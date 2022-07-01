ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course Secret Boss Gameplay

By Erick Tay
Gamespot
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out how to access the secret boss in...

www.gamespot.com



Gamespot

Doom Is Now Playable At A McDonald's Order Kiosk (Update)

Update: Looks like you won't be able to grab a Big Mac and a quick round of Doom, as the image below appears to be a case of some expert photoshop. As spotted by Futurism and Galactic Furball on Twitter, the original image is of a McDonald's kiosk that was dealing with the blue screen of death instead of demons.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Avatar: Reckoning Trailer Reveals 2023 Release for The MMORPG Mobile Game

There are two new Avatar properties on the horizon and the players just cannot contain their excitement for either one of them. Avatar: The Way of the Water, the much-awaited sequel, is all set to come to theatres in 2022 and Avatar: Reckoning is the huge MMORPG game that is being developed for Android and iOS devices. Avatar: Reckoning just dropped a new trailer and it has got all the people buzzing about it.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS4 Players Surprised With Stealth Release of PS2 Classic

PS4 players have been surprised with a stealth release that can trace its roots back to both the PS2 and even the PS1. The PS5 has been out for nearly two years now, but not only does the PS4 continue to get games, but in some cases, it's getting games that the PS5 isn't even getting. How long this will last? Not long. Maybe a couple of years, though if a recession is imminent it may very well extend the shelf life of the PS4. Whatever the case, today, it has not just a new game, but a new stealth release.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cuphead#New Boss#Gameplay#Video Game
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Official dates and best early deals on Lego, Shark, Fitbit and more

Calling all deal hunters – we’ve got some good news for you: Amazon Prime Day 2022 is landing next week, with the sale confirmed to return on Tuesday 12 July through to Wednesday 13 July. And the retailer has already kicked off its early sale, which includes up to 50 per cent off big-ticket brands.The event started in 2015 to mark Amazon’s 20th anniversary, and has since become one of the biggest, and best, sales events of the year. The shopping extravaganza lasts a full 48 hours and offers you the chance to save money on everything from air fryers,...
FIFA
Gamespot

16 MORE Things You STILL Didn't Know In Zelda Breath Of The Wild

In the video above, we cover 16 facts, tips and tricks that aren’t quite as well known, ranging from secrets to glitches, so me that are pretty simple and others that are fairly complex. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has been out for four years at this point, and players have found some amazing things, intended or not, that keep the game and its sense of discovery feeling fresh.
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
GAMINGbible

'Red Dead Revolver' Gets Gorgeous Unreal Engine 5 Remake

You'd be forgiven for not knowing much about it considering Rockstar Games never really talks about it, but Red Dead Revolver is a genuinely underappreciated gem of a game. Six years before Rockstar stunned us all with Red Dead Redemption, 2004 saw the release of a smaller and much more linear action-adventure game set in the Wild West.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Nintendo Switch Online Adds Four More Genesis Games

Nintendo has announced another slate of games for its Nintendo Switch Online subscription service, this time filling out more of the Genesis catalog that that's included as part of the Expansion Pack. Those include a compilation of Mega Man games, a stylized brawler, and a game best known for its memes.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Stranger Things: Kate Bush shares verdict on ‘spectacular’ final episodes of season 4

Kate Bush has shared her verdict on the final episodes of Stranger Things season four.The singer has been riding high after her 1985 hit “Running Up That Hill” featured in the first episodes from the new season of Netflix’s hit series.Since then, the track has shot up in popularity, topping the UK Singles Chart – a feat it never achieved when the song was first released 37 years ago and peaked at No 3 – on Friday (17 June).In a post titled “Still up on that Hill” which was shared to her website on Sunday (3 July), Bush celebrated...
TV & VIDEOS
dotesports.com

New trailer for Fallout 4 PC mod, Fallout: London, unveiled by Bethesda

A DLC-sized PC mod for Fallout 4, named Fallout: London, is set to release in 2023, Bethesda revealed in a new trailer today. As per the trailer’s description, Fallout: London is the continuation of the base game, which “will allow the player to visit the previously unexplored post-apocalyptic environment of London.” Bethesda describes it as an “ambitious, trail-blazing DLC-sized mod” that “stands apart from its contemporaries and offers an entirely new experience: setting a Fallout game outside of the United States. “
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Adds One of Xbox One's Most Controversial Games

Xbox Game Pass has a new game, and it happens to be one of the most controversial games of the last console generation. In addition to being controversial, the game -- which has been added to both the PC and console versions of the subscription service -- is also quite good. The game in question comes courtesy of Ubisoft, the French games maker best known for Assassin's Creed and Far Cry. You aren't assassinating an entire small country in the new Xbox Game Pass game, but rather blowing up half of Montana. That's right, Far Cry 5 is now on Xbox Game Pass.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Manage A Cyberpunk Bar In Cloudpunk Spin-off Nivalis

The cyberpunk future might be controlled by corporations and slowly choked to death by pollution, but people still gotta eat. That's where you come in--you're hoping to make it big managing a restaurant in Nivalis, slowly climbing the ladder to become the best night spot in a glowing neon city.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Amazon Prime Free Games For July 2022 Are Available Now

Prime Gaming's July 2022 lineup of free games is live now. It's a bit different than usual, though. There are only four free games as part of the monthly program: Maniac Mansion, Suzerain, Fell Seal: Arbiter's Mark, and Fishing: North Atlantic. But it's not a down month for Prime Gaming. In fact, it's the biggest month of freebies ever, thanks to the more than 30 free games that are also available in July as part of Prime Day 2022. In addition to the free games, Prime members can claim in-game content for popular games such as Pokemon Go, Fall Guys, and Grand Theft Auto Online.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Getting Remake of Cult Classic GameCube Game

A remake of a cult classic Nintendo GameCube, PS2, OG Xbox, and PC game is coming to Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED. The remake comes the way of publisher Microids, who back in 2020 released the aforementioned remake, which ended up being one of the lowest-rated games of its year. In fact, the remake is so bad that it is basically being remade again. That's right, a remake of a remake.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

The Biggest Games Releasing In July: Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Stray, And More

With Not-E3 month over and done with, July is a month where you can catch your breath and sit down with games that are more relaxing in comparison to the blockbuster titles scheduled for the end of the year. This is a month where the headline acts consist of high-speed racing in F1 2022, a fresh collection of retro classics from Capcom, a feline protagonist in Stray, and the return of one of Nintendo's most popular RPG series. Here's a look at the highlights of the month and everything else that you can expect from the July gaming calendar.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

The Best GTA 5 Mods To Download

Since GTA V's initial release way back in 2013, thousands and thousands of mods have been created for it. The modding community is one of the most passionate in gaming and the same applies when it comes to any Rockstar Games creation. However, seeing as GTA V is the studio's...
VIDEO GAMES

