Albany, LA

Sidney Earl Woods

By Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSidney, age 78, passed away peacefully while surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. He was a lifelong resident of Albany, LA. Sidney proudly served his country in the United States Army. After his service, he supported his family working for many years as a Surveyor with Louisiana...

Poole-Ritchie Funeral Home and Crematory

Our beloved Wanda “Ann” Shell passed peacefully into glory on July 1, 2022 at 5:52pm surrounded by love and prayers of her family. Services to celebrate her live and love will be held on Saturday, July 9, 2022 for 11:00 am, at the Poole Ritchie Funeral Home & Crematory in Bogalusa, La. Visitation will begin Saturday at10:00 am. A post funeral home gathering will take place immediately following at John & Sherry Simon’s home located at 14 Simon Lane in Poplarville, MS.
BOGALUSA, LA
John James Vincent

John James Vincent passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in Ponchatoula, Louisiana, at the age of 89. He was born on Tuesday, July 26, 1932, in Queens, New York to the late Mary Corrigan Vincent and the late Patrick Vincent. He was a resident of Ponchatoula, Louisiana. John is...
PONCHATOULA, LA
Randy Lee Bradley

A loving Husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend went to his Eternal Home to be with the Lord on Monday, June 27, 2022. He was 53 years old. Randy loved crawfishing and spending time with family, especially the grandchildren. He leaves behind to cherish his memories his mother, Beverly Marchand; father, James Donald Bradley; son, Jeremy and wife Stefany; three grandchildren, Brooks, Kade and Alyah; two brothers, Donald Ray Bradley, Chad Ray Marchand; two sisters, Tina Renea Bradley, Jinny Lynn Bradley and numerous nieces, nephew and many dear friends. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, in Denham Springs, 1720 S. Range Ave. Denham Springs, LA 70726 on Friday July 1, 2022 from 1pm until 4pm. He was preceded in death by loving wife and best friend of 25 years Penny Kling Bradley; brother, James Troy Bradley and step-father, Phillip Marchand. Condolences may be offered at www.sealefuneral.com.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
Kathleen M. Yurkoski

Kathleen M. Yurkoski, 92, of Livingston Parish, passed away Tuesday morning, June 28, 2022, at House of Grace in Denham Springs with family by her side. Born in Mocanaqua PA on December 15, 1929, she was the youngest of 11 siblings. Kathleen always did what was best for her family and worked hard towards that goal throughout her life. She moved to Holden, LA area in September of 2020 and enjoyed her visits to the Livingston Senior Center where she played Bingo as often as possible and meeting new friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years William Sr., who passed away on August 11, 2013. Surviving are her four children, William Yurkoski of Cody WY, Kim Ann Augustine of Hatboro PA, Monica Wolf of Holden LA, and Thomas Yurkoski of Mineral VA. All services will be held privately at the convenience of the family in Mocanaqua PA. Arrangements have been entrusted to McLin & Manley Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Online condolences may be left at www.mclinfuneralhome.com.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
Albany, LA
Elizabeth, LA
Louisiana Obituaries
Amelia, LA
Selena Freeman Miller

Selena Freeman Miller, 70, of Denham Springs, passed away on June 27, 2022, after an eight year battle with breast cancer. Selena graduated from Central High School and was a preschool teacher for over 30 years. She loved the Lord & was an active member of Indian Mound Baptist Church. Selena’s strong faith and love for her daughter & grandchildren kept her fighting until the very end. Selena was predeceased by her husband, Allen Miller, Sr and parents, Russell & Grace (Aaron) Freeman. She is survived by her daughter Toni Freeman Leachman & husband Jason, grandson, Brock Blough, granddaughter, Lexie Blough, stepson, Allen Miller Jr & wife Michelle, brothers, Phillip Freeman & wife Susan, Jeffrey Aaron & wife Portia, sisters, Remona Freeman, Lawana Auter & husband Larry and numerous nieces and nephews. Selena was looking forward to meeting her great grandson, Bennett James Blough, due July 25, 2022 and said when Bennett is smiling while he’s sleeping, it’s because she’s kissing him on his cheek. Service will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs on Saturday, July 2, 2022, from 1:00-3:00pm. Special thanks to Dr. Gerald Miletello and staff for the many years of care and encouragement. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Indian Mound Baptist Church, P O Box 275, Greenwell Springs, LA 70739 for their never wavering spiritual and financial support they gave Selena. Condolences may be offered at www.sealefuneral.com.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
Madeleine “Maddie” Christine Pelican Stallings

Madeleine “Maddie” Christine Pelican Stallings passed away on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at her residence in Folsom, LA at the age of 66. She was born on December 22, 1955, in Stockholm, Sweden and resided in Metairie, LA for many years, before moving to Folsom, LA. Maddie was truly an intriguingly eclectic, intellectual person, who tried to live life to its fullest. She enjoyed gardening, her pets including everything in nature, traveling, flying, her family friends and grandchildren dearly. As a little girl, she grew up in Sweden and France before entering the United States. She attended Riverdale High School, then Delgado Community College, where she took classes in psychology. She later became certified in oriental massage therapy, and then took pilot lessons, all the while traveling to many places. She had strong faith in the powers above and studied theology, later becoming a servant to God, who was baptized just recently. Always with a smile on her face and fearless, “she knew how to have a good time”, anyone that knew her would say.
FOLSOM, LA
Lisa Marie Patterson Gentry

Lisa Marie Patterson Gentry, age 62, of Mandeville, entered eternal rest peacefully on the morning of Sunday June 26, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Covington, Louisiana on March 11, 1960, to James Edward Patterson and Dolly Rose Morgan Patterson. She is survived...
COVINGTON, LA
Pearl Ray Kenney

Pearl Ray Kenney died on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Chateau de Notre Dame in New Orleans, Louisiana. She was born on March 27, 1937, in New Orleans to the late Estella Aguilar Kenney and Vernon Marchant Kenney, who left his family before Pearl Ray was born and whom she never met. Pearl Ray was the youngest of eight children, all of whom preceded her in death: sisters Myrtle Bell Kenney Roberts Ribaul and Jeanette Kenney Burkstaller, and brothers Vernon, Donald Clarendon Kenney, Oliver David Kenney, Jean Merritt Kenney, and Marchant Akin Kenney. She is survived by a myriad of nieces, nephews, and their children.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Sarah
D. Woods
Camryn
Tangipahoa prepares to celebrate 4th of July with events Sunday, Monday

Many of Tangipahoa Parish’s traditional 4th of July festivities will be back this Independence Day weekend, with multiple community events planned Sunday and Monday. The Town of Independence will kick off their celebration this Sunday, July 3. Instead of hosting a fireworks show as they have in the past, town leaders are inviting the public to come out to Festival Square in the downtown area. From 1-4 p.m., officials will host a “4th of July Family Day” featuring music, water slides, free food and drinks. Snowballs will also be available for purchase. Mayor Jim Paine said it will be an “old-fashioned” community gathering to celebrate the 4th, and he invites everyone out to the event this Sunday.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
Tangipahoa Parish receives Hurricane Ida grant from FEMA

Tangipahoa Parish has been awarded more than $1 million from FEMA to help with the Hurricane Ida recovery effort. This week, U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will grant Louisiana a total of $6,040,510.15 in Hurricane Ida relief. Specifically, the funding will reimburse Tangipahoa Parish, the Louisiana Nation Guard, and the Ascension Parish Sheriff Department for costs related to the emergency response in the wake of Hurricane Ida.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA

