Feel the need, the need for 'Speeding'

Rising rock band Classless Act have released their debut album, Welcome to the Show. The group is currently on the road serving as opener on the Stadium Tour, the highly anticipated trek featuring Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett. Motley Crue singer Vince Neil makes a guest appearance on Welcome to the Show, lending vocals to the song “Classless Act.” That tune was one of three singles -- along with “Time to Bleed” and “This Is for You” -- released before the album’s arrival. The latter track features Justin Hawkins, frontman of the Darkness. A full track listing can be found below, and you can purchase/stream the LP here.

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO