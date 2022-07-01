Kid Cudi Sends His Support to Travis Barker Amid Hospitalization

Kid Cudi sent a message of support to Travis Barker amid reports that the drummer had been rushed to the hospital.

“Travis I love u and im prayin for u,” the “Pursuit of Happiness” rapper tweeted about his long-time friend. The musicians previously collaborated on Barker’s 2011 track “Cool Head.”

Fans were quick to echo Cudi’s sympathies in the comments with one user, @ashleyfatale, writing “Sending positive vibes to Travis and his family. the one time I met him was a positive and inspiring experience. Truly hope he is okay.”

Other fans seemed to be a little confused as to what Travis Cudi was referring to since the rapper is also close with Travis Scott who collaborated with him on “The Scotts” in 2020.

“Prayers up, did anybody else read this as Scott first?” @ross_robinette replied while @OpulentNature wrote, “Don’t just say Travis, say @travisbarker so he knows that you said it. Also to specify which Travis you are praying for. It could be some other Travis that isn’t as legendary.”

Barker was transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Tuesday (June28) with his wife Kourtney Kardashian by his side. The Blink-182 drummer sent out a cryptic tweet earlier in the day that read “God save me.”

The cause of Barker’s hospitalization was later revealed. Several family connections explained to TMZ that it was due to pancreatitis. His doctors believe that a previous colonoscopy had triggered pancreatitis.

In Barker’s case, pancreatitis is common when a patient has trauma during small-intestinal endoscopies. According to the LA Times, the anesthetic medication during a colonoscopy can also cause inflammation. Alcohol consumption and kidney stones are also potential sources of the illness as well.

Barker’s 16-year-old daughter has taken to social media to thank everyone for their support during this scary time. “Thank you guys for all of the prayers and love,” she wrote on Instagram next to a photo of her hand with her fathers. “I appreciate you and love all of you.”

(Photo by Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic)