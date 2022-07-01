ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'1619' journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones challenges audience to rethink history lessons

By JABEZ BERNIARD
NOLA.com
Cover picture for the articleIn a discussion ahead of Independence Day weekend, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones asked the audience at a New Orleans bookstore to rethink what they learned in school about America's Founding Fathers. "These men who we treat as demigods were flawed. They didn’t believe in democracy. They enslaved human...

Benzinga

10 Weirdest Facts About The American Revolution: Jefferson, Betsy Ross And The Ethiopian Regiment

In the classic movie “The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance,” one of the characters offers the statement “When the legend becomes fact, print the legend.”. Although the line was meant to reflect the Wild West, it could also apply to the American Revolution – rarely has a historic event come down through the years with strange legends that have been embraced as unimpeachable fact.
Upworthy

The ‘Grandmother of Juneteenth’ says best way to celebrate holiday is to 'help somebody else’

Juneteenth marked the end of slavery in America and has since been celebrated as the day of emancipation by the African-American community. Civil rights activist Opal Lee, known as the "Grandmother of Juneteenth," has a message for those celebrating the special day: help someone else. Lee, a former schoolteacher who has spent much of her life serving the community, was the face of the campaign that got Juneteenth recognized as a national holiday. She is also a Nobel Peace Prize-nominated activist. Lee and her granddaughter, Dione Sims, the founding executive director of the National Juneteenth Museum, spoke to TODAY about the day of emancipation. When Lee was asked what people should do on Juneteenth, she replied, "I think they should spend this special day helping somebody else. I find that when I help somebody else, all my problems seem to disappear. I don’t want you to think that they go into thin air, but when I’m helping somebody else, I get help for myself, too."
Fox News

Meet the American who wrote 'The Battle Hymn of the Republic'

Julia Ward Howe (1819-1910) gave the United States — and the world — some of the most inspirational words ever written. She penned "The Battle Hymn of the Republic" in November 1861, during a wartime tour of Washington, D.C., as Americans realized with gloom that the seven-month-old Civil War would be longer, darker and deadlier than anticipated.
NBC News

Juneteenth shouldn't be about Black people spending but about Black people getting paid

Juneteenth was made a federal holiday in 2021, and since then, American companies have quickly moved to make a profit by selling new goods and services targeted to Black consumers. While those businesses look to make money, the newly recognized federal holiday ought to serve as an opportunity for all Americans to acknowledge — and pursue redress for — the centuries of economic exploitation of Black people and the continuing impact of economic inequality. Reparations are a way to break this cycle.
