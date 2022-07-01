ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

7-01-22 The Coffee Club Hour 2

By Matt Lien
wdayradionow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article17:31 - Matt Rau - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks General Manager. 28:59 -...

www.wdayradionow.com

Hot 97-5

Maroon 5 Cancels ND Concert For A Second Time

Maroon 5 recently announced they would be coming to Fargo, North Dakota this Summer after cancelling back in 2020. They cancelled the show because of the Coronavirus pandemic. News came only a few months ago, back in April that a new show would take place at the FARGODOME Friday, August 12th, 2022. According to ValleyNewsLive, this new show has now also been cancelled. You can also see this update on the FARGODOME's website.
FARGO, ND
DL-Online

Portrait of a lady ... in cowboy boots

DETROIT LAKES — When asked to sit down and talk about her life story, Detroit Lakes native Eloise Irvine responds, "I really don't have much to say." "Well we know that's not true," her son Peter says with a smile. With a little coaxing, however, she begins to open...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
thecapitalsportsreport.com

Late Model driver Casey Arneson has passed away

Late Model driver Casey Arneson has passed away. He was 27. An official cause of death has not been announced yet. “Tragic news today about Casey Arneson–a very popular and talented driver from Fargo that has raced in several Tour events over the years,” Dakota Classic Mod Tour said in a Facebook post. “Prayers to the Arneson family. The Modifieds will be doing their traditional 4 wide parade lap we always do at all Tour events. This year we will be using the missing man formation for Casey in his memory for all six nights.”
BECKER COUNTY, MN
US 103.3

NDSU Bison Thundering To Get Alcohol At Games

It seems to be on track to potentially happen in 2022. Alcohol is no longer taboo in college sports. With the lone exception of the North Dakota State Bison football program, every other team in the Missouri Valley Football Conference allows some form of on-site alcohol sales during games. It...
BISMARCK, ND
kvrr.com

People pack the lawn at The Lights on the 4th of July

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)-Families have the opportunity to gather on the turf at the Lights for some games, there was also a splash pad to help keep everyone cool under the sun, and arts and crafts. People brought blankets and snacks as well to give it a real picnic feel...
WEST FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Fireworks are being snatched off the shelves

HORACE, N.D. (KVRR)- Fireworks have become a staple in Fourth of July celebrations. Stores are swarmed with customers buying bundles of fireworks to light up the skies. Some of the most popular at Starr Fireworks are Happy Family fireworks. Workers say there is a lot of color packed in them to light up the skies.
HORACE, ND
valleynewslive.com

Maroon 5 cancels FARGODOME show

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Maroon 5 fans won’t be able to catch the 2022 World Tour in Fargo. The show at the FARGODOME has been canceled. Maroon 5 was originally supposed to play the FARGODOME in 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic postponed the show. Now, the August 12, 2022 show has also been canceled.
FARGO, ND
James
valleynewslive.com

4th of July celebrations around the Red River Valley

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you’re looking for some fun this 4th of July, many events will be taking place across the Red River Valley. Bonanzaville will be hosting a carnival and fireworks. There will be games, pony rides for kids, food vendors, and much more. The...
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

F-M metro hosting multiple events for July 4th celebration

(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo-Moorhead area is hosting multiple events to celebrate Independence Day. Essentia Health 4th of July Celebration... Starting at 12:00 p.m, you can join F-M families at the Essentia Health Plaza for multiple events and family friendly activities. You can expect games, crafts, a splash pad, and "Sing 2" to play on the big screen starting at 12:30 p.m. Free concessions and popcorn is available for everyone in attendance.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Watermain break impacts Moorhead road

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A watermain break is forcing crews to put up some cones in a section of a south Moorhead road. The 1300 block of 2nd Ave. S. is impacted by the broken line. The break was reported around 5 a.m. on Tuesday, July 5.
MOORHEAD, MN
DL-Online

Happenings around the lakes area, July 3-13

The Detroit Lakes Tribune accepts community calendar items for publication online and, space permitting, in our Wednesday and Sunday print editions. Submissions must be made at least a week in advance of the event date, in writing, to either dltribune@dlnewspapers.com or vgerdes@dlnewspapers.com. Each submission must include the date, time and location of event, and where to go for more information (phone, email and/or website). Also include whether the event is free or paid admission, and how much it costs when applicable.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
96.5 The Walleye

Get To Know The North Dakota Interstate Highway Nobody Knows

Just about everybody who has spent some time in North Dakota or has lived here knows about Interstate 94 and Interstate 29. I-94 cuts across the state from the Montana border through Dickinson, Bismarck, Jamestown and finally Fargo. From there it takes a southeast direction through Minnesota and eventually into Minneapolis-St. Paul, and then heads east across Wisconsin.
BISMARCK, ND
valleynewslive.com

First time car owner takes it off the lot and to a mechanic

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - “I’m angry, what can I, I don’t want to be angry but disappointed at the end of the day but, to trust people basically you trust this person,” said Luz Winkler, mother of the first-time vehicle owner. Luz Winkler’s daughter...
FARGO, ND
Hot 97-5

ND’s Largest Indoor Water Park Coming – When AND Where?

I'm guessing if the weather was in the high 90s, the title of this story would inspire you to find out more information. Hey, even if we were going through the winter chill, I would still welcome a chance to have fun in a place that will be one day deemed as North Dakota's largest indoor water park. The cool and exciting thing about social media is that all it takes is just a "whiff of something in the works" to get us all interested. For example, someone writes a post about a projected new business or maybe even a photograph of a fenced-in area with the keywords on the sign "COMING SOON" on their Facebook page, and the next thing you know you'll start counting all the people that start sharing it, like wildfire it spreads.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

North Fargo neighbors falling victim to gas thefts

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - With rising gas prices, thieves have gotten creative and bold. From filling up and driving away at the pump without paying, and now to siphoning gas out of cars parked right in people’s driveways. “I’m just dumbfounded that people go around actually doing...
FARGO, ND
voiceofalexandria.com

Semi crash injures two Friday near Fergus Falls

(Fergus Falls, MN)--Two people have reportedly been injured in a semi crash in Otter Tail County. The crash took place Friday morning near Fergus Falls along I-94. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Volvo semi, driven by Gerald Donnell Price, 54, of Indianapolis, Indiana; was travelling westbound on I-94 when it lost control and rolled onto its passenger side blocking all westbound lanes.
FERGUS FALLS, MN
kvrr.com

Stunt Performer Seen in Fargo & Grand Forks Dies at Michigan Air Show

BATTLE CREEK, MI (KVRR) — Fargo AirSho is extending its deepest sympathies to the family of Chris Darnell and the entire Shockwave Jet Truck & Flash Fire Jet Trucks team. Darnell died Saturday at the Field of Flight Air Show in Battle Creek, Michigan. His Shockwave Jet Truck was...
FARGO, ND
voiceofalexandria.com

Man dies in ATV crash near Detroit Lakes

(Detroit Lakes, MN) -- The Upper Midwest racing community is mourning the loss of 27-year-old Casey Arneson of Fargo. He was killed Friday night in an A-T-V crash northeast of Detroit Lakes. Authorities say Arneson died at the scene. His passenger, a 29-year-old Mahnomen man, had non-life-threatening injuries. Becker County...
DETROIT LAKES, MN

