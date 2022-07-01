ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windham, ME

Another ‘Hopeful’ Sign Has Appeared on Route 302 in Windham, Maine

By Jeff Parsons
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

By now, Mainers are quite familiar with the '"Hopeful" signs that have popped up around the state with a design that looks like a sign you might see from decades ago. Now another sign has gone up, but this one is a bit different. The color full "Hopeful" signs...

The Maine Writer

Fun for the 4th in Maine

If you are looking for something fun to do on the 4th of July, Maine has you covered with many fun for all ages events going on. You can get out and enjoy a craft fair, a car show, or just enjoy some music. Here is a list of a few of the many events towns will be offering around the state. All events will take place on July 4th. Have a fun and safe 4th of July everyone!
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Rebuilding Maine history one track at a time at the WW&F Railway Museum

WW&F Railways Museum — The Wiscasset, Waterville, & Farmington Railway Museum in Alna is home to a historic two-foot narrow-gage steam train built in the late 19th century. The train was originally constructed with the goal of connecting Wiscasset to Quebec. That goal never came to fruition but it did serve Sheepscot Valley for roughly 40 years, running from Alna to Albion.
ALNA, ME
The Maine Writer

Parades in Maine July 3rd and 4th

Maine will celebrate the Fourth of July with many parades. There will be boat parades, bike parades, dog parades, doll carriage parades, and even ATV parades. Come out and show your patriotism while enjoying one of these parades on the 3rd and 4th. If you do attend any of the parades and take pictures you can email them to me at email the Maine Writer with your name and the parade you attended, and I will showcase your photos in a future article about Maine's 4th of July celebrations. Have a safe and fun 4th of July everyone!
MAINE STATE
The Maine Writer

Where you can see fireworks in Maine

Nothing is better than watching a beautiful firework display and with it being the Fourth of July on Monday many Maine towns will be holding fireworks displays this weekend or on the 4th. I have a list of the towns I could find that had an announcement about fireworks on either their town government page or Facebook pages and put together this list to make it easier for everyone to find a fireworks display. Please also keep in mind if the weather over the next few days doesn't cooperate it could result in some towns deciding to cancel their fireworks. Have a safe and fun Fourth of July everybody!
MAINE STATE
WGME

Sanford family missing since June 29, last seen in Rumford

SANFORD (WGME) -- Police in Sanford are asking the public's help in locating a family that was last seen in the Rumford area on Wednesday, June 29. Police say they could possibly be in the Phillips area camping. They were due back on Thursday but friends and family have not heard from them.
SANFORD, ME
94.3 WCYY

New Craft Pizza and Brewery in Ogunquit, Maine, is Causing Quite the Delicious Buzz

If you haven't heard of the Brickyard Hollow Brewing Company, you have now, as this legendary restaurant and brewery in the Greater Portland area is finally moving south. With locations in Yarmouth, Freeport, and Portland, they're now open in the stunning Seacoast town of Ogunquit, Maine. I've heard about this incredible restaurant simply because of its blueberry pizza.
OGUNQUIT, ME
moneyinc.com

The 10 Best Bed and Breakfasts in Portland, Maine

B&Bs are a perfect place to stay when you want to experience true local flavor of a particular place. The bed and breakfast options in Portland are varied, from historic mansions to cozy inns. No matter your taste, you’re sure to find a Portland bed and breakfast that suits your needs. In this article, we will discuss the 10 best bed and breakfasts in Portland, Maine.
PORTLAND, ME
whdh.com

Motorcyclist dies after striking pickup in central Maine

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — One man was killed Friday after his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck in central Maine. The Maine State Police say 60-year-old Merle Page was pronounced dead at the scene of Friday night’s crash in Corinna. Page, a Corinna resident, was riding north on...
CORINNA, ME
Down East

The Fading Americana of Down East Maine

It’s a hard term to pin down: Americana. It has to do, of course, with some ineffable qualities that make our strange, young country what it is, or what it was, or what we like to think it is or was. Road trips come to mind, because what’s more American than itinerancy, movement, displacement? Route 66 and all the mid-century iconography balled up with it: diners and billboards and roadside attractions. Car culture and consumerism. Consumerism and nostalgia. Nostalgia and decay, because Americana is about places and moments worn down by time, half remembered and idealized as progress marches on, oxidizing back there in the rearview mirror as the car keeps trundling westward.
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

Hobby Lobby & Harbor Freight Could Soon Have Locations in Augusta, Maine

Two incredibly popular, and quite large, retail stores may soon be planting new roots in Maine's Capital city. According to the Kennebec Journal, their are currently documents that have been placed on file with the City of Augusta that reveal the two retail giants have shown interest in the building that used to house Sears at the Turnpike Mall.
AUGUSTA, ME
mocoshow.com

Man Arrested in Rockville on a Warrant for Homicide in Maine

A Connecticut man was arrested in Rockville on July 1 on a warrant for a June 6 double-murder that occurred in Maine. David Barnett, 34, of Bristol, CT is alleged to have killed Kelzie Caron (21) and Pierre Langlois (21) at a residence in Auburn, ME. Barnett is currently being held in Montgomery County pending extradition, according to FOX5.
ROCKVILLE, MD
WMTW

Sanford police searching for missing family of three

SANFORD, Maine — Sanford police are searching for a family of three who has not been seen since Wednesday. Officials say 28-year-old Jill Sidebotham, 2-year-old Lydia Hansen and 38-year old Nicholas Hansen may have been camping in the Phillips area and were due back on Thursday. Family and friends have not yet heard from them.
SANFORD, ME
Q97.9

These Street Names in Maine Are Straight Up Spooky

Driving around daily, we see many unique street names. Some are historical, some funny, and others sound like they came out of a horror movie. Maine is no exception, there are plenty of streets and some of them sound like they would be a part of the next Stephen King novel. Now I feel that many streets are named after something or someone important, however, with these streets, I am honestly not too sure.
MAINE STATE
News Break
Politics
94.3 WCYY

Viral 13 Foot Sturgeon Photo in the Kennebec is a Hoax

It is not uncommon to see the endangered sturgeon in Maine rivers. I've seen more than I can count hopping out of the Kennebec River in Augusta. These are primitive fish and pre-date dinosaurs. According to MaineRivers.org, they are bottom feeders. The ones we're likely to see in Maine rivers...
AUGUSTA, ME
WMTW

A dozen agencies have contained a 25-acre forest fire in Naples

CASCO, Maine — Officials with Naples Fire Department says they have contained a 25-acre forest fire in Jugtown Forest, with the help of roughly a dozen other mutual aid agencies. The privately-owned working forest is north of Sebago Lake, between Naples and Casco, Maine. Crews have been on the...
NAPLES, ME
