Brooklyn, NY

Feel the need, the need for 'Speeding'

By Grieve
evgrieve.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHousehold Name, the third record from Brooklyn's Momma, is out today. (Per...

evgrieve.com

Pitchfork

Household Name

Thirty years ago, the biggest sin an alt-rock band could commit was making it big. When the Smashing Pumpkins did it, Pavement dissed them directly: “I don’t understand what they mean and I could really give a fuck,” Stephen Malkmus sneered on 1994’s Crooked Rain, Crooked Rain. Brooklyn duo Momma reference both bands on their third album, Household Name, a cheeky spin on Gen-X slacker rock by zillennial high-school friends Etta Friedman and Allegra Weingarten. Some of the band’s biggest musical heroes—Nirvana, Liz Phair—have lamented the trials of rock stardom. On Household Name, Momma seem to argue: What would be so bad about stepping into the limelight?
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Hear Phoebe Bridgers’ Cover The Carpenters’ ‘Goodbye to Love’ for ‘Minions’ Soundtrack

Click here to read the full article. Phoebe Bridgers is paying homage to pop legends The Carpenters with a dreamy reinterpretation of the sibling duo’s 1972 single “Goodbye to Love.” The song appears on the soundtrack for the animated film Minions: The Rise of Gru, which hits theaters Friday. Bridgers’ subdued, gentle multi-tracked vocals skate across a piano progression before the song explodes into a lounge music fever dream, complete with swirling psychedelic synth accents. (The Carpenters’ original version of the tune was celebrated for its use of a distorted guitar solo — a unique production choice for the soft rock...
THEATER & DANCE
People

Brandy Scolds Brother Ray J For Bad Vocals During Verzuz: 'We Are Going to Have a Serious Conversation'

Brandy is calling out her brother Ray J for not taking her performance advice!. After a video of Ray J singing "One Wish" off 2005's Raydiation album during a recent Verzuz battle between fellow R&B singers Omarion and Mario went viral for his admittedly strained vocal performance, Brandy took to Instagram and — in true big sister fashion — claimed he ignored her guidance.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Hyolyn drops powerful music video for ‘Waka Boom (My Way)’

Ex-SISTAR member Hyolyn has shared the music video for her Queendom 2 finale single ‘Waka Boom (My Way)’. Set in a barren desert and a construction site, the K-pop idol shows off the intense choreography to the powerful dance track, with rapper Lee Young-ji later appearing to perform her verse in the song’s bridge.
THEATER & DANCE
Ultimate Classic Rock

Watch Sean Lennon Cover the Beatles’ ‘Here, There and Everywhere’

Sean Lennon posted his own cover version of the Beatles' "Here, There and Everywhere" in honor of Paul McCartney's 80th birthday (June 18). "A little birdy told me this was one of [your] fav Beatles tunes," Lennon wrote in the video's description, referring to McCartney. "So Happy Birthday! Thank you for all the beautiful music. You have mine and the whole world’s undying love and respect. (This version is a bit rough because it’s such a pretty song I kept getting choked up...!)"
MUSIC
The Independent

Stranger Things: Kate Bush shares verdict on ‘spectacular’ final episodes of season 4

Kate Bush has shared her verdict on the final episodes of Stranger Things season four.The singer has been riding high after her 1985 hit “Running Up That Hill” featured in the first episodes from the new season of Netflix’s hit series.Since then, the track has shot up in popularity, topping the UK Singles Chart – a feat it never achieved when the song was first released 37 years ago and peaked at No 3 – on Friday (17 June).In a post titled “Still up on that Hill” which was shared to her website on Sunday (3 July), Bush celebrated...
TV & VIDEOS
soultracks.com

First Listen: A Temptations classic gets "slenderbodied"

(June 24, 2022) There aren't many songs more iconic than The Temptations 1971 #1 hit, "Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me)." The ballad became the incredible swan song for falsetto lead Eddie Kendricks, and, after "My Girl," perhaps the group's most revered cut. The creative indie pop duo, slenderbodies,...
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

July 2022 New Music Releases

For some, July will mark the end of a long silence. For others, the month offers a platform for another quick burst of creativity. Journey's first album since 2011's Eclipse finds Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain again recording with bassist Randy Jackson, who earlier appeared on 1983's Frontiers and 1986's Raised on Radio. Chicago is also returning after a long time away: Born for This Moment is their first new music in eight years.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Classless Act Release Debut Album ‘Welcome to the Show’

Rising rock band Classless Act have released their debut album, Welcome to the Show. The group is currently on the road serving as opener on the Stadium Tour, the highly anticipated trek featuring Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett. Motley Crue singer Vince Neil makes a guest appearance on Welcome to the Show, lending vocals to the song “Classless Act.” That tune was one of three singles -- along with “Time to Bleed” and “This Is for You” -- released before the album’s arrival. The latter track features Justin Hawkins, frontman of the Darkness. A full track listing can be found below, and you can purchase/stream the LP here.
MUSIC
NME

Jay Park announces new single ‘Need To Know’

Korean-American musician Jay Park has announced his new single ‘Need To Know’. The song was announced today (July 4) by Park’s label. on Twitter, alongside a comic book-themed teaser image. The picture reimagines the singer-rapper as a superhero named Won-man alongside an unnamed female character, leading fans to speculate that the ‘Need To Know’ may also feature a female artist.
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators Enter Virtual Reality

Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators have entered the virtual reality world of their music with the Groove Science Studios-created platform, Soundscape VR (SVR). Through the SVR Magic Mirror Musical Metaverse, fans can immerse themselves in the 10 tracks of the band’s recent album, 4, inside a virtual concert world, where users can play around with customizable avatars and explore six different “worlds,” including “Twilight Thicket,” while listening to Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators’ music.
CELL PHONES
American Songwriter

Valerie June Announces New Covers EP, ‘Under Cover’

Newly Grammy-nominated songwriter and performer Valerie June has announced a forthcoming new eight-song EP of covers, titled Under Cover, which is set to drop later this summer on August 26. To celebrate the announcement, June released the first single from the collection, a rendition of Frank Ocean’s song “Godspeed.”...
MUSIC
EW.com

Watch Backstreet Boys welcome 'sixth member' Drake for performance of 'I Want It That Way'

Drake is a now an honorary Backstreet Boys member. The boy band surprised Canadian concertgoers on Saturday night when they brought out Drake for a rendition of "I Want It That Way" at Budweiser Stage in Toronto. Members Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, and Kevin Richardson introduced the Toronto native as the group's honorary "sixth member" before the performance that infused lyrics from Drake's "Hold On, We're Going Home."
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

How to play reggae guitar in the style of Black Uhuru

Black Uhuru has had numerous lineup changes over the years, but it was from 1979 through to 1986 where the band featured famed reggae producers Sly Dunbar and Robbie Shakespeare (Sly and Robbie). As well as being a successful reggae production team, Sly and Robbie were also an in-demand rhythm...
MUSIC

