Impact Wrestling Rating, Audience Tick Down From Last Week

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImpact Wrestling saw a minor drop in ratings and viewership from last week as it heads into tonight’s Against All Odds. Thursday night’s episode brought in a 0.03 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 100,000 viewers. Those numbers...

411mania.com

411mania.com

Full Impact Wrestling Taping Results From Atlanta (SPOILERS)

Impact Wrestling taped the next two weeks worth of episodes tonight from Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia. You can find results below, via Fightful:. * Digital Media Title Match: Brian Myers (c) def. Aidan Prince. * Before The Impact: Gisele Shaw (w/ Madison Rayne & Tenille Dashwood) def. Alisha Edwards.
ATLANTA, GA
411mania.com

Former AEW Wrestler Makes Impact Debut At Tonight’s Tapings (SPOILERS)

Fightful reports that a former AEW wrestler made their Impact Wrestling debut at tonight’s TV tapings. That wrestler is Alan Angels, who departed AEW after his contract expired earlier this week. Angels faced X-Division champion ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey in a title match, but came up short. After the match,...
WWE
411mania.com

Impact Wrestling Releases Full 2005 and 2006 Against All Odds PPVs Online

Impact Wrestling presents Against All Odds tonight on Impact! Plus, and the company has released two classic iterations of the PPV online. Impact posted the 2005 and 2006 versions of the PPV on their YouTube account, and you can check them out below. Against All Odds 2005 was the first...
WWE
411mania.com

Bianca Belair Would Be Up For a Return to WWE NXT

Bianca Belair is busy on Raw as the brand’s Women’s Champion, but she says she would love to go back to NXT for an appearance. Several main roster stars have returned to NXT for brief runs including Natalya and the Viking Raiders, and while speaking with Wrestling Inc Belair said she would be interested in doing the same.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impact Wrestling#Television#Ticks#Univision#Combat#Showbuzz Daily#Jersey Shore#Mi Fortuna Es Amarte
411mania.com

Chris Jericho Says Being Swung on Top Of Blood and Guts Cage Was ‘Terrifying’

This past Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite featured the Blood and Guts match, with Chris Jericho and Claudio Castagnoli on opposing teams. At one point, both Claudio and Jericho were on top of the cage and Claudio began to swing Jericho. According to “The Wizard”, the spot was terrifying. He wrote on Instagram:
WWE
411mania.com

Two Matches Announced For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

WWE has announced two matches for tonight’s episode of Smackdown, the final show before Money in the Bank tomorrow night. The first will feature the New Day taking on the Viking Raiders. Meanwhile, six women involved in the Money in the Bank ladder match will face off, with Raquel Rodriguez, Lacey Evans & Shotzi vs. Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan and Asuka.
WWE
411mania.com

Leighty’s NXT Level Up Review 7.01.22

Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo (w/ Tony D’Angelo) vs. Hank Walker. -Nigel immediately notes that Walker looks like Seth Rogen which is pretty spot-on. Walker has a college football background and had a shot with the Atlanta Falcons. He controls early with an armbar as he grounds Stacks. Nigel continues the running joke of Walker being Seth Rogen. Nice power spot from Walker as he lifts Stacks from the mat to a slam position with ease. Stacks gets in a shot and works Walker over in the corner. He hits a European Uppercut from the middle ropes for two. Neck crank from Stacks, but Walker gets a small package for two. Another pin for another two. Clothesline from Stacks gets two. Nerve hold from Stacks, but Walker breaks with a hiptoss. Running splash in the corner and then again in the opposite corner. Running clothesline and the shirt is off of Walker which pops the crowd. The big man can move! Stacks escapes a slam and hits a couple shots before finishing with a running boot at 4:13.
ORLANDO, FL
411mania.com

Tony Khan Reveals How Deal For AEW Stars To Appear On WWE Raw Came Together

As previously noted, AEW star Bryan Danielson, Chris Jericho, and Paul Wight appeared via video on this week’s WWE Raw to celebrate John Cena’s 20-year anniversary. In an interview on the Battleground Podcast, AEW president Tony Khan explained how it came together and letting the talent decide if they wanted to do it. Here’s what he had to say:
WWE
411mania.com

Trevor Murdoch Reveals His Talks With AEW ‘Fizzled Out Pretty Quick’

– During a recent interview with the Wrestling Perspective podcast, reigning NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch. On not having interest in returning to WWE: “Cinderella has found his shoe. When I was a young guy, I was open to all of that. ‘Whoever will pay me the most and push me.’ NWA treats me right, when I’m in the ring, I feel like that’s where I’m supposed to be. When I watch the program, I feel like that’s what I’m supposed to be doing. This is where Trevor Murdoch is supposed to be, right here. At the end of the day, when NWA says, ‘Hey Trevor, we’re done with you in front of the camera,’ that’s it. This is where I’m finishing my career, in the NWA. In my personal opinion, I won’t be able to top what I’ve done, just in the short time I’ve been here. I’m a tried and true NWA guy. I don’t want to go to AEW, I don’t want to go to WWE. They’re great in their own respective, but Trevor Murdoch fits in the NWA and I’m happy here. This is where I’m going to stay,” he said.
WWE

