ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

The Meaning Behind the Song “Iris” by The Goo Goo Dolls

By Winnie Litchfield
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01ni2Q_0gSVbo2500

The Goo Goo Dolls, consisting of vocalist and guitarist John Rzeznik, bassist and vocalist Robby Takac, and drummer George Tutuska, originated in Buffalo, New York. The band, which formed in 1986, didn’t see large success until 1995 with the release of their breakout single “Name.” Three years later, they delivered their most recognized song—”Iris.”

“Iris” is one of those songs that would appear on the best love songs of all time list or the biggest heartbreak songs ever playlist. The song’s melancholic guitar intro makes you feel like you’ve really lost something and are searching to get it back.

With nearly one billion listens today, “Iris,” released in 1998, was featured on the album Dizzy Up the Girl, which churned out other well-known songs like “Slide,” and “Black Balloon.” But, “Iris” wasn’t originally written for Dizzy Up the Girl.

If “Iris” wasn’t written for the album, what was it written for? What’s the story behind one of the greatest love songs of all time? We are here to answer those questions. Let’s dive into the meaning of The Goo Goo Dolls’ “Iris.”

Leading up to “Iris”

The song’s meaning largely has to do with Rzeznik’s journey to writing the track. Rzeznik told American Songwriter in a 2010 interview that he was going through a great deal of writer’s block. He struggled with his identity as they “made five albums, and then all of the sudden we had this hit song, “Name.” I got this feeling I think a lot of artists get: that I am a complete phony, that was just luck, and I don’t know how to do it again.”

Rzeznik continued, “I felt like I had just won the lottery and everyone was standing around going, ‘Wow! You won the Lottery! That’s amazing! Do it again!’ So it really kind of froze me up. I think it was the period where I finally had to come to terms with the fact that songwriting was now my job.”

With the pressures of stardom, Rzeznik felt like he couldn’t produce another hit. He felt lost, not only in his musical life but in his personal life, as well.

The Goo Goo Dolls frontman told Louder Sound in a 2019 interview that in 1997, “I was feeling kinda schizophrenic,” Rzeznik recalls. “My wife and I had just broken up, and I’d met another girl who I was really into. I’d moved from my home in Buffalo, New York, and was living in this hotel. So it was a really manic time in my life. I was looking for something to hold on to.”

Luckily, an opportunity to dig Rzeznik out of his hole came.

“Iris” Opportunity

The beautiful love song “Iris” came at the exact moment that Rzeznik needed. He was asked to write a song for the 1998 romantic movie City of Angels with Nicolas Cage and Meg Ryan. He agreed to work on it because prominent artists like U2 and Peter Gabriel were also on the soundtrack.

After an early screening of the movie, Rzeznik returned to his hotel room to work on the song that would later become “Iris.”

“Most of the time, for me, writing involves procrastination, fear, doubt, criticism… Most songs I write I have to torture myself; be a prima donna for about an hour,” said Rzeznik. “But Iris came so easy. I’d broken two strings on my guitar, so I’d started winding all the strings up and down in these weird configurations, and that song just came out. It was like a gift – like: ‘Oh, thanks God!’”

In LA Weekly magazine, seeing that Iris DeMent was playing in town, he liked the name and chose it as the title.

Meaning of “Iris”

The song’s meaning directly correlates to the plot of the movie, City of Angels. In the movie, Cage’s character is an immortal angel but throws away his immortality for love. He becomes human so he can be with the one he loves.

Rzeznik explained that “When I wrote it, I was thinking about the situation of the Nicolas Cage character in the movie. This guy is completely willing to give up his own immortality, just to be able to feel something very human. And I think, ‘Wow! What an amazing thing it must be like to love someone so much that you give up everything to be with them.’ That’s a pretty heavy thought.”

So, when he writes, And I’d give up forever / to touch you / ‘Cause I know that you / feel me somehow / You’re the closest to / heaven that I’ll ever be / And I don’t wanna go / home right now Rzeznik is speaking from Cage’s character’s point of view. He give[s] up forever, or his immortality. Since he’s an angel, the true heaven isn’t where he dwells, but is with his loved one. The loved one is the closest to / heaven that I’ll ever be.

Success of “Iris”

The track led the City of Angels soundtrack to the top of the charts in June 1998. It also landed on the band’s Dizzy Up The Girl album after a five-week streak at number nine on the chart.

The song received several grammy nominations, including Record of the Year, Pop Performance by a Duo or Group, and Song of the Year. In 2018, the song went quadruple platinum.

Photo by Maxine Evans / BBgun Press

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Guardian

‘More than a song’: the enduring power of Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah

“I can’t think of another song with a trajectory of anything like what happened with Hallelujah,” said the author Alan Light of Leonard Cohen’s ubiquitous magnum opus. “When you think of universal global anthems like Imagine or Bridge Over Troubled Water, they were immediate hits. But Hallelujah was first rejected by the record company, and then completely ignored when it came out.”
MUSIC
American Songwriter

The Meaning Behind the Song Lyrics: “Crimson and Clover” by Tommy James and The Shondells

By 1969, the psychedelic-pop group Tommy James and The Shondells already had a number of hits in their growing catalog, including their 1966 The Raindrops’ cover, “Hanky Panky,” and other Top 10 smashes like “I Think We’re Alone Now” released in 1967, hitting No. 1 20 years later with Tiffany’s cover, and the 1968 release “Mony Mony”—the live version by Billy Idol also topping the charts in 1987.
MUSIC
GQMagazine

Before He Was a Disco Icon, and Before the Carpenters, Sylvester Covered “Superstar”

Seven years before Sylvester exploded as the “Queen of Disco” with the hits “You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real)” and “Dance (Disco Heat),” he was already fabulous. In March 1971, when he showed up in drag with entourage in tow at San Francisco’s Wally Heider Studios to record his first demo for A&M Records, “He was gorgeous," recalls Ben Sidran, the sessions’ producer. . "He was terrific, just funny. And in many ways, as far out as he was, he was pretty down to earth."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Entertainment
City
Buffalo, NY
Ultimate Classic Rock

The 10 Heaviest Fleetwood Mac Songs

Fleetwood Mac are in no way a metal band, and they've only occasionally dabbled in hard rock. Still, they've influenced the course of heavy music in their own subtle way. "I don’t know [Metallica’s] James Hetﬁeld very well but he lives in Maui, and we were in an old antique store, and we got introduced," drummer Mick Fleetwood told MOJO in 2014. "It was just the two of us, and I said, 'Great meeting you,' the usual thing and he said, 'No, No, you don’t understand …' And I said, 'Why?' And he said [...] 'Fleetwood Mac is like, it.'" Hetfield then imitated the instrumental intro to 1970's "The Green Manalishi," a classic from the band's early era.
MUSIC
Parade

Holy Moly, What a Great Song! Leonard Cohen's 'Hallelujah' Lyrics, History, Cover Versions and More

“Hallelujah” by Leonard Cohen is one of the most enduring songs ever—and it almost was never released. Columbia Records initially refused to release “Hallelujah,” and it received minimal promotion when it finally came out on his album Various Positions. It was through cover songs from the likes of John Cale and Jeff Buckley that made “Hallelujah” Cohen’s magnum opus.
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Gabriel
Person
Nicolas Cage
Person
Meg Ryan
Person
Maxine Evans
Person
Iris Dement
Person
Robby Takac
Whiskey Riff

Willie, Lukas And Micah Nelson’s Acoustic Rendition Of “Blue Eyes Crying In the Rain” Is Country Music Perfection

LAWD have mercy… It’s pretty damn incredible how much talent abounds in the Nelson family. Though they actually just kicked off the Outlaw Music Festival Tour together, they’ve been playing songs as a group for years, and just released the Willie Nelson Family album in 2021. And a few years back, Willie and his sons, Lukas and Micah, did a little series called Willie Nelson and the Boys, where they played acoustic versions of some of Willie’s classics, like the […] The post Willie, Lukas And Micah Nelson’s Acoustic Rendition Of “Blue Eyes Crying In the Rain” Is Country Music Perfection first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Behind the Meaning of “I Shot the Sheriff” by Bob Marley

Note: American Songwriter does not condone violence against anyone, from law enforcement to private citizens. As of this writing, protests have lined the streets after the recent United States Supreme Court ruling, overturning Roe v. Wade. This comes on the heels of massive global protests concerning the murder of George Floyd at the hands of police and general unrest due to the meaning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Goo Goo Dolls#Goo
Rolling Stone

See Guns N’ Roses Bring Out Carrie Underwood at London Concert

Click here to read the full article. Earlier this year, Axl Rose joined Carrie Underwood onstage to perform two Guns N’ Roses classics during her headlining set at the Stagecoach Festival. On Friday night, the country singer returned the favor by making a surprise appearance onstage during the band’s gig in Tottenham, England. Underwood — who was in the U.K. promoting her new album Denim and Rhinestones — first popped up midway through GNR’s concert to perform “Sweet Child O’ Mine” alongside Rose and the band. “Ladies and gentlemen, from Nashville, Tennessee, Miss Carrie Underwood,” Rose said after the song’s first...
MUSIC
SheKnows

Princess Diana Allegedly Had a Crush on a Popular 1980s Singer Who Frequently Called Her ‘My Darling’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s not a big secret that Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ marriage was an unhappy one. So it’s not a surprise Diana allegedly developed a crush on one of her A-list friends back in the 1980s — specifically with George Michael.  In the upcoming biography by James Gavin called George Michael: A Life, he explores a myriad of aspects of the late singer’s life — including his relationship with Diana. They were quite close,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
American Songwriter

The Deeper Meaning Behind “Yellow Ledbetter” by Pearl Jam

Initially written for Pearl Jam’s 1991 debut Ten, “Yellow Ledbetter” ended up as an album outtake and was instead released as a B-Side to “Jeremy” in 1992. Written by Pearl Jam singer Eddie Vedder along with bassist Jeff Ament and guitarist Mike McCready, though the song never made Ten, it has remained a fan favorite and a staple in the band’s setlist 30 years on.
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

Willie Nelson Does Not Want Unoriginal Artists To Spoil The Country Music Genre

Back in the 1970s and ’80s, Willie Nelson — along with good friend Waylon Jennings, Kris Kristofferson, and David Allan Coe — initiated so-called “Outlaw Country,” which saw them create music apart from the Nashville establishment in terms of sound. For Nelson, this began after he left RCA Records for Atlantic and, then, Columbia Records in the early part of the ’70s.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

32K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy