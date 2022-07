This announcement was posted to the Dragon East, a well known Branford Chinese restaurant, website:. We truly regret to announce that Dragon East Restaurant will be closing permanently. Sunday, July 31 will be our last day of business, closing at 9:30 PM – as usual. Thank you so much for supporting us for the past 18 years. We are so happy to have had the pleasure of serving this wonderful community and Dragon East would not have enjoyed the successes that it did without you. Thank you for everything!

BRANFORD, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO