Brazil's Fertilizer Imports Jump As Farmers Prepare To Plant New Crop

By Roberto Samora, Ana Mano
International Business Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrazilian fertilizer imports in June jumped 18.6% and totaled 4.15 million tonnes, according to government data released on Friday, quashing fears of delivery disruptions amid trade sanctions on key suppliers. The data suggests that Brazil, which imports about 85% of its fertilizer needs, should...

Major Aluminum Manufacturer Shuts Down

The Century Aluminum plant in Hawesville, Kentucky, is shutting down production due to rising energy costs. In a statement, the company says the plant idling is the "direct result of skyrocketing energy costs," specifically blaming the Russian war in Ukraine for the dramatic increase. The production stoppage will impact some...
Russia's new 100 rouble banknote is impossible to withdraw from ATMs after Western firms that program cash machine quit the country following Ukraine invasion

Russia’s new 100 rouble banknotes are impossible to withdraw from ATMs because the Western companies that programmed them have left the country. The Rzhev Memorial to the Soviet Soldier, a memorial to one of the bloodiest battles of the Second World War due to the high Soviet casualties, features on the new banknote.
Japan urges 37 million people to switch off lights

Japan's government has urged people in Tokyo and its surrounding area to use less electricity on Monday, as it warned that supplies will be strained as the country faces a heatwave. The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expects demand for power to be "severe" this afternoon local time. It...
America Braces For $380 Oil

Oil prices, at just above $100 a barrel, have driving gas prices above $5 based on a gallon of regular nationwide. In some states, the number is closer to $6 a gallon. Oil prices also affect other parts of the economy. Jet fuel price spikes have cut into airline profits. Oil is used in petrochemicals […]
Russian ship carrying Ukrainian grain stalls in Turkey’s waters

Ukraine has urged Turkey to detain a Russian-flagged cargo ship it says is carrying Ukrainian grain.Officials from Ukraine's foreign ministry believe that the Zhibek Zholy ship loaded the cargo of some 4,500 tonnes of grain from the occupied port of Berdyansk, Reuters reported.The Ukrainian prosecutor general's office wrote to Turkey’s justice ministry in a letter dated 30 June, informing them about the “illegal export of Ukrainian grain” on its way to Karasu in Turkey.A Russian official said the grain would be shared with “friendly” countries.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More ‘Third World War has already started’, Ukraine defence minister claimsPassenger captures moment cruise ship hits iceberg off coast of AlaskaWrexham family feud erupts into street brawl as man left knocked out on pavement
Over a third of groundwater in USA public-supply aquifers is Anthropocene-age and susceptible to surface contamination

Communications Earth & Environment volumeÂ 3, ArticleÂ number:Â 153 (2022) Cite this article. The distribution of groundwater age is useful for evaluating the susceptibility and sustainability of groundwater resources. Here, we compute the aquifer-scale cumulative distribution function to characterize the age distribution for 21 Principal Aquifers that account for ~80% of public-supply pumping in the United States. The aquifer-scale cumulative distribution function for each Principal Aquifer was derived from an ensemble of modeled age distributions (~60 samples per aquifer) based on multiple tracers: tritium, tritiogenic helium-3, sulfur hexafluoride, chlorofluorocarbons, carbon-14, and radiogenic helium-4. Nationally, the groundwater is 38% Anthropocene (since 1953), 34% Holocene (75 "“ 11,800 years ago), and 28% Pleistocene (>11,800 years ago). The Anthropocene fraction ranges from <5 to 100%, indicating a wide range in susceptibility to land-surface contamination. The Pleistocene fraction of groundwater exceeds 50% in 7 eastern aquifers that are predominately confined. The Holocene fraction of groundwater exceeds 50% in 5 western aquifers that are predominately unconfined. The sustainability of pumping from these Principal Aquifers depends on rates of recharge and release of groundwater stored in fine-grained layers.
Massive "Crater to Hell" Expanding in Russia

Photo of Russia's Batagaika Crater located in Siberia@AssaadRazzouk/Twitter. A crater located in the heart of Siberia has been seeing a quick expansion in the past few years, over 30 meters per year, and is now reaching a point where geologists are worried.

