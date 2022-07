BOSTON - Many holiday travelers have plans to fly for the Fourth of July weekend.Fortunately, things at Logan Airport aren't too bad Friday morning, but passengers are still prepared for the worst."I'm going to try my hardest to be patient," said Xavier Gousby, who may be in for a lot of waiting as he and his mom head from Boston to Florida. Getting there early didn't help Antonio Lucente Stabile tackle the crowd at Logan Airport a second time after his first flights to Rome were canceled."We lost a couple thousand-dollar hotels in Italy and days of vacation," he said.The Federal...

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO