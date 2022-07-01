7-01-22 Bonnie & Friends Hour 4

(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota is seeing a "dramatic uptick" in abandoned pets. That's according to the Executive Director of Pet Haven, a foster-based rescue in Minneapolis. Kerry D'Amato says the lasting effects of the COVID pandemic have caused more pets to be surrendered and abandoned than she's seen in three decades.
(Minneapolis, MN) -- The minimum wage is up in Minneapolis. Small businesses must pay $13,50 an hour, while bigger businesses must pay $15 dollars an hour. St. Paul will also see minimum wage per hour increase to twelve dollars for small businesses and $13.50 for larges ones. The Twin Cities...
(Sioux Falls, SD) -- The South Dakota Department of Transportation says it has followed the direction of Governor Kristi Noem and submitted an application for a special use permit for a fireworks celebration at Mount Rushmore next year. The application was submitted to the National Park Service. Noem says she...
(Bismarck, ND) -- As is the case with most states, gas prices continue to decline in North Dakota. As reported by Triple-A Monday, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded dropped to four dollars, 65 cents, this as the national average also fell, settling at just over four bucks, 80 cents.
(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota authorities are conducting a homicide investigation after four bodies were pulled from a lake north of St. Paul. Police responded to a possible murder-suicide at Vadnais Lake at about 4 p.m. Friday afternoon. Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher confirmed Friday night that a young child's body had been found. The bodies of two other children and their mother were found at the lake Saturday.
