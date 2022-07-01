Chuckey-Doak Has The Pieces In Place For New-Look Offense

Cadin Tullock began his senior summer wearing a sling on his throwing arm.

But he’ll be slinging the ball a lot more once his senior football season arrives.

Tullock has been nursing a shoulder injury since the end of Chuckey-Doak’s 2022 baseball season, sidelining him for the Black Knights’ first 7-on-7s of the Dallas Kuykendall era. Initially wondering if he’d get to play football this fall, Tullock has since indicated he should see live action again after the TSSAA dead period.

“I’ve been doing a lot of band work, doing a lot of stuff for it that’s mainly for throwing, trying to get it better,” Tullock said, while also mentoring Chuckey-Doak’s younger quarterbacks. Tullock threw for 1,225 yards and 12 touchdowns last fall.

Of course, the injury has allowed Tullock more time to study Chuckey-Doak’s new-look offense under Kuykendall. The Black Knights will shift from a gun-T took to basing out of four-wide receiver sets.

Not only does the offense give Tullock a lot more freedom at the line, but it allows him and the Black Knights to capitalize on their experienced and talented receiving corps.

“I’m really happy to have it because they said I can check out of anything if I see something, and go with it,” Tullock said. ”And I always know I can find somebody open. If not, I can just throw it up and they’ll have a chance to catch it.”

Hard to blame his optimism, especially with the return of senior Austin Morris and junior Isaiah Treadway.

Morris knows first-hand what it’s like to return from injury. Four games into Chuckey-Doak’s 2021 campaign, a broken collarbone against Grainger cut his junior season short.

He averaged 18.8 yards on five receptions with one touchdown catch from Tullock before that.

With the go route being his personal favorite, Morris gives Tullock at least one option deep downfield.

“I’m glad we’re throwing the ball a lot more this year,” said Morris, who noted he wants to play at the collegiate level. “Mostly shoutout to Amethyst Crawford, my athletic trainer. She really helped me out with my collarbone and just getting up every morning, moving it and working out.”

With the graduation of top receiver Connor Lamons, Treadway is the Black Knights’ top returning receiver statistically. He caught 13 passes for 271 yards and three scores as a sophomore.

Treadway caught three touchdown passes and Morris two in Chuckey-Doak’s first 7-on-7 at Cherokee, with both players intercepting two passes on defense.

Not to mention, a solid passing attack will surely open the running game for junior Brasen Murvin — who rushed for 1,472 yards and 16 touchdowns in the nine games he played.

“Our team chemistry is amazing. We’ve worked hard and we’ve done a lot of things during the summer to get that down,” Morris said. “We’ve played since we were very little, so we know how each other goes.”