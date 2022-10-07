The best Amazon Prime Early Access gaming PC deals

(Image credit: Future)

Amazon Prime Early Access deals 2022

There's an all new event called Amazon Prime Early Access , or Prime Day mark 2 as we're not-so-affectionately calling it in the office. This is where we've collated all the gaming PC deals, of which there are already quite a few even before the clock strikes midnight on October 11 PT .

We're relatively confident Prime Early Access will see gaming PCs powered by RTX 30-series graphics cards coming down in price, and not just on Amazon, either. Between the impending RTX 40-series release, AMD's RDNA3 teasers, and Intel's Arc GPUs, the market is getting a little heated. That means machines should be available at discounted prices in anticipation of all this saucy, graphical battle royal.

Don't get me wrong, the components in the gaming PCs on this list will stay relevant for some time, you'll just have to make peace with the fact you'll soon be a generation behind GPU wise, potentially two or three when it comes to CPUs, depending on your budget.

Pre-built machines with high-end GPUs like the RTX 3080, RTX 3080 Ti, Radeon RX 6900XT, etc. are most likely to see discounts, as they'll be replaced first. The next generation offering is looking to be a significant performance increase over the current standard, so expect high-end machines to boast bigger savings.

Of course, the GPU makes up a huge portion of a gaming system's prowess, but that's not the only component firing the sales furnace. CPUs are seeing price drops what with AMDs 7000-series announcements, and Intel's allusion to 13th Gen CPUs coming next year. On top of that, SSD prices continue to tumble, and RAM has never been cheaper.

For now, we're sending out our finest scouting bots to track down the best deals, and updating this page with the gaming PCs that appeal to us when they show up. So keep checking back to see what we've unearthed. Alternatively, if you're in the market for a laptop, then check out the best Amazon Prime Early Access laptop deals .

When is Amazon Prime Early Access 2022?

Amazon Prime Early Access will begin at 12 am PT , Tuesday October 11 , and will run all the way through to 11.59 pm on Wednesday October 12 . Expect 48 hours of potential PC gaming deals, before we get into the meatier discounts expected to drop on Black Friday—that's November 25 for anyone willing to wait that long. Truly, Amazon isn't messing around when it says Early Access. In fact, let's just have a deal event every month.

Where are the best Prime Early Access gaming PC deals?

Amazon Prime Early Access gaming PC deals

iBuyPower Same Day RDY gaming PCs | Delivery 2 days

Gaming PCs are your best bet for getting your hands on the latest hardware, but that can still lead to month-long waits for your rig to arrive. iBuyPower's Same Day RDY gaming PCs, however, are pre-configured, pre-built machines that it can ship out normally within three days. These gaming PCs—from GTX 1660 Super systems to RX 6900 XT and RTX 3090 machines—represent the absolute fastest way of getting a brand new rig right now. View Deal

Up to $550 off Alienware gaming PCs | Delivery within 5 days

We've had to put up with long lead times on a lot of systems over the past few years, but Alienware is ready to ship out a host of discounted Aurora PCs in 5 days or under. They include AMD Ryzen 5000-series and Intel 12th Gen CPUs and budget and high-end Nvidia and AMD graphics cards. Unlike iBuyPower they're also customizable before they ship. View Deal

Save up to $350 on NZXT Gaming PCs | Delivery within 6 days

There's still time to bag a $400 discount on NZXT's prebuilt gaming PCs. The build quality is always excellent and they are great-looking, reliable machines. There are also a selection of bundles, with NZXT keyboards and mice, too. View Deal

HP Pavilion | RTX 3060 | Core i5 10400F | $848 $749 at Walmart (save $99)

This is an incredible price for an RTX 3060 PC. It really is that simple. The CPU is a bit old now, but still fine for 1080p gaming, and the 8GB RAM and 512GB storage could do with a boost, but that's easy to do after the fact. And when you're saving this much money, you'll still end up with a great value PC. View Deal

NZXT Dreamer Plus | RTX 3060 | Core i5 10400F | 16GB RAM | 500GB SSD | $1,399.99 $1,049.99 at NZXT (save $350)

A nice entry-level gaming spec and ever so stylish case here, backed up by a decent chunk of storage and a good amount of RAM for gaming, as well as a 360mm all-in-one cooler. The 10th Gen Intel CPU may seem a little outdated as we stare down the 13th Gen, but don't let that put you off. View Deal

iBuyPower Gaming RDY | RTX 3080 | Core i7 12700K | 16GB RAM | 1TB NVMe SSD | $2,399 $1,899 at iBuyPower (save $400)

This RTX 3080-powered gaming rig will ship, and be on your desktop in two days. In a world where sometimes buying a new gaming PC would take months, that's a refreshing and reassuring buying experience. The rest of the spec is solid, too, with a decent Alder Lake CPU and the 16GB RAM/1TB SSD you'd expect for a modern rig. View Deal

Alienware Aurora R13 | RX 6500 XT | Intel Core i5 12400F | 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,549.99 $999.99 at Dell (save $550)

The first thing to say about this Alienware machine is that the memory kind of sucks. You can probably grab some additional RAM over deals season, though, and with a spiffing 12th Gen CPU nested in there with AMDs RX 6500 XT, it'll deliver outstanding performance in todays games. Even better for the price. View Deal

Skytech Shiva | RTX 3070 | Ryzen 5 5600X | 16GB RAM | 1TB NVMe SSD | $1,899.99 $1,499.99 at Amazon (save $400)

This is a damn healthy saving on a gaming PC. The GeForce RTX 3070 is a powerful card that can manage 4K in plenty of cutting-edge titles and the Ryzen 5 5600X was our top CPU until Intel Alder Lake appeared. Throw in 16GB of DDR4 RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD, and a sweet-looking InWin case, and you're good to game. View Deal

ABS Master Gaming PC | RTX 3060 Ti | Core i5 12400F | $1,699.99 $1,299.99 at Newegg (save $400)

The GeForce RTX 3060 Ti is a surprisingly powerful card that can handle 1440p with ease and even tackle some 4K gaming. Paired with an Alder Lake CPU, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and 1TB of storage, there's plenty to love about this machine. It even looks pretty good, with its top-mounted PSU enclosure offering something a bit different. View Deal

HP Omen 25L | RTX 3070 | Core i7 12700 | $1,749.99 $1,499.99 at HP (save $250)

HP has introduced a few different case sizes for its Omen line, but this 25L chassis is certainly big enough, and it's good looking in white too. It's what's on the inside the counts of course and the combo of an RTX 3070 and Alder Lake Core i7 12700 is simply beautiful for this much cash. The 512GB is a bit on the small side, but you do get a 1TB hard drive too. This is a great PC for 1440p and plenty of 4K gaming too. View Deal

Skytech Shiva | AMD Ryzen 5 5600X | RTX 3080 | 16GB RAM | 1TB NVMe SSD | $2,399.99 $1,699.99 at Amazon (save $700)

Knocking $700 off the price of this rig has made superbly tempting. It may not have the most current CPU but that RTX 3080, 16GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD makes it a gaming PC which will run happily out of the box without any issues. A little more RAM wouldn't have gone amiss for the price, but it'll still ace most games you throw at it. View Deal

Acer Predator Orion 3000 | RTX 3070 | Core i7 11700F | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD + 1TB HDD | $1,699.99 $1,444.99 at Amazon (save $255)

The CPU may be last-gen, but it's still an 8-core, 16-thread beast that will more than handle your gaming needs. Importantly, it won't bottleneck that RTX 3070, meaning you'll get to enjoy 1440p and even 4K gaming without worry. The rest of the spec is solid, with plenty of RAM, and a decent storage combo of 512GB SSD and 1TB HDD. A decent amount of PC for the money basically. View Deal

Alienware Aurora R10 | RTX 3080 | Ryzen 7 5800X | $2,519.99 $1,655.99 at Dell (save $854)

This is a phenomenal saving on a seriously powerful gaming PC. The star of the machine is the RTX 3080, which will handle 4K gaming with ease, but the Ryzen 7 5800X is no slouch either. There are no obvious compromises in fact, with 16GB of RAM and a speedy 1TB SSD in there, alongside a 1,000W PSU. Nice. View Deal

Amazon Prime Day Office PC deals

Dell Inspiron | Core i3 12100 | $469.99 $382.19 at Dell (save $87.80)

That's really not much cash for such a capable PC. The 4-core, 8-thread Core i3 is an Intel 12th-Gen Alder Lake chip too, so it's bang up to date. You do only get a single 8GB stick of DDR4 RAM, and you're in spinning hard drive territory here, but it's hard to be too down on a system that's so cheap. You even get a copy of Windows thrown in. View Deal

HP Envy TE01-2250xt | Core i5 11400 | $599.99 $479.99 at HP (save $120)

This HP box is a bit more expensive than Dell's offering, but that extra money does net you a more capable CPU. It may be last-gen, but the Core i5 11400 is a powerful 6-core, 12-thread CPU all the same. HP has gone for a 2x 4GB memory configuration for optimal performance too. Shame you only get a single 256GB SSD. Still, this is good value for more serious work. View Deal

IdeaCentre AIO 5 AMD | Ryzen 7 5700U | 24-inch | 1080p | $989.99 $959.99 at Lenovo (save $30)

This 24-inch all-in-one is surprisingly good-looking for what is essentially a boring office machine. At its heart, you'll find an AMD Ryzen 7 5700U, which is an 8-core, 16-thread beast that can turbo up to 4.3GHz. You get 16GB of RAM for your money too, although the 256GB SSD is a bit on the small side, at least there's a 1TB HDD as well. View Deal

Amazon Prime Early Access UK gaming PCs

CCL Horizon 5M | RTX 3060 Ti | Ryzen 5 4500 | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | £1,006.99 at CCL

It's worth stating up front that this machine is only this price because you can choose to have it ship without a Windows 11 installation. That will save you £65 off the standard price and you can install your own OS, whether that's Linux or Windows, when you get your system home. That will gain you an RTX 3060 Ti system for a decent price. The only let-down is maybe that odd Ryzen 4000-series CPU. It's a Zen 2 based chip, but still a six-core, 12-thread option. View Deal

Acer Predator Orion 3000 | RTX 3060 Ti | Core i5 12400 | 16GB RAM | 1TB HDD + 256GB SSD | £1,199 £1,099 at Currys (save £100)

Right, the first thing to say is, yes, that SSD is miserly beyond all degrees. Just 256GB of speedy storage just isn't enough in 2022. But this is PC gaming and sometimes compromises have to be made, and there is still plenty of sloooooow storage to help. And a larger SSD is just a cheap upgrade down the line. The rest of the spec is fine, though, with one of our favourite Intel budget chips, and the excellent RTX 3060 Ti helping you plough through games. View Deal

HP Omen 25L | RX 6600 XT | Ryzen 7 5700G | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | £1,349 £1,199 at Currys (save £150)

The RX 6600 XT will deliver a slightly higher level of gaming performance than the RTX 3060. I mean, it's close, but on average across our benchmarking suite the AMD card has the edge at 1440p gaming by a few frames per second. And this rig will deliver a great 1440p gaming experience, with an eight-core, 16-thread CPU, and plenty of storage and memory to back it all up. View Deal

HP Omen | RTX 3090 | Core i9 11900K | 32GB RAM | 1TB SSD + 1TB HDD x2 | £2,799 £2,199 at Amazon (save £600)

This gaming PC is for those that don't mind spending some extra cash for a higher-end rig. With an RTX 3090, an 11th Gen processor, and 32GB of RAM, you won't struggle to run any game on max settings. This PC boasts a lot of storage too, giving you a total of 3TB to house even the beefiest AAA games without breaking a sweat. The current price is also the cheapest we've seen this particular machine. View Deal

Lenovo Legion T5 | RTX 3060 | AMD Ryzen 5 | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | £1,099.99 £799.99 at Amazon (save £300)

If you're looking to break into the wonderful world of PC gaming, this is a great machine for the price. Boasting an RTX 3060 GPU, an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, and 16GB of RAM, you'll play most games comfortably. The 1TB of SSD space isn't to be sneezed at either and means you'll have plenty of room to store your favourite games. At under £800, this gaming desktop is the cheapest it's ever been. View Deal