Sidney Earl Woods

Madeleine “Maddie” Christine Pelican Stallings passed away on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at her residence in Folsom, LA at the age of 66. She was born on December 22, 1955, in Stockholm, Sweden and resided in Metairie, LA for many years, before moving to Folsom, LA. Maddie was truly an intriguingly eclectic, intellectual person, who tried to live life to its fullest. She enjoyed gardening, her pets including everything in nature, traveling, flying, her family friends and grandchildren dearly. As a little girl, she grew up in Sweden and France before entering the United States. She attended Riverdale High School, then Delgado Community College, where she took classes in psychology. She later became certified in oriental massage therapy, and then took pilot lessons, all the while traveling to many places. She had strong faith in the powers above and studied theology, later becoming a servant to God, who was baptized just recently. Always with a smile on her face and fearless, “she knew how to have a good time”, anyone that knew her would say.

FOLSOM, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO