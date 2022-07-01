ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walker, LA

Addie 'Warren' Sartwell Palmer

By Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarren, age 90, reunited with her loving husband on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. She was born in Livingston, LA. and a lifelong resident of Walker, LA. Warren always wore a smile. She was totally devoted to her beautiful family. Warren lived a selfless life; it never was about...

Poole-Ritchie Funeral Home and Crematory

Our beloved Wanda “Ann” Shell passed peacefully into glory on July 1, 2022 at 5:52pm surrounded by love and prayers of her family. Services to celebrate her live and love will be held on Saturday, July 9, 2022 for 11:00 am, at the Poole Ritchie Funeral Home & Crematory in Bogalusa, La. Visitation will begin Saturday at10:00 am. A post funeral home gathering will take place immediately following at John & Sherry Simon’s home located at 14 Simon Lane in Poplarville, MS.
BOGALUSA, LA
John James Vincent

John James Vincent passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in Ponchatoula, Louisiana, at the age of 89. He was born on Tuesday, July 26, 1932, in Queens, New York to the late Mary Corrigan Vincent and the late Patrick Vincent. He was a resident of Ponchatoula, Louisiana. John is...
PONCHATOULA, LA
Randy Lee Bradley

A loving Husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend went to his Eternal Home to be with the Lord on Monday, June 27, 2022. He was 53 years old. Randy loved crawfishing and spending time with family, especially the grandchildren. He leaves behind to cherish his memories his mother, Beverly Marchand; father, James Donald Bradley; son, Jeremy and wife Stefany; three grandchildren, Brooks, Kade and Alyah; two brothers, Donald Ray Bradley, Chad Ray Marchand; two sisters, Tina Renea Bradley, Jinny Lynn Bradley and numerous nieces, nephew and many dear friends. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, in Denham Springs, 1720 S. Range Ave. Denham Springs, LA 70726 on Friday July 1, 2022 from 1pm until 4pm. He was preceded in death by loving wife and best friend of 25 years Penny Kling Bradley; brother, James Troy Bradley and step-father, Phillip Marchand. Condolences may be offered at www.sealefuneral.com.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
Selena Freeman Miller

Selena Freeman Miller, 70, of Denham Springs, passed away on June 27, 2022, after an eight year battle with breast cancer. Selena graduated from Central High School and was a preschool teacher for over 30 years. She loved the Lord & was an active member of Indian Mound Baptist Church. Selena’s strong faith and love for her daughter & grandchildren kept her fighting until the very end. Selena was predeceased by her husband, Allen Miller, Sr and parents, Russell & Grace (Aaron) Freeman. She is survived by her daughter Toni Freeman Leachman & husband Jason, grandson, Brock Blough, granddaughter, Lexie Blough, stepson, Allen Miller Jr & wife Michelle, brothers, Phillip Freeman & wife Susan, Jeffrey Aaron & wife Portia, sisters, Remona Freeman, Lawana Auter & husband Larry and numerous nieces and nephews. Selena was looking forward to meeting her great grandson, Bennett James Blough, due July 25, 2022 and said when Bennett is smiling while he’s sleeping, it’s because she’s kissing him on his cheek. Service will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs on Saturday, July 2, 2022, from 1:00-3:00pm. Special thanks to Dr. Gerald Miletello and staff for the many years of care and encouragement. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Indian Mound Baptist Church, P O Box 275, Greenwell Springs, LA 70739 for their never wavering spiritual and financial support they gave Selena. Condolences may be offered at www.sealefuneral.com.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
Livingston, LA
Louisiana Obituaries
Walker, LA
Dennis Mark Casebonne

Dennis Mark Casebonne passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at the age of 58. He was born on June 10, 1964, in New Orleans, LA to Michael Casebonne and Jane Guidry Casebonne. Dennis is survived by his beloved wife, Donna Dominguez Casebonne; his children, Brandon Casebonne and family and Jonathan Hingle and family; and his parents, Michael and Jane. He is also survived by his brother, Paul Casebonne and family; sister, Michelle (Wiss) Taliaferro and family; mother-in-law, Elizabeth Dominguez; brothers-in-law David Dominguez, Jeff Dominguez and Kerry Dominguez; and sisters-in-law, Catherine Dominguez, Brenda Pourciau and Kia Knight and their families, along with numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Sidney Earl Woods

Sidney, age 78, passed away peacefully while surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. He was a lifelong resident of Albany, LA. Sidney proudly served his country in the United States Army. After his service, he supported his family working for many years as a Surveyor with Louisiana Power and Light Company. When he had some time away from work, Sidney mostly choose to be outdoors; often hunting and/or fishing. Sports such as baseball, softball, and football were his favorites. Sidney was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend who is already dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
ALBANY, LA
Lisa Marie Patterson Gentry

Lisa Marie Patterson Gentry, age 62, of Mandeville, entered eternal rest peacefully on the morning of Sunday June 26, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Covington, Louisiana on March 11, 1960, to James Edward Patterson and Dolly Rose Morgan Patterson. She is survived...
COVINGTON, LA
John Whitney Dussouy, Jr.

John Whitney Dussouy, Jr., passed away at home on Monday, June 27, 2022, in Lacombe, Louisiana. John is survived by his high school sweetheart and devoted wife of 53 years, Georgieholl “Georgie” Muller Dussouy; his beloved sons, John Whitney Dussouy, III (Angie) and Michael Robert Dussouy (Jane); and his four grandchildren, Addisyn Renee Dussouy, Patrick Griffin Dussouy, Katherine Elise Dussouy, and Rachel Rose Dussouy, who were the greatest joys of his life. John is also survived by his sister, Sandra Schilleci (John), and brothers, Alan (Leslie), Guy (Mary), Gary (Shelly), and Roy (Yvette) Dussouy, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He leaves behind a large circle of relatives and lifelong friends who will miss him dearly.
LACOMBE, LA
Jesus
Tangipahoa prepares to celebrate 4th of July with events Sunday, Monday

Many of Tangipahoa Parish’s traditional 4th of July festivities will be back this Independence Day weekend, with multiple community events planned Sunday and Monday. The Town of Independence will kick off their celebration this Sunday, July 3. Instead of hosting a fireworks show as they have in the past, town leaders are inviting the public to come out to Festival Square in the downtown area. From 1-4 p.m., officials will host a “4th of July Family Day” featuring music, water slides, free food and drinks. Snowballs will also be available for purchase. Mayor Jim Paine said it will be an “old-fashioned” community gathering to celebrate the 4th, and he invites everyone out to the event this Sunday.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
Tangipahoa Parish receives Hurricane Ida grant from FEMA

Tangipahoa Parish has been awarded more than $1 million from FEMA to help with the Hurricane Ida recovery effort. This week, U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will grant Louisiana a total of $6,040,510.15 in Hurricane Ida relief. Specifically, the funding will reimburse Tangipahoa Parish, the Louisiana Nation Guard, and the Ascension Parish Sheriff Department for costs related to the emergency response in the wake of Hurricane Ida.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA

