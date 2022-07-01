ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MS

AAA is forecasting a record number of Americans hitting the roads for 4th of July weekend

WLOX
 2 days ago

Deep Sea Rodeo fish used for research and to feed the homeless. Billed as the largest family friendly fishing rodeo in the world, the yearly event attracts an average of 50,000 people a year.

www.wlox.com

WLOX

Rainy Sunday not enough to halt pyrotechnic workers

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - As inconvenient as Sunday afternoon’s rain may have been, it wasn’t enough to stop pyrotechnic workers from preparing fireworks. A three-man crew with J&M Displays is putting together Biloxi’s Fourth of July Extravaganza show, dodging rain to load mortars. The show has taken the team about three days to prepare, although the display has been in the works since last October.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Boat rentals seeing more business ahead of Fourth of July

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The coastal waterways saw plenty of activity on Saturday as people began their holiday weekends cruising in the Mississippi Sound. In fact, waterways were so active that according to Dennis Chavers, owner of the new Pink Pontoons of Mississippi, boat rentals are already booked out for Independence Day.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

HAPPENING NOW: Our Lady of the Gulf Crab Festival

Police are investigating what they call a murder-suicide after two men were found dead Saturday morning. We had some showers and storms pass by today, and some will linger this evening. There's going to be a decent chance for showers and storms on Sunday. While not everyone will see rain, some of us could get heavy rainfall. There will be a chance for a few storms on the Fourth of July. Here's the latest forecast.
MOSS POINT, MS
WLOX

Moss Point High alumni ride together in Magnolia March Parade

Police are investigating what they call a murder-suicide after two men were found dead Saturday morning. The Our Lady of the Gulf Crab Festival is full steam ahead through the weekend. Taylor's Saturday Evening First Alert Forecast. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. We had some showers and storms pass by...
WLOX

HAPPENING NOW: Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo at Jones Park

Deep Sea Rodeo fish used for research and to feed the homeless. Billed as the largest family friendly fishing rodeo in the world, the yearly event attracts an average of 50,000 people a year.
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo donates fish to homeless

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The 74th annual Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo is underway. Scales are open and fish are coming in. “Right off the bat, as soon as the scales opened at noon, we had an alligator gar come in,” said weighmaster Donnie Armes. “As soon as they came in, we had two stingrays come in. One had a little tail there. The same fisherman had a red snapper with him.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Local rider says bike safety is a “two-way street”

Deep Sea Rodeo fish used for research and to feed the homeless. Billed as the largest family friendly fishing rodeo in the world, the yearly event attracts an average of 50,000 people a year.
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

New Splash Pad is revealed at MLK Park in Bay St. Louis

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - The city of Bay. St Louis revealed a new splash pad at Martin Luther King Jr. Park. The splash pad has been under construction since last year. This is all part of the city’s effort to renovate the park. Councilman Jeffrey Reed had been working alongside community members and business owners to bring the project to life.
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
WLOX

Hotels prepare for a busy Fourth of July weekend

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Centennial Plaza staff members are getting ready for a busy Fourth of July weekend. The hotel lures in tourists from all over the United States. Pool manager Mason Cummings said it’s usually fully booked due to the kid friendly water park. “This weekend we are...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Fireworks prices high as inflation continues to soar

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - You can expect to shell out a little more this year for your favorite explosives. With inflation at a new four-decade high, consumer prices continue to rise. That includes the price of fireworks. “It’s just like everybody else, you know,” Coast Fireworks President Leonard Cooper told...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WLOX

Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast

We have seen some scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Most of the showers should dissipate overnight. Highs reached the upper 80s to low 90s, and the showers helped to drop our temperatures. This wet weather pattern is expected to stick around through the weekend. A tropical wave over Houston, TX, will continue to pump Gulf moisture into the southeast. There is no longer a chance for development now that it is inland. July 4th Monday, our rain chances drop slightly, but we are still going to see a chance for those afternoon showers and thunderstorms. This means slightly higher temperatures during that afternoon hours.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Jackson County Animal Shelter faces capacity crisis

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - The Jackson County Animal Shelter is overflowing with dogs and cats as it is, and with Fourth of July weekend right around the corner, it’s making for a dire situation at the facility. The shelter has no more room for big dogs after nearly a...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

New Pascagoula Gautier school district superintendent named

Deep Sea Rodeo fish used for research and to feed the homeless. Billed as the largest family friendly fishing rodeo in the world, the yearly event attracts an average of 50,000 people a year.
PASCAGOULA, MS
WLOX

Authorities respond to I-10 rollover wreck

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities responded to an early morning rollover on Interstate 10 Sunday. Harrison County Fire Rescue responded to the scene where a car left the interstate, went down an embankment about 30 and overturned. American Medical Response transported the driver, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Mississippi Highway...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

In the Kitchen: El Agave Mexican

Deep Sea Rodeo fish used for research and to feed the homeless. Billed as the largest family friendly fishing rodeo in the world, the yearly event attracts an average of 50,000 people a year.
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

