ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Students Graduate From Erie Junior Police Academy

By Ethan Kibbe
erienewsnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the moment Erie Police asked 14-year-old Jayquan Myers to join the junior police academy, he couldn't wait to get started. "I know I'm the right fit for this," he said. "I can be a good leader and help somebody, a kid that's in the streets and help them to become...

www.erienewsnow.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
erienewsnow.com

Edinboro University Formally Becomes Part of Pennsylvania Western University

After years of planning, Edinboro University has a new name as of Friday, July 1. It is now Pennsylvania Western University, or PennWest, becoming part of a conglomerate of three schools. Edinboro, Clarion and California universities are now technically one school, though all three campuses remain. For the last decade,...
EDINBORO, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Three local universities have now merged together

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Three local universities officially are now one.The California University of Pennsylvania, Clarion University of Pennsylvania, and Edinboro University are now Pennsylvania Western University.The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education decided to merge six of its universities into two because of declining enrollment.
PITTSBURGH, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown Police make 25 arrests through GIVE Initiative

Over the course of the last seven days, members of the Jamestown Police Department's Patrol Section and Investigative Section participated in Targeted Enforcement Patrols throughout the City of Jamestown funded by the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services Gun Involved Violence Elimination (GIVE) Initiative. The enforcement details were proactive in nature and focused on Problem-Oriented Policing to curb crime throughout the City of Jamestown based on Hot-Spot Policing, Focused Deterrence, and Street Outreach. Officers conducted traffic stops, warrant checks, beat patrols, domestic violence case follow-ups, and order of protection violation checks to list a few. As a result of the enforcement details, approximately 25 arrests were made. The arrests included warrant arrests, crime-in-progress arrests, order of protection violation arrests, foot pursuits, narcotics arrests, narcotics recoveries, and arrests of some of the Top 10 Most Wanted Individuals.
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Second Annual New Blossoms New Life 5k

One by one, families crossed the finished line for the second annual New Blossoms New Life 5K on Saturday morning at the Harborcreek Community Park. Tim Benacci, the COO of the New Blossoms New Life Organization said, "A lot of people are here with their children, who are New Blossom babies, so to see the community just get involved, everything that we do, stays locals with local families and to see them coming back and just supporting the organization is awesome."
HARBORCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Erie, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Erie, PA
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown Police Crackdown On Gun Involved Crime

JAMESTOWN – Officers with the Jamestown Police Department are cracking down on gun involved crime. In fact, an ongoing initiative has resulted in 25 related arrests in the last week. Local law enforcement are taking part in what’s known as a Gun Involved Violence Elimination (GIVE) Initiative using “Problem-Oriented...
JAMESTOWN, PA
erienewsnow.com

New Mural Revealed on Erie's West Side

A new mural celebrating the sights and sounds of a west Erie neighborhood was unveiled Thursday evening. The mural by artist Tom Ferraro is painted on the home of Mrs. Esther Tregler at the corner of W. 3rd and Cascade St. The community-influenced artwork was developed through neighborhood conversations and...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Community holds barbecue style meal at McKinley Park

The Erie community once again comes together to help one another this Fourth of July weekend. Folks met up at McKinley Park for the first annual “Community BBQ Style Meal.” There are also fun games for kids and adults including a scavenger hunt. This family friendly event was free and open to the public. “We […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

State Police Investigate Burglary at Albion Cemetery

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a burglary at Albion Cemetery. It reportedly happened June 30 between 10:30 and 11 p.m. at the cemetery, which is located at S. Main St. and S. Park Ave. The suspect(s) reportedly kicked the door to break into a cemetery building and steal two STIHL...
ALBION, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Preaching
erienewsnow.com

Meadville Woman Arrested for Shooting Man

Pennsylvania State Police have charged a woman for shooting a man early Friday morning in Crawford County, according to a news release. It happened in the 19700 block of Forest Green Dr. in West Mead Township around 2 a.m. Autumn Long, 27, of Meadville, pulled out a 9mm gun and...
MEADVILLE, PA
YourErie

Victim’s mother reacts to recent arrest of two murder suspects

This week Erie Police announced the arrest of two teenagers in connection with the murder of 13-year-old Kasir Gambill. Kasir’s mother has been waiting a year and a half to see justice. We had the chance to sit down and speak with her about her thoughts on the arrests and what is to come next. […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

PSP seeking Erie suspects who fired shots at troopers

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police are seeking two suspects that allegedly fired shots at a PSP trooper. Shadarryl Jones, 29, and Rakeem Jones, 29, both of Erie, are wanted for the incident. According to a PSP report, PSP troopers began following a red 2003 Mitsubishi Montero Sport SUV at about 1:30 a.m. on June […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

State Police Identify 2 Men Wanted for Attempted Homicide for Firing at Police

Investigators identified two men wanted after opening fire on Pennsylvania State Police troopers and a City of Erie Police officer over the weekend. It came during a news conference held by State Police on Friday to provide an update on the investigation. Police showed video from both police vehicles involved, which captured the suspects firing at police.
ERIE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
erienewsnow.com

Handgun, Cash Stolen from Truck in Crawford County Overnight

Pennsylvania State Police were called to investigate the theft of a handgun and cash from a truck in Crawford County overnight, according to a news release. It happened at an address on Pachuk Rd. in Summit Township sometime between 9 p.m. Friday and 8:20 a.m. Saturday. The man told troopers...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
yourerie

Police identify two suspects accused of shooting at police over the weekend

Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) have identified two suspects involved in a weekend shootout, charging them with attempted homicide of a police officer. According to police, the suspects shot at state troopers as well as an Erie City Police Officer on Erie’s west side. Chelsea Swift was live from the...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Three swimmers to make swim from Canada to Erie

After a two year hiatus from swimming across Lake Erie due to the world issues and border closures, the Lake Erie Open Water Swimming Association is back and ready for three amazing swimmers to hit our waters and make part of history again. The first swimmer in on Sunday night is Abby Fairman, who left […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Police investigating motorcycle accident near E. 24th & German

Erie Police are investigating a crash involving a motorcyclist. The accident happened around 3:40 p.m. Friday near East 24th and German streets. A motorcycle can be seen in the video being loaded on the back of a tow truck. At this time, there is no word on any injuries or what may have caused the […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Be a Tourist: Events around town July 1-3

Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend! Erie SeaWolves Baseball The Erie SeaWolves are home at UPMC Park this weekend to take on the Akron Rubber Ducks. this weekend will consist […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Home Ransacked, Cash Stolen in Platea Burglary

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a burglary in Erie County after the suspects reportedly broke into a home and ransacked the place. It happened at residence on Platz Rd. in Platea Borough sometime between June 20 and June 24 at 9:30 a.m. Someone broke the window in order to unlock...
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Erie woman, 22, sentenced for fatally stabbing brother

A 22-year-old Erie woman was sentenced on Thursday morning for fatally stabbing her brother. According to the Erie Times News, Mya Moore has been accused of criminal homicide, aggravated assault, and other charges in the death of her 25-year-old brother Marcus Moore. Moore pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony, in April after fatally […]
ERIE, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Falconer Man Arrested on Leandra's Law Charge in Hanover

A traffic stop Saturday evening in the Town of Hanover led to the arrest of a Falconer man on several charges, including a violation of Leandra's Law. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to a vehicle complaint with a possible intoxicated driver on Hanover Road shortly before 7:45 PM. Deputies pulled over the vehicle and determined that the driver, 36-year-old Joshua Stenstrom, allegedly had a BAC more than twice the legal limit and had a child under the age of 16 in the vehicle. Stenstrom was charged with two counts of aggravated DWI, along with one count each of DWI, 4th-degree criminal mischief, and endangering the welfare of a child. He was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
FALCONER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy