Students Graduate From Erie Junior Police Academy

Over the course of the last seven days, members of the Jamestown Police Department's Patrol Section and Investigative Section participated in Targeted Enforcement Patrols throughout the City of Jamestown funded by the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services Gun Involved Violence Elimination (GIVE) Initiative. The enforcement details were proactive in nature and focused on Problem-Oriented Policing to curb crime throughout the City of Jamestown based on Hot-Spot Policing, Focused Deterrence, and Street Outreach. Officers conducted traffic stops, warrant checks, beat patrols, domestic violence case follow-ups, and order of protection violation checks to list a few. As a result of the enforcement details, approximately 25 arrests were made. The arrests included warrant arrests, crime-in-progress arrests, order of protection violation arrests, foot pursuits, narcotics arrests, narcotics recoveries, and arrests of some of the Top 10 Most Wanted Individuals.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO