and Cook County.For some people, they'll make more than $15 dollars an hour. Others make lower.Morning Insider Lauren Victory reports on how confusing this can all be and who to turn to for help."It's a hot mess to be honest with you," said Laura Garza from Arise Chicago, talking about the different rates for minimum wage in Chicago, the suburbs and the State.For Cook County and Chicago, the minimum wage goes up, effective Friday, July 1. Pay depends...
CHICAGO, IL
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus: $150 Illinois gas card deadline today

Today, July 1, is the deadline for Chicago, Illinois residents to apply for stimulus gas and transit cards worth $150 and $50, respectively. Residents can mail applications by July 1 to try to see if they’ll get a gas card this month. The stimulus cards can only be used...
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Best of the Midwest: Visit Lake Geneva!

Looking to take a quick getaway from the Chicago this summer? Well, John Williams has you covered with our “Best of the Midwest” feature. Today, guest host Anna Davlantes chats with Stephanie Klett, President and CEO, Visit Lake Geneva, to tell us about all the great things to do in Lake Geneva (aka The Hamptons of Chicago)! Stephanie talks about the Lake Geneva Cruise Line which includes the amazing U.S. Mailboat Tour. Does the birthplace of modern astrophysics intrigue you? Well, Lake Geneva has you covered with Yerkes Observatory. When you think of Lake Geneva, do you think of a safari? Well, let’s change your mind with a visit to Safari Lake Geneva! And of course, you’ll want to have fun on the water with surfing, sailing and paddle boarding. Don’t miss a trip to Lake Geneva this summer.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy