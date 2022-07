The waiving of beach fees is the latest measure by the Latimer Administration to ease inflation costs for Westchester County residents. Beginning Tuesday, July 5, Glen Island Beach fees will be waived, Monday through Thursday, through Thursday, September 1. The latest move to ease inflation costs for residents will be at Glen Island Beach in New Rochelle and also at the County’s pools, Saxon Woods Pool in White Plains and Sprain Ridge and The Brook at Tibbetts in Yonkers. Croton Point Beach in Croton-on-Hudson is open weekends only, and Willson’s Woods in Mount Vernon is currently free daily.

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO