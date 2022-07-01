AAA is forecasting a record number of Americans hitting the roads for 4th of July weekend

We have seen some scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Most of the showers should dissipate overnight. Highs reached the upper 80s to low 90s, and the showers helped to drop our temperatures. This wet weather pattern is expected to stick around through the weekend. A tropical wave over Houston, TX, will continue to pump Gulf moisture into the southeast. There is no longer a chance for development now that it is inland. July 4th Monday, our rain chances drop slightly, but we are still going to see a chance for those afternoon showers and thunderstorms. This means slightly higher temperatures during that afternoon hours.

HARRISON COUNTY, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO